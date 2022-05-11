How to forget the old glories of Wii and the sports game that came with it. Many made fun of him, however, it was an experience that he took over from video games and everyone wanted to imitate. More than a decade later, Nintendo Switch Sports try to revive that old glory.

Back then, motion controls were the novelty and the wiimote it was an object that, because of its shape, anyone could use. There was also the possibility that you could damage your television, but that’s another unfortunate story that few remember.

So that you warm up before the arrival of Mario Strikers. | Source: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch is more than just what the Wii and the Wii U were, it’s portable, a little more powerful and with some traditional values ​​that left motion controls secondary. Is there any reason to take advantage of them again?

Ring Fit Adventure is the perfect example of how to take advantage of the motion controls that the SwitchdoNintendo Switch Sports Will it return you to those old glories?

Alone you will not enjoy it

The first thing you should know is that Nintendo Switch Sports take full advantage of the hybrid console’s motion controls. It even comes with an accessory for you to put a Joy-Con on your leg to play some experiences.

Since you put the cartridge in the console, the traditional messages come that you have to stop to play and you need some space to do so. From there come options for games online, local or with friends. From there the activities take you to Spocco Square.

There are experiences that are worth trying because they feel new. | Source: Nintendo

The sports or activities, however you want to see it, are volleyball, badminton, bowling, soccer, chambara and tennis. If you played the previous versions of this series, you realize that there are not so many new experiences and that what you already played, well, it’s good, but nothing more.

What is a fact is that they are all reliable games and you will only get bored when you are, well, playing alone. The experience doesn’t make sense, you don’t go anywhere and you don’t get something in return, the joke is that you go to online competitions or play with your friends.

Well, let’s play Nintendo Switch Sports online

At the time of writing this review I ran into something: the games in jalaban very well or, I was against pure bot. The second is hardly verifiable, so let’s think that there are many people enjoying the experience of Nintendo Switch Sports.

The first thing I noticed is that, at least on my part, I did not struggle with so much lag, which is very important whether you walk with Wi-Fi or cable. This made the game work enough that I didn’t complain as much in victory as in loss.

The use of the Joy-Con is quite good. | Source: Switch

At the end of each competition I received points and, the more I unlocked gifts and that’s when it was all happiness because you can customize your characters more and you don’t have them with simple and boring outfits. Is it worth being glued to 6 different games?

This last question is a bit fussy, because if you really like tennis, then you are going to be challenged by this activity. Yours is badminton? You will spend it there. The joke is that you find something that you like a lot, although the options at the moment are not so varied.

How about motion controls?

The important of Nintendo Switch Sports much lies in the execution of motion controls. This is where a huge “meh” comes in because it seems like the thrill of simulating handling a racket or kicking a ball feels like something you did 10 years ago.

This gimmick – as they call it in English – works well, there is no doubt about that. The Joy-Con is a piece of engineering that stands on its own despite its drift. The thing is that, with everything and that you feel the depth in the movements, nothing else happens.

The traditional bowling could not miss. | Source: Nintendo

The problem is that the Joy-Con features could be better used a little more, but at a video game level. When you play tennis, the movements are still just as limited as they were a decade ago. You can’t make a drop or a balloon.

Chambara is another game that needs pinpoint precision, you even have to learn the mechanics well. The thing is that if you stay in a defensive posture all the time, the experience is really boring and without much to offer the players. In the end they decided to make it very simple and not complicate it.

Details here and there, but nothing extraordinary

The new characters taking the place of the Miis look modern enough for a new generation to embrace. They have more aesthetic bodies instead of limited as in Wii Sports. In general, Spocco Square offers beautiful settings that adorn the gaming experience.

Now, if you are nostalgic to the bone, then there is also a space for the Miis that you have had for more than a decade to return. Taking them should be very easy, because it is about using your Nintendo ID account and not waiting to see if it is inside the console.

Customizing your character in Nintendo Switch Sports is not the most entertaining exercise. | Source: Nintendo

Also, will you play Nintendo Switch Sports for your presentation? Not at all, this is a game for the party and that everyone starts to play so nice that no one gets hurt by a blow to the air. That’s where the weight of the fun falls. This experience is not competitive at all.

So, let’s get to the point, to that question that deserves an answer because it depends on whether or not you are going to buy this game…

Should you buy Nintendo Switch Sports?

Unlike Wii Sports, Wii Sports Resort or Wii Sports Club, Nintendo Switch Sports it feels bare, like a tired, old formula that doesn’t offer as many options right now. More disciplines, options, something that feels new are missing.

Nintendo Switch Sports wants to revive a past that is already buried in memory. The game is missing more experiences or ones that feel more novel. The rewards are not that attractive and much less a reason to play long. Your online is efficient, but nothing more. I was expecting something more than the same old.

Ideally, you do have this title, as long as there is someone to play it with at home or online. Maybe with a little more effort as in Ring Fit Adventure, Nintendo Switch Sports It would be something much more attractive and enjoyable. Buy it in a good offer.

Let’s play Nintendo Switch Sports with a code provided by a Nintendo representative in our region.