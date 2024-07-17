Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Game mechanics – 80%

History – 80%

Music – 80%

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release: 17/07/2024

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Daily life is a speed run. You rush to get up and go to work, prepare food and wash clothes. Come on, there is everything and the experience is challenging. There are users in video games who love this activity and there are those who are just adopting it. For them, this thing called Nintendo World Championships: Nes Edition.

This game is not just a compilation of Nintendo titles to play as a pirated Famicom cartridge with 100 games. Here are small tests of various classics that are measured by time. It seems like a simple task, but when you realize the records that can be achieved in Nintendo World Championships: Nes Edition caes is a kind of pressure dedicated to repetition.

We already told you about the kid who managed to break Tetris using a new technique to press the buttons, and now it’s your turn to see how you can exploit the experience of old games by completing activities in record time.

It must also be admitted that Nintendo World Championships: Nes Edition It seems like an overwhelming experience, but don’t forget that these are games from yesteryear, that you once mastered and that you are the master. Sure, maybe you can do it or maybe some crazy Asian does everything in unreal times and you wonder if you are really as good as you always think you are.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition point by point

Reliving classics through Nintendo World Championships: Nes Edition

As I already told you, Nintendo World Championships: Nes Edition It’s not some sort of compilation of 100 games on a single cartridge. You shouldn’t even confuse it with a Nes Remix (which was actually pretty cool). This is an experience where your only mission is to make the best times possible.

Sure, it all starts out pretty easy and goes like this: grab the mushroom from the first level of Super Mario in the shortest time possible. The problem is that suddenly you are asked to pass the level by collecting a record 30 coins. Here the pressure gets good and leaves you thinking that all the movements have to be millimetric.

Source: Nintendo

And I’m just talking about Super Mario Bros. The gaming experience of Nintendo World Championships: Nes Edition changes radically with The Legend of Zelda, Metroid and other titles. As your bosses at work say: “everything is measurable”, even the time it takes you to grab the first sword you are given in TLOZ.

Now, the task of advancing, of collecting medals, of breaking your own records with milliseconds, all of that generates a satisfaction, anxiety and pain that is described by the fact that you always thought you would finish the games quickly and in reality it was not like that. Come on, there is a reason that speed runs become a profession in which there are very few outstanding exponents.

Playing speedrun can be fun and challenging

You can play solo at Nintendo World Championships: Nes EditionYou go from level to level, looking for the best possible score, trying to lower your times and showing that you are very good at Super Mario Bros. 3. On the screen there are two boxes, on the left is the test you are doing and on the right is your best time.

Both screens start at the same time and on the right you can see how well or poorly you are doing. Let’s say it’s a kind of shadow like the one in Super Mario Kart that you measure yourself against. The faster you go, the shadow will change. Whatever it is for each one, this is a very simple way of playing and it makes you focus all the time on the task of making the best time possible.

Source: Nintendo

Every time you manage to break a record, you’re given a letter grade, with S being the highest and then going down to A, B, C, E, and so on. You know, the better your time, the more colorful the rewards and the desire to keep trying. In short, the game design is really simple and gives you enough visual incentive to keep going.

The desire to do better is what keeps you going. Sometimes it will be an impossible task, but the game also gives you some tips so you can do better. Now, here is where a dilemma comes in: are the rewards enough reason to keep you glued to the game? Where is the real value?

Challenges that seem exaggerated for a community that does not rise to the challenge

The games available in Nintendo World Championships: Nes Edition are: Balloon Fight, Donkey Kong, Excitebike, Ice Climber, Kid Icarus, Kirby’s Adventure, Metroid, Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, The Legend of Zelda and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link,

You might say, “How the hell do you run a competition after The Adventure of Link?” Well, sometimes it’s just a matter of starting the game and eliminating the first enemy in the fastest time possible. This seems like a simple task, but when you start counting the steps you take or the clumsy movements you make with each run, you realize that you’re not as focused as you should be.

Source: Nintendo

The same goes for Metroid, and Kid Icarus as well. We sometimes forget that these games are from an era where the biggest prize was having the best score among a list of 10 other players that can disappear when you turn off the arcade or the game. Well, that’s not going to happen here, but the comparison with other players can be a bit harsh.

The problem with all this is that unlocking much more demanding challenges will require coins and they are not easy to get. You will even feel that they are few, especially after you repeat the same level several times. As I said, it is a severe experience in which you feel that you have control of the Excitebike motorcycle and suddenly you go off the track only to see that you wasted valuable seconds.

A formal and compliant presentation

One of the highlights of Nintendo World Championships: Nes Edition is to be able to play with other players. You may need a huge TV for this experience to be really worthwhile, as up to 8 players can join together locally at the same time.

This party mode is certainly fun and can be used to put together your own speed run party. Yes, the term sounds corny, but the truth is that it gets just as competitive as an 8-player Smash game. On the other hand, you have the option to choose some pre-established tasks when playing with other users or, alternatively, to put together your own circuits.

Source: Nintendo

On the other hand, playing online can give you a higher amount of coins that you can use to unlock more levels. There are also cheers, cries, and other sounds that will encourage you to keep playing. Now, it is worth noting that the visual presentation of Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition It is certainly compliant.

It’s a flat gameplay experience, where the NES games shine. Yes, there are some effects here and there, but that’s about it. The point is that you manage to get through all the tests and stay focused, just with enough information. Once the party starts, the game design remains just as friendly and entertaining. It’s worth putting in the hours, even if the Switch’s controller isn’t ideal for playing NES titles.

Should you buy Nintendo World Championships: Nes Edition?

Right off the bat, yes, you should buy it. Nintendo World Championships: Nes Edition especially for the collector’s edition that comes with many things to show off and even the replica of a cartridge that can’t be played on the NES, but that doesn’t stop it from being beautiful. On the other hand, reliving in a different way the classics from more than 30 years ago can also be entertaining and challenging. You even start to value the life of the one who does speed runs more.

Source: Nintendo

The truth is that Nintendo World Championships: Nes Edition is an experience for a very specific audience. While the presentation and formats are really casual, the reality is that these kinds of challenges are not for the average player. Sure, it’s an extraordinary clinic to understand how speed runs are done, but it doesn’t go beyond that. Nothing is preserved, it’s more about giving a new presentation to the concept you already know and that can be very entertaining for a while.

We played Nintendo World Championships: Nes Edition with a code provided by a Nintendo representative in our region.