Despite the re-releases of the first games in the series, there was no new Ninja Storm or something that would refresh the franchise in any way. Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections It does a bit of both, as it not only refines the combat mechanics, it also reminds us of the beautiful moments of Masashi Kishimoto's original series.

This means that Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections It is not just that huge game with a lot of fan service, perhaps it is the most balanced object that has come out to date from this video game series developed by CyberConnect 2.

Although it may not seem like it, the latter has a lot of merit and we want to show you why we reached that conclusion, since we are talking about a series very loved by anime fans and also by those who like fighting games.

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections point by point

Relive the adventure that marked a generation in your language

One of the things that makes Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections It is, without a doubt, that you can relive the entire story of the hero of the Hidden Leaf Village again… Or Konoha for the most purist friends. The detail that, in some way, makes the experience attractive is that the game has Latin dubbing from the narrator to the voices of the characters.

Now, let's be very critical and clear. We do not have animations or anime and those that are in CGI are the minor ones, that means that you do not expect to relive all those moments as they happened in UNS4, not at all, let's say that the game economizes a little in the presentation of the story, without However, by having the voices and iconic images of the anime, we have something good as a result.

Source: Bandai Namco

Likewise, there is a lot of material to unlock in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. Let's start with the unlocking formula being there all the time: you have to win battles with certain health parameters, perform skills and much more. It's something that adds a certain flavor to the game and also makes it fun.

Overall, following Naruto's story to the end of Shippuden is something that brings back a lot of memories, especially since we're talking about an anime/manga that many people grew up with. It is impossible not to receive some kind of nostalgic attack that makes you remember everything from iconic songs to those battles that ended in painful deaths.

Combat feels very polished in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections It is not a pretentious fighting game, yes, it seems like the blue plane of what other Cyberconnect2 games are like, which many constantly criticize. We could even say that the Hinokami Chronicles game is a “copy-paste” of the Ultimate Ninja Storm, which is certainly a harsh sentence, but it is not that far from reality.

Now, if you played Ultimate Ninja Storm since it was born and continued until the last installment, you realize that it is not the perfect 3D fighting game – that belongs to Budokai Tenkaichi -. Rather, it was refined over time until obtaining a notable result.

Source: Bandai Namco

Combat feels much smoother and more precise. It's not as crazy and out of place as in other installments. Let's say that up to a certain point – each frame will count -. Of course, you have to take into account the value of the animations, especially those of special attacks, when they break a defense, when you achieve a joint attack.

The fighting system has reached a point where, while it is not perfect, it is excellent. We wouldn't be able to say if “it's already competitive” enough to have it in a special EVO event, but at least it will entertain several players who were perhaps looking for a fairer experience in online challenges or with friends.

It feels like packing everything into one game, but it's appreciated

One of the most controversial issues that has Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is that it encapsulates all the games that came out of the Ultimate Ninja Storm series in a single title instead of being a standalone installment with something newer. This is a certainly unfair and debatable point that we must clarify.

Although the popularity of Naruto has not stopped, especially since the Boruto anime continued and there is already a new story being published in Manga Plus, in reality there was no new game in the series beyond Shinobi Striker, the which turned out to be certainly long-lived and we can say that this was thanks to the fact that the animation continued.

Source: Bandai Namco

In case of Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Let's say that it arrives when the anime has already passed its 20th anniversary. It was even going to have a kind of remake in the form of special chapters, but the plan had to be postponed and now we live with the uncertainty that it will take place in 2024.

Let's say that this video game keeps the flame burning so that at least gamers feel that this Bandai Namco product fills an empty space and, in the process, they are entertained with a nice experience. Yes, it sounds like a very romantic question that perhaps does not justify much, but many must be happy that they can enjoy this series once again and with an exaggerated number of characters.

If they support it, the game is going to be long

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections has a Season Pass with at least 5 downloadable content packs. Yes, you already know what we think of these models, but that's how Bandai Namco moves and that is a formula that doesn't fail them and they will never abandon it. Now, let's not lose sight of the following, for this game to live for a long time, it is going to require content.

Yes you could say that Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections It is like a game whose investment in the future will give it longevity. Yes, it is an unfair move, but there are users who do pay for it and enjoy it. Now that the anime is back, I can bet that this title will receive more content that many will want to play, especially because of how it will look on the current generation of consoles.

Source: Bandai Namco

Will we see new characters? Yes. Different outfits? Also. We are even excited that they will add more licensed music that cannot be played on streams due to copyright issues. Thanks to these kinds of details and what could be a comfortable portfolio of players, this game can grow over time.

To that I must add that the Naruto fan community is very loyal to this type of deliveries when they are well done and in this precise case, I can confirm that this is the case and that whatever comes will be good.

A very worthy visual presentation

One of the most worthy points that it has Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections It is its visual section. Of course, in this new installment that is already designed to take advantage of the new generation of consoles, that is, 4K, 60 fluid frames per second, more intense colors, all that makes the games look – supposedly – ​​much better.

It can be said that the quality that was established with Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is maintained. The fights look fluid, the special moves spectacular. There are no drops in frames per second because we are on consoles that support sudden changes. Overall, this is a very well done experience and that's what matters.

Source: Bandai Namco

Now, don't lose sight of the sound detail thanks to the Spanish dubbing that the game includes. The anime voices are in this title and they certainly sound good. Even the audio editing is very clear. Many times this section is neglected and in this Naruto game a fairly decent quality is maintained.

Yes, many more animations are needed, as Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 had at the time, but for the way the game is, it's fine. Come on, it's a kind of compilation of the entire series and it condenses it in a worthy way, but, as always, it can be better.

Should you buy Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections?

If we took an average of all the anime games that have come out in the history of consoles, the grade would be failing or, failing that, just barely a six in terms of school grade. However, the last two decades have seen good games like Dragon Ball Fighterz or Naruto Shippuden itself: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4. How are they doing? Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections?

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is a good summary of the story of our beloved Naruto Uzumaki from his humble beginnings as an isolated ninja until he becomes a Hokage. While the narrative presentation is simple, reliving those emotional moments keeps you playing. To that we must add that the combat mechanics are refined to the point of being perhaps the best fighting game on Cyberconnect2.

Source: Bandai Namco

We played Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections on PS5 with a code provided by a Bandai Namco representative in our region.

