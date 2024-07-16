Mexico City.- After assuring that T-MEC has yielded very good results, Marcelo Ebrard, the next Secretary of Economy, stated that what is coming is a review of this agreement, and not a renegotiation.

Ebrard also said that Mexico is prepared in case Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate of the United States, wins the next elections.

“The treaty has been a very successful instrument for the three countries. In this case, what is coming is a review, not a renegotiation. So, if it worked well, then there may be some additions, but we do not intend to revise the entire treaty,” he said.

-What parts would you be thinking of reviewing?, he was asked.

“As few as possible, because it is working,” he said.

Ebrard highlighted his experience in negotiations with the current Republican presidential candidate of the United States, Trump.

“I already had the experience during the presidential term (Andrés Manuel López Obrador) of participating in negotiations with (former) President (Donald) Trump and his team. So, we will be prepared,” he said.

He also said that the Free Trade Agreement has yielded very good results for the three countries.

“North America’s competitiveness against Asia has increased. Mexico and the United States are the two countries that have the most important security agreement in the world, but in economic terms I see many elements in favor,” he said upon leaving the Transition House of the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum.

On the other hand, he indicated that he and Sheinbaum have periodic meetings to review the progress of their development program.

“That is, to accelerate the corridors that have already been presented and the development poles that we have already classified. Today we are reviewing this issue, where we already have the classification of the development poles, to know where, at what speed we can print them, what type of sectors they are and also how we are going to fit in the best way with what is called relocation; we should not be overconfident because we have to be present in the United States and in other parts of the world,” he declared.

He said that among the most advanced economic corridors and development hubs are the AIFA, the Interoceanic Train and the Mayan Train.

He mentioned that among the main challenges in economic matters is to chart a course to attract investments that are not currently in Mexico.

Raquel Buenrostro, the next Secretary of Public Service, who also met with Sheinbaum today, said that today she discussed the issue of the transition of the Ministry of Economy, of which she is currently the head.

“We are looking at various topics that the President-elect is choosing; right now we were looking at part of the transition of the Ministry of Economy,” he said upon leaving the Transition House.