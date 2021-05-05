Despite not being a fan of pocket monsters, Pokémon Snap It has won me over from its first installment on Nintendo 64, which was released in 2000. Since then there has been no return of this interesting photography series… until now.

New Pokémon Snap comes to Switch and visually the improvement is clear. Never has a photograph of Pikachu eating blanzanas looked so beautiful in the middle of the sun. However, in the gameplay part and in general in the evolution I have mixed emotions.

This is our full review of New Pokémon Snap.

New Pokemon Snap comes to Switch

The gameplay is almost the same as the Nintendo 64 game: you go through a predefined route with many opportunities to photograph the Pokémon in their habitat, living with other Pokémon or executing their special abilities.

It’s like a Pokémon rails shooter, but you shoot them with the camera.

You can throw blanches at them to eat them (or just hit them) and get more stars in your photo. You can also put music on them to see if they react and dance.

In general this is like when you have a new pet and you are just waiting for them to make a grace to immortalize it in a photograph.

The score of the photographs depends a lot on how close you are, the angle, if there are other Pokémon in the photo, if they are doing something funny and much more.

The objective is to obtain the highest possible score in each photo with four photos per Pokémon, because you can obtain from one to four stars, dividing them into four categories.

You need at least four runs to complete each page.

It should be noted that this rating is handled by artificial intelligence not so exact, so many times you will believe that you deserve more (or less) points for a photograph.

Sometimes you can examine the way or interact with some Pokémon to open new routes.

The Groundhog Day

I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I thoroughly enjoyed discovering new Pokémon, finding a new secret, finding a way to change the route a bit, and generally get a great picture.

But of course, not everything is perfect in New Pokémon Snap. From the beginning it is clear that this will be a repetitive experience: You must repeat the same levels several times, mainly because you can only choose one photo from each star category per run.

That is, if I go on a long journey and manage to find the four photographs (1, 2, 3 and 4 stars) of each Pokémon, I will only be able to choose one, forcing me to repeat the route to complete the album and get more points.

This gets heavier because EXACTLY the same thing happens from one run to another. All Pokémon will do the exact same moves, jumps, and faces. Over and over again … well, it changes a bit when you finally have enough points to get to the second level of each scenario, but to get there, you have to repeat first.

New Pokémon Snap is very simple: basically you have to make the Pokémon react with different tools and take the photo at the right moment.

Repetitively, this is more like a trip to an animatronic-filled Disney attraction than an actual safari visit. The first time is exciting: but from the second time, you realize that the same thing happens.

This repetition feels very unorganic and gets a little worse when you go back to Professor Mirror and he tells you the same lines. This is like Groundhog Day.

Would it have been too much to ask if I could choose all four photos of the Pokémon in one run? And for me to want to go back without being forced, what do different things happen every time I enter the level that would help me improve my previous photographs?

New Pokémon Snap has very artificial ways of lengthening its duration, which by the way is between 10-12 hours without taking it all out.

In addition to the blanzanas, lumini spheres and music, you also have a button to scan the environment.

Lumini effect in New Pokémon Snap

Normally the structure of the game is like this: you hit a new stage, take photos like crazy, repeat to get more points and unlock the new level with some changes, and eventually you unlock the stage at night.

At night you must be careful to take a photo of a flower that has the Lúmini effect and thus unlock the launching of orbs of light in that region, in addition to the white ones.

And, eventually you will be able to unlock the Lúmini scenario, which functions as a “boss battle”, but with photography.

Although these should be the most exciting scenarios, they turn out to be the most boring, as there is usually only one huge Pokémon to photograph.

You can edit and save your photos.

Photography competition

After 21 years things have not changed that much, for better and for worse.

This game focuses on photographing nature, Pokémon in their natural habitat; For this reason, you may imagine totally organic routes and moments, but New Pokémon Snap he strangely strives to be as robotic and repetitive as possible.

However, the cuteness fostered by the franchise and the excitement of taking a unique photograph mixed with the tranquility that the game brings, has made my time in the Lental region very enjoyable.

Here is a winning formula at its base, you just need to want to evolve a little.

New Pokémon Snap is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

New Pokémon Snap Graphics and sound

8.0 / 10 Positive Tender and relaxing

The thrill of finding a new Pokémon and taking the best photo of it

True to the classic game formula Negative The AI ​​that rates photos is sometimes not that good

Very repetitive

The Lúmini scenarios are not that exciting





