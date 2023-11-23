













Review: Napoleon – An entertaining but confusing historical epic









Many directors throughout history have brought the life of this controversial figure to the screens, with varying degrees of success. Scott is the most recent of them and after having the opportunity to see what he did, we will tell you if he manages to do it justice or not.

What you should know about Napoléon by Ridley Scott

What is Napoleon about?

Of course Napoleon is about the life of the former French emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte. The film introduces us to his first battles at the end of the French Revolution and we follow him until his great defeat at Waterloo and his subsequent exile to the island of Saint Helena.

While this historical figure is known for his great victories in battle, Scott doesn’t focus as much on that aspect. Much of the film focuses on the relationship between Napoleon and his beloved Josephine. Of course, he does not leave behind his rise to power and his decline.

Source: Apple Studios

The film feels like a peculiar phenomenon. With its duration of two hours and forty minutes, it feels heavy at times. However, in terms of content, it feels very fast. A lot of events from this character’s life happen, but none of them are focused on and many feel like mere tastes of something else.

Also, don’t expect to find a biopic that can help you in your history classes. Rather, you should already have prior knowledge of what Napoleon did to better understand the film. Since the speed with which he goes through his entire life does not give him time to explain anything at all. We don’t blame you if you are confused about how he came to power only to be widely disowned by his own allies.

It’s also apparent that Ridley Scott wanted to make a film that demystified the character, rather than making him praiseworthy. Throughout the film we see him as an insecure and egomaniacal man whose supposed love for France was only a reflection of the love he had for himself.

Although it can be confusing, it remains very entertaining thanks to its stars

In the narrative aspect, Napoleon There is a bit of owe left. But fortunately the performances of its stars Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby keep the film quite interesting throughout its duration. In addition to their chemistry, they both give a very good performance in their respective roles.

Joaquin Phoenix in the leading role gives us a sample of the range he can achieve with just one role. In times of war we see him as the cold and calculating strategist, while with his beloved Josephine he is a jocular and lustful man. Surprisingly there are several moments of comedy.

Source: Apple Studios

Vanessa Kirby, for her part, gives us a woman who, although everyone sees her as just the emperor’s partner, is actually capable of breaking him down and bringing out his most vulnerable side. Not to mention, she does a great job of showing that she’s not as in love with Napoléon as he is with her.

Their constant interactions reveal their talent while keeping the film interesting. This is a good thing since this Napoleon movie decided to give more weight to their relationship. Maybe with other actors it wouldn’t have worked as well.

Napoleon’s battle scenes are very brutal and well done.

Although the film does not focus as much on Napoleon’s battles, the ones we see are quite brutal and worth seeing. In addition, they let us glimpse a little of the genius that this character had. Well, in many of them we see that he wins thanks to his peculiar strategies and not so much because of the power of his troops.

Scott’s direction gives them all a sense of urgency. Although those who study history may already know the outcome, the constant back-and-forth between shots of the protagonist’s troops and those of his rivals gives you uncertainty as to who will win. Which makes them interesting to watch.

Source: Apple Studios

In this section it seems fair to talk about the great camera work in Napoleon. Not only do they manage to immerse you in the action and in the planning of the attacks, they also give us shots that are beautiful despite the destruction.. Many times it seems like we are looking at a painting.

Watching these battles makes you want to witness more of the commander’s great victories. But, perhaps because of what they wanted to cover with their plot, there are very few and with a great distance between them. Although I could say that this works in its favor, because when preparations for the next one begin, the tension is very noticeable and invites us to want to witness the outcome.

Should you see it?

The fact that they are releasing Napoleon on these dates is already indicative that they have faith in it to win a few statuettes at the Oscars. In terms of technical and acting aspects, it seems to me that I could have a chance. His recreation of the period is great and I already talked about the great performances of Phoenix and Kirby.

Knowing this, it will likely appeal to many viewers, but I don’t think it will be a movie for everyone. It is filled with a lot of dialogue and politics that sometimes makes it feel heavy. This feeling is increased by the fact that they do not explain anything. That is to say, we see a lot of talks about politics but we are never sure of the outcome. Unless you study history.

Source: Apple Studios

I guess it all depends on what you’re looking for with this movie. If you are looking for a historical epic full of great battles, you won’t find it here. If you want a movie that spells out Napoleon’s achievements and importance, you won’t get that either.

Even so, I consider that it is a film that may interest you if you take it as a work that takes a lot of creative license with the life of its protagonist.. It has elements that keep it interesting as a cinematographic experience. Even so, it will leave you with the feeling that perhaps it lacked more focus or a little more duration to give more details to the viewer. Knowing Ridley Scott, he is already preparing the director’s version to reach the home format.

