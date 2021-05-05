googletag.pubads (). definePassback (‘/ 138871148 / tierragamer.dw.1×1.vslider’, [1, 1]) .setClickUrl (“%% CLICK_URL_UNESC %%”). set (“page_url”, “https://www.tierragamer.com/”) .display ();

MotoGP 21 is a game that seeks a place among great racing games (2 and 4 wheels), but does very little to reinvent itself. A very well polished game that does not take many risks

Motorsports in general are in relatively good health and have a more than decent number of fans around the world.

However, I don’t feel the same can be said for MotoGP or world motorcycle championship. That is why this game comes with a clear disadvantage and should, in theory, be a friendly entry point for beginners and an interesting challenge for those who are already fans.

MotoGP 21 it delivers on both fronts, albeit without honorable mentions and with details worth mentioning.

Patience, young pilot …

The first thing I’m going to say about MotoGP 21 is that it is a VERY difficult game at certain times. Not so much because artificial intelligence is incredibly competitive but because it turns out that running over 250 km / h is more difficult when done on two wheels. There are mechanisms to become familiar with and for which we certainly need guidance.

The tutorial covers almost all of these mechanics during your first few minutes in the game (although somewhat superficially, for my taste). And the first hours of career mode will help you with the minimum of practice so that you know what is happening and how to react to each circuit.

They are concepts relatively easy to understand, but quite complicated to master without a doubt, especially if we are talking about young players or not very patient.

Speaking of career mode, in MotoGP 21 You start off by making an unacceptably ugly and expressionless avatar. You will almost always see drivers wearing helmets, but it is important that now that we have made the generational leap, the developers give the necessary attention to human faces in motorsports games.

As usual, you will go up the category, improving yourself as a pilot but also paying special attention to the small and already obligatory ‘RPG touch’ offered by a research and development team that will help you improve aspects such as the engine and aerodynamics. of your motorcycle.

As you progress on your journey, you sign for a team and participate in one of the major championships – the one it would have been if COVID-19 hadn’t existed and the current schedule that is followed in the real world. A touch that I find very interesting.

MotoGP 21 feels very hardcore

I tell you, win races in MotoGP 21 is not easy. The AI ​​is pretty clean in behavior and cornering properly, which is why it’s hard to compensate for human error. As the hours passed, I began to appreciate the ‘reverse’ function more, which allows me to correct the last seconds of a dreadful curve and turn them into an opportunity to get a good place.

To put it in a different way: MotoGP 21 It is the first game in which I settled for a good place to qualify, rather than looking for first place in every event. And it’s not that you found bugs or that the difficulty is unfair. In fact the handling is quite clean and responsive.

Punishments with long laps, falls that cost precious seconds while looking for your motorcycle (only if you want it, instead of the classic respawn) and systems that must be taken care of such as tire wear and brake temperature are elements that put you at an even greater disadvantage and that add a touch of greater pressure and difficulty to the game.

And yet it is those triumphs among various failures that feel remarkably good. I certainly felt like playing Souls of the driving genre. And for the same reason I felt the same satisfaction for a job well done and exceptional execution once I learned to drive properly.

We are getting used to the next-gen.

I mentioned earlier the extreme ugliness of the avatar and the human models of MotoGP 21. But, I am happy to report that this constitutes only a small part of the overall presentation, which fills in the details of the tracks and motorcycles that are most important.

While the menus are quite static and boring and the first impression is a bit flat, Milestone endeavored to optimize the game for new generation consoles and PS5 it is noticeable in an outstanding way.

MotoGP 21 not only looks and sounds good, it achieves this technical level with outstanding optimization. Load times are just a few seconds, frames per second are stable, as is resolution.

This is especially noticeable in races with dynamic weather which, although not as dramatically changeable as in RIDE 4, if they comply with both the graphic and technical sections.

Honorable mention for the extensive use of PS5 triggers to provide feedback on suspension and braking, as well as friction on different parts of a track. It was certainly a great idea from Sony that developers start to exploit better and better.

Although I can’t say the same about 3D audio, at least during my gaming sessions leading up to this review.

Lean online mode

The online game of MotoGP 21 it is based on lobbies that you can create or join and these can be public or private. At the moment there are a good number of players to compete online, although there are some omissions that can probably, again, be frustrating for the newest. Like for example the fact that lobbies do not classify very well based on the ability of the players.

There are not many incentives already well adapted in other games such as the presence of daily / weekly challenges, special tournaments or highly customizable sets of rules in the lobbies. This is something that could be fixed in a patch, so I hope something is being planned now to remedy this and provide more reasons to give the title longevity.

And then is MotoGP 21 worth it?

MotoGP 21 is probably the motorcycle game that best explains their systems. However, this does not make it the easiest title. With all the help, the tutorial and a robust and long career mode you will realize that this is a simulator that requires investment of time so that you learn, improve and run race by race.

Like a good simulation game, there are no shortcuts. Both good reflexes and muscle memory must be developed to advance. This will be a problem for the less patient, of course. Even if you already consider yourself a fan of games like Forza or The Crew, I would recommend you to be very aware; Moto GP 21 is a game that will demand you, but that will pay good dividends when the mechanics and systems are part of your own style.

This review was conducted on PlayStation 5.

