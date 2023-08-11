













In this last scenario, his pace has been quite regular. From the simple and familiar live-action of the nineties to his most realistic attempts by Michael Bay. Now they return to theaters once again, but this time in animated format. After enjoying it, we will answer you if this return is worth it.

What is Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem about?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant is a reboot of these four heroes in the cinema. Here we find ourselves with a fairly young group with little experience in fighting crime. However, their desire to be adopted into human society makes them venture to stop a criminal.

This time the rival to beat is a mutant known as Superfly. He along with a group of various mutated animals commit high-profile robberies throughout the city. The paths of both groups cross with a lot of action and comedy involved.

Source: Paramount Pictures

Being honest the story of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant it’s pretty straightforward, with elements we’ve seen many times before. However, it manages to stand out due to the great chemistry between the four brothers and the great work of the actors who gave them voice.

After all, we could say that this is the first one that focuses so much on the adolescent aspect of these heroes. Because we see them really behave like young people and face some of the problems that we all went through at that time. The search for our identity and the need to be accepted by others.

Animation is one of its strongest points.

Another aspect that makes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant It’s your animation. Following in the footsteps of Spider-Verse, we find a hybrid style that gives the tape a lot of personality.. The producers said that they wanted to emulate the aesthetics of the drawings that teenagers usually do and boy did they succeed.

This is especially seen in the character design. The turtles are very similar to other past versions. As for the villains and humans, they have aspects that many might consider ugly but totally look like portraits painted by an inexperienced hand.

Source: Paramount Pictures.

Regarding the animation Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant It has very creative and interesting action scenes. These make great use of the medium as they would be very difficult to pull off live-action. Particularly one that shows us a montage of the heroes starting their career as vigilantes. Once again we are before a tape that pushes and shows us what animation is capable of.

These Ninja Turtles are already focused on another generation

Something obvious with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant it’s that it was designed to appeal to a whole new generation. This is especially noticeable in his humor that has many references to the most current pop culture. From mentions to the MCU, to jokes about Attack on Titan and K-Pop.

Of course, this does not mean that the rest of the reptile fans will not find things to enjoy. There are also references to the 90’s past of these creatures, like the famous Vanilla Ice song, but it already feels like they’re looking for new, younger fans.

Source: Paramount Pictures

Because of this, we also find that there are some jokes that border on the scatological. These are sometimes funny, but other times they don’t land so well. However, it does not take away from Mutant Chaos that it is a very funny movie for children and adults.

His biggest problem is that he gets to feel very saturated

From its first trailers it was clear that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would have many beloved characters from the animated series. Unfortunately their role is more to get old fans excited for them and not so much to push the narrative.

Source: Paramount Pictures

The reality is that none of these mutants serve an important function. They could well not appear and the story will unfold the same. Which we felt was a wasted opportunity. Especially considering the events of the finale.

Is Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem worth it?

The latest adventure of the Ninja Turtles in the cinema is one of his best in recent years. Although it feels more geared toward the younger generation, it still has plenty of details for longtime fans to enjoy. So it works very well as a tape to enjoy as a family.

Its story is fairly straightforward and borders on cliché, but that’s not enough to completely derail it. Especially since it has impressive animation that keeps you hooked and endearing characters that you will be interested in.

Source: Paramount Pictures

If you are a fan of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, you shouldn’t hesitate to give it a try. If you’re not a fan but are looking for a good time at the movies, it’s also a great option. You might even end up becoming a new fan of these heroes.

And as often happens in these superhero movies. Don’t leave the movie theater as soon as the credits roll. Since they will miss an interesting clue about the sequel that is surely already on the way.

