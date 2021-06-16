In 2004 the video game industry was very different from what we know today. The series of Ninja gaiden I was already more than 10 years without a new installment, Hayabusa had never been in 3D and they were definitely not fashionable yet difficult games like Dark souls from FromSoftware.

In this scenario, Tomonobu Itagaki, leader of Dead or alive, resumed the series that became famous on the NES and made sure that the return of Ninja gaiden was as challenging for gamers as classic 8-bit and 16-bit titles. For years it was said that there was no game more difficult than Ninja gaiden which debuted on the first Xbox.

After the great success of this game, the sequels arrived, the most complete versions and, almost 20 years later, a remastering also arrives at our hands.

For this review we are only going to focus on how it feels to play these classics years later, rather than analyzing each game individually.

History classes with Ninja Gaiden

The first Ninja gaiden en 3D was launched in 2004 and told us the story of Ryu Hayabusa and the sword called Dark Dragon, which is supposed to guard his village, but from the first mission is stolen.

If you have played these titles, you will already know what they are about: taking the role of Ryu Hayabusa, the player’s objective will be to venture into their levels and defeat enemies. Also sometimes there are puzzles that focus more on finding an object and placing it elsewhere.

At that time his battle system was revolutionary, as the player had to have good reflexes and dominate both the defense and the ninpo (the magic of the game) to be victorious. Graphically it was also wonderful.

And, as we already mentioned, he also highlighted its difficulty.

Itagaki was so obsessed with the difficulty of the game that he took it upon himself to “humiliate” players who put Ninja gaiden in easy with pink ribbons or changed dialogues, this for the Black version.

And still later, the versions arrived Sigma, where, to Itagaki’s anger, they added extras like weapons and a mission mode. But hey, Itagaki didn’t even work at Tecmo anymore and they didn’t end well.

The aftermath of Ninja Gaiden

Later it was launched Ninja gaiden 2, which was still very entertaining and much more violent, although it no longer felt so innovative.

In the same way, later his version arrived Sigma, which included more selectable personals and more difficulties.

And finally Ninja Gaiden 3 is the weakest of the trilogy by far and Itagaki was not involved even in the base version, but at least his version Razor’s edge has some improvements over the original.

I doubt anyone will complain that there is only the version Razor’s edge, it is clearly superior. But it is a controversial decision that they have only included the versions Sigma of the first two games. Here if it will depend on the opinion of the fan and more than one will be disappointed that it is not the classic version or the Black, in the case of the first game.

Do they stand the test of time?

Without a doubt, the first Ninja gaiden It is the best game in this pack, but it is also the oldest and the years show.

If before the franchise stood out for its visuals, today they go completely unnoticed.

Previously, the battle system stood out for its responsiveness and the importance of defense, today it will be overshadowed if you are a fan of Dark Souls, Bayonetta, Devil May Cry Or until Nier Automata.

If before Ninja gaiden It stood out for its difficulty, today after the return of retro games and the proliferation of soulslike titles, this no longer stands out at all. What’s more, I even felt it almost easy after so much frustration with more current proposals.

And well, there was not the slightest effort to improve the camera, the great Achilles heel of the series. Or even improve the interface, since practically all the TVs where it will be played already have HD.

The controls are also identical and without any optimization, preserving the “no-cancel” of the actions and their animations. That is, if you start a movement, there is no way to regret it in the middle and put up defense.

Times have changed and this collection focused too much on preserving what we already know, but even the most purist fans would not be happy because they do not contain the first version.

Because of this, rather than preserving, you come to feel that it was done in a hurry.

A remaster that remains to be

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection it is a package that includes the first mentioned versions… and nothing else. Don’t set yourself too many extra expectations about it.

There are no broken promises with this, but the problem with is that much more worked remakes and remasters have come out lately, like the one of Nier Replicant, which could well be a remake, and more recently, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, which has many improvements and adjustments over the original games.

And last but not least, some purist gamers might have complaints that the included versions are not the originals. If you are fans of Itagaki’s work and are inflexible with extras, there will be complaints.

Perhaps the greatest advantage of this collection is that after it Koei Tecmo may be encouraged to formally revive Ninja gaiden with a fourth installment. After all, Ninja gaiden revolutionized the action genre in its time and Ryu Hayabusa deserves to go back to modernity to show that not every difficult action action game is a “soulslike”.

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. This review is based on the Xbox version.

NInja Gaiden Master Collection Graphics and sound

6.0 / 10 Positive Ryu Hayabusa is back and overall the battle system is still good.

Three games at a reduced price. Negative There is no update, no improvement.

It only includes the latest versions of each game.





