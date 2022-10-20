NieR Automata It is one of the most celebrated and applauded games of the PS4 and Xbox One generation. Even many players are surprised that the PlatinumGames team has some questionable developments when this is a jewel in the full extent of the word.

However. Its announcement on Nintendo Switch is quite a surprise because we can put it in the basket of impossible ports of the hybrid console with Doom Eternal or the same The Witcher 3. The thing here is that we have a game whose action must be fast, its visuals beautiful and its music quality really high.

Its release on Nintendo Switch is in the expert hands of the Virtuos team, who have an important track record when it comes to porting games. After giving it a thorough test, it is easier to reach a conclusion of what we play, because yes, it is a demanding delivery.

In which Yoko Taro and her team complain that they no longer want to do more than NieR Automatawe tell you whether or not it would be worth investing in this game, especially if after so many years, you never played it on PS4 or Xbox One… Even on PC.

Nier Automata took advantage of previous consoles

Let’s go by parts Nier Automata: The End of Yorha Edition It did not perform perfectly on PS4 and Xbox One. The joke of this title was to run at 60 frames per second for the best experience, however, it had drops in FPS and also a graphical presentation that sometimes looked great and in others not so much.

It is worth admitting that this title is lowered in its visual presentation. Adjustments had to be made here and there to fit it on a cartridge, but let’s just say the result is outstanding for what lies ahead. If you didn’t see the previous editions outright, you’re on the other side, but if you compare it, it’s immediately noticeable.

Let’s say that at times you’ll see some walls that look like they’re painted rather than a quality render, but at other times the grass and water effect looks really cool. It’s not like you have options to adjust these parameters, but the result shows a decent visual balance.

Come on, we do not have to be so demanding to realize that the lights received a drop in quality, also the details, the same geometry. If we return to the comparison, of course we have a punished title, but on the Switch it doesn’t look bad, it’s what it’s enough for and it can be done.

Special effects

Nier Automata: The End of Yorha is an action game where the show is what counts and so you are stuck in control. If you see the game from the Nintendo Switch for the first time, then you will be surprised at how well the movement is reflected. Come on, 2B doesn’t lose its grace, especially on the screen of the OLED model of the hybrid console.

On the other hand, keep in mind that the Xbox One or PS4 versions have more particles when it comes to attacks, as it is certainly a redundant detail. There is no point in sticking us in there so much. Even though there are explosions, there are more light effects on previous-gen consoles than on the Switch itself.

Likewise, it is necessary to talk about the camera shots. In the “portable” version, you can’t help noticing that huge world full of elements. You even realize how small 2B can be in the face of those huge enemies or scenarios she has to face.

Achieving this is no easy feat, especially since a lot of original elements can be lost in long shots, but none of that happens here. The result that Virtuos delivers is outstanding. On the other hand, we must not fail to point out the problem of “pop in” when objects suddenly appear out of nowhere. That is something that has no solution on the Switch unless it is more powerful.

Performance and resolutions in Nier Automata for Switch

As strange as it may seem, when you have the Nintendo Switch in dock mode, Nier Automata: The End of Yorha Edition runs at 1080p. That’s not achieved by the PS4 and Xbox One, but it’s for some very clear reasons. Which are? The game is not loading as many things as the console versions or, alternatively, the objects do not have the same quality.

Let’s say Nier Automata: The End of Yorha Edition is doing its thing to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch in the best way and that the gaming experience is the best possible. Of course, to say that it is perfect is a lie, but it is one of those achievements that is worth applauding.

On the other hand, the reality is that the game runs at 30 frames per second almost all the time. When the situation gets complicated because the enemies are very big, well there is no way, there will be crashes and no way, but that is the nature of the game and nothing can be done. If on PS4 and Xbox One there were drops of 50 or so FPS, the same thing happens and proportionally on the Switch.

Be careful, what we want to say is that, with everything and the limitations that the Nintendo Switch carries, the performance of Nier Automata: The End of Yorha Edition it is certainly worthy, applaudable and really enjoyable. It’s worth the experience, the fun is guaranteed and taking 2B everywhere makes all the sense in the world.

Should you buy Nier Automata on Nintendo Switch?

As we mentioned at the beginning of this analysis, Nier Automata: The End of Yorha Edition joins that library of impossible games that are somehow found on Nintendo Switch. Come on, if they managed to get Doom Eternal and The Witcher 3, why this Yoko Taro work?

Nier Automata: The End of Yorha Edition is that port that we didn’t know we needed on Nintendo Switch. The development of Virtuos is incredible and the result is outstanding. Sure, it’s not a perfect game, but it does the job of providing a solid experience that you’re going to really enjoy. The experience of this work by Yoko Taro is worth living from a Switch.

