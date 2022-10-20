Review: New Tales from the Borderlands- the wonderfully humorous visual installment | EarthGamer

We always say that a video game involves heavy and combo mechanics, jumps or decoding, however, there are other types of deliveries with a more visual-interactive approach that emerge as video games of another level —it is worth mentioning, first league—. An icon in the developers -of this type- was Telltale Games, however, now Gearbox Software is the one who presents New Tales from the Borderlands for PC.

Telltale forged prestige in the development of graphic story-type video games, it was even said that its deliveries were more like a kind of interactive movies —which at a graphic level is an extraordinary thing—.

The developer was prolific in its projects, however, it has one that stands out —by far— in the entire structure of the graphic story-type game industry —in general—, we refer to The Walking Dead.

We have to mention this delivery because it is the beginning of this very successful undertaking, which touched on quite complicated and profound topics. We could even say that the main problem with this type of video game is that they will always have to deal with the memory of The Walking Dead.

The most remarkable of New Tales from the Borderlands

Nevertheless, New Tales from the Borderlands it clearly differs from any other installment. One of his great virtues is his humor —besides, this is already a kind of hallmark, the humorous style of the franchise Borderlands—.

The humor ranges from “meaningless” conversations to others with referential and ironic winks about popular culture. There will also be times when the fourth wall is broken and some exclusive lines for some laid-back black humor.

In this way, the most enjoyable thing is its hilarious proposal, and it is extraordinary how this develops around the deep structures of the characters.

The absurd humor – born of the humanity of the characters – is the most brilliant thing about the game.

The triad of characters

At first we will follow three characters, two women and one man: Anu, Fran and Octavio.

Anu is something of a scientist with a strong perspective on weapons, however she works at a company that creates and distributes them. On the other hand, there is her brother, a kind of reformed gang member —although his underworld ties remain— who has big dreams; and finally Fran, a woman who owns a yoghurt ice cream establishment —she has a bad temper, but works at it…—.

We won’t say much about it, since The strong point of this installment is precisely the narratives. However, what we do have to say is that each one has a personality with very particular nuances, they will also be immersed in situations that will cross them and that will allow them to grow as people, despite all their past and contextual conflicts.

His constructions are a jewel, because they will always correspond to his essence regardless of the decisions we make. It should be noted that they are all very human, ready to lie and explode in anger, which makes their interventions even more interesting.

For example, there comes a time when Anu will have to brag about the construction of a certain weapon that she does not possess – in the end, when the deception is evident, she will be fired.

Eventually, the characters will find themselves in a war situation, but they will cope with it with humor.

The axis of the secondary characters

One of the biggest hits of New Tales from the Borderlands is the “complementation”, we refer to the supporting roles. In the first instance, the doubtful friends of Octavio. For example, there’s a guy who does demolitions but has a “little” obsession with explosives—nothing to worry about, right? There is also a robot that is programmed to kill – but it is very cool, or so we hope. And he is responsible, he always confirms that you really are the target to disappear.

We also have a “true thief” friend —Octavio no longer steals, well, just a little—.

They feature a guy who sells tacos—or so he says—and loves giant rats with wings.

The range of cringe characters is fabulous, the very idea of ​​building their image is strange and at the same time comical, due to the conflict of interests they could represent. In short, it is a fascinating and charismatic absurdist humor.

On the other hand, the conflicts are funny and quite entertaining. For example, Fran has a lot of debt because a laser beam destroyed part of her store a long time ago, after that her sales went down. However, she continues to sell ice cream and tries to get the insurance – obviously it will be a long time in which she will spend financial discomfort.

Despite this scenario, he hires a thug to defend his store—there’s not much in it, so the guy doesn’t have a real job—he’ll still charge a year’s worth of ice cream for his services. The bad thing is that it is a troublesome eater that could bankrupt Fran, how can we solve this?

Well, of course there are narrative threads that will guide you to different paths. Although making the decisions is simpler, on the screen there will be four options corresponding to four of your buttons. Clever.

Although it seems that it will be tedious to follow such a mechanic, the truth is that it is surprising how immersed you feel in its environment and narration.

The brand new plus of voice actors

The voice acting is sensational, even when the actions you choose are not so in line with the character’s personality, the actors manage to “preserve” the essence by keeping the personality intact. The voices are related to the characters, the dynamics are perfect.

The interesting narrative gameplay of New Tales from the Borderlands

Everything is based on answering dialogues. On the other hand, the “action” of this game takes place in the quick time events.

The mechanics that it proposes are really basic — it seems that its function is to avoid an absolute narrative rhythm.

The gameplay is not backbone by, but it is the decision making.

In the small moments of exploration, you will be able to scan different objects to know more about them and even hack devices. Other game modes, such as puzzles, are practically non-existent – ​​although there are some that seem to be, the video game is full of QTE.

What does New Tales from Borderlands look like?

The installment has a classic cartoon image—similar to other entries in Borderlands—. This is not to say that the overall quality hasn’t increased, but it does seem like they would sacrifice what was necessary to stay true to their style.

I should buy New Tales from the Borderlands?

From the above we can conclude that it is aimed at loyal fans of the saga and the public that enjoys “mechanical novels”. Also for those who like casual games that don’t offer great mechanical challenges —it’s obvious that in this installment they won’t have to learn anything complex.

The story is a gem, it is full of twists and well-defined nuances. However, it must be mentioned that the formula of the franchise begins to wear down. She still doesn’t feel over-exploited, more than anything because in everything else she feels balanced, the effort and the details are perceived.

Although, an implementation of some new mechanics would definitely be welcome. In addition, depending on taste, it could be necessary: ​​change your graphics engine, which is already left behind.

We believe that if you know the work of the genre or want to get started in this type of deliveries, it is a fully recommended game. Secondly, if you are looking for some mechanical movement, this is not a delivery for you.

We play New Tales from the Borderlands on PC with a code provided by a 2K Games representative in Latin America.

