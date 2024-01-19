Navee V25i Pro it has been my faithful adventure companion for several weeks and after testing it in different conditions, only now do I finally feel ready to accompany you in this full product review, reminding you that we have already talked about electric scooters in in-depth reviews in the past.

Unboxing and features

Before moving on to the field test, it is important to understand exactly what type of product we will be dealing with if we decide to purchase the Navee V25i Pro. The package you will receive will necessarily be quite expensive in terms of size, and inside will be well protected you will find him, Navee V25i Pro, a scooter with an attractive design and several goodies that you will learn to love over time. The materials are premium, I want to make that clear right away. Let's talk about 17 kg of scooter, therefore light but not exactly very light to carry around!

Going more specifically, we are talking about a unit with declared autonomy equal to 25km, an engine from 600W, 10 inch tires, indicators, night lights, energy recovery system and possibility of folding the scooter to transport it independently. We will talk about this entire list in detail in our full review!

Navee V25i Pro, ready to go!

Investing in an electric vehicle is a big step and this must be recognized, I'm not just talking about the cost that these vehicles present, but also the enormous reflection that they bring with them. First it is important to evaluate the presence of suitable roads in your areaplaces to stop, the risk involved in using them and so on.

The experience that this type of vehicle is able to guarantee it is unique and can really bring great savings in both time and costs. This Navee V25i Pro guarantees a range of 25km on paper, which we must say, is no small thing at all. Furthermore, with a system of energy recovery, once you have mastered the vehicle you will also be able to gain a few more kilometres.

Let's start right from the beginning. Once the vehicle has been loaded and turned on, a lock will prevent you from using it below 5km per hour, so this safety system will always require you to make a first manual push before operating the electric motor. The first days on this kind of means they are difficult. You are undoubtedly the weakest element on the road, also just like the first days of driving, you do not have the necessary security to better maneuver on the road. However, you shouldn't make the mistake of backing out right away. Like all things, you improve with experience. Navee V25i Pro guarantees a maximum speed of up to 20 kilometers per hour in Italythe block is imposed for security reasons.

I remind you that the perception you have on this type of means is very different from that you have on the outside. Plus, an energy recovery system (adjustable from the app, but more on that later) it will automatically recharge the vehicle whenever you do not accelerate, helping you with braking. The two buttons for the direction indicators are located on the handlebar and are there 3 modes of use.

While driving, with a little practice I gained confidence, and I must say that the system is stable. Despite hitting a few potholes in the road surface every now and then, I managed to maintain my driving. I remember that potholes are the worst enemy of these means for obvious reasons. I have never slipped, not even on wet surfaces and this is proof that the tires fitted they are of excellent workmanship.

The driving experience of the Navee V25i Pro is therefore truly excellent. The weak point? If you don't live in the city, they are without a doubt very steep climbswhere more often than not you end up adding manual pushes to get to the top. The declared inclination is 15%. It would have been interesting to be able to count on something more. This is certainly the worst flaw of the Navee V25i Pro for anyone who lives in an area full of steep climbs.

Having removed this factor, there are some gems that are worth mentioning. In the first place you can program the lights to turn on independently in case of low light detection. Furthermore, the LED display will always keep you informed about speed and active direction indicators.

The display of Navee V25i Pro has also been thought about to be visible under direct light. It's a shame, however, that even though there is a symbol indicating the amount of charge present, it was not thought to insert a percentage value which indicates the remaining charge. I find it frustrating not to know exactly how much charge I have left, unless I open it by force an application which isn't exactly the best of usability.

Still regarding the display, the mode in which the scooter is currently being used will be indicated on it. They are 3: the first is the cheapest in terms of energy saving, and will guarantee speeds slightly higher than walking, the second guarantees a good balance between savings and speed, while the third squeezes the engine to the max!

Configuration and apps

If there is one major criticism I have of this Navee V25i Pro, it undoubtedly concerns the manuals and the configuration. An instruction booklet will explain to you in broad terms how to configure the vehicle, but the various specifications of the vehicle will not be illustrated in detail, such as the 3 different driving modes, how to turn the lights on and off and so on. Also checking on the manufacturer's website, a manual is exempt detailed digital, so you will have to explore the various functions yourself.

Regarding the configuration of Navee V25i Prothe device will bind to the app via Bluetooth. Once this is done, all initial blocks will be eliminated. From the app you can control various parameters and lock the device if you decide to park it outdoors. (We'll talk about this later). Apart from this, with the app you can regulate energy recovery.

There are 3 levels. The manufacturer recommends starting with the basic one, as it guarantees less braking resistance. The more the level rises, the more you will feel a sense of braking whenever you stop giving power to the engine. Here too, I assure you that it is only a question of practicality.

Always from the app you will have one available dashboard containing all the information about the scooter, such as autonomy, kilometers traveled and so on. Finally you can turn the light off and on.

There are some fixes that need to be made to the app as soon as possible. To begin with, every time the aforementioned opens, you will be asked to log in to your account, even though you have checked the “stay logged in” option. This is quite frustrating, as you will be forced to enter your username and password continuously. It would then be useful cleaner and clearer layout of the dashboard containing all the scooter information.

And safety?

A scooter costing around 300 euros is undoubtedly a considerable expense. Although there are some precautions to be taken to avoid theft, zero risk does not exist and consequently it is important to talk about what the manufacturer has thought of to discourage the theft of the Navee V25i Pro.

As already mentioned, you can lock the scooter from the app, simply with a tap. Once this is done the scooter it will remain on and when braking. It will be impossible to accelerate and if you try to move it, the speaker will start to emit a series of continuous beeps. This mode obviously consumes battery and can last for more than 24 hours depending on the charge before causing the vehicle to shut down.

However, there is a fundamental problem here: there is no security that prevents an attacker from folding the vehicle and carrying it away comfortably as if it were a suitcase, completely bypassing the “alarm” system through the speakers. I would have liked at least a key that unlocked or locked the system that allows the vehicle to be folded.

However, it is clear that the best choice is to equip yourself of a professional padlock and avoid leaving Navee V25i Pro unattended for long periods. Obviously nothing prevents you from equipping yourself with Portable GPS/AirTags place strategic points. In this regard, the company has decided to allow it to be inserted inside the handlebars (although obviously, opening and removing the GPS is a matter of 5 seconds, given that there is no block). A smart choice which I was able to appreciate. After all, you can never be too careful!