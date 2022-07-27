Something we should applaud Capcom is that he knows how to take care of his hunting game and when he adds an expansion, it improves it considerably, so much so that it is impossible not to fall in love again. That’s what happens with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunset.

The best thing is that it is now available on both PC and Nintendo Switch at the same time, this helps ensure that no player is left behind in the experience. It would only need to have crossplay to be a game that is perfect.

Now, we are talking about a DLC and it is worth thinking carefully before making a purchase, especially since it is a heavy information that gives many adjustments to the base game.

To give you a better idea of ​​what awaits you, we present the review of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunset in Switch and whether or not it encourages you to make the expense, either by buying it now or waiting for an offer to arrive… Or better not to buy anything.

combat ready

As we mentioned, this DLC changes the way you play a lot. In Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak you will have your choice of 14 types of weapons that are independent of those you already know. Throughout your progress, you can upgrade them and take advantage of their items to deal more damage to opposing monsters.

Until now, the idea seems the same, only here the improvements are designed to directly deal with the different threats throughout each mission you do.

The next step with this expansion is to do quests and for that you have to go to Elgado. It is only necessary to talk to Chichae or with the different NPCs to have more missions. The great thing is that it is no longer necessary to put together an adventure waiting for other players, you can receive the support of some NPCs.

So far, the experience remains the same, but with a new scenario, huge beasts and some adjustments to make hunting much easier to carry… Even more accessible, but if we take into account that you need the expansion, well, it’s not so much.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and a huge stage

One of the things that makes Monster Hunter Rise: Sunset it is the scenario that offers players who have already finished what the base game offered. Let’s say it was a dynamic change that is certainly spectacular and that can fill the eye of even the most demanding of players.

Now, the reality is that this new scenario is totally alien to the one we already knew. That way you feel like the DLC is getting its price back. This site is a maritime station that is home to a laboratory that investigates monster activity throughout the kingdom.

Here you must interact with several new characters, including the commander of the Knights of the Royal Order, Admiral Galleus, the scientist Bahara, Minayle, Oboro and Chichae, who give you the missions so you can get down to business.

These kinds of additions make Sunbreak feel like a true addition to monster hunter rise and not just a handful of missions with some visual details that you ultimately know are going to be there. It is a very well thought out DLC that greatly extends the adventure of the game.

An adventure with a deeper story and a nature that you will use to your advantage

In the base game, the story could unfold in such a way that you should take advantage of the multiplayer as much as possible. This is so that you better understand why the monsters are losing control and know that playing together is better than suffering alone.

In sun break, monster hunter rise introduces a new type of adventure called Follower Quest where you follow the story solo. In this way you better understand the development of the story that is told in the expansion. The Followers are NPCs that do the job of accompanying you on the adventure and they don’t do it badly at all.

On the other hand, we can also rely on the nature of the game and a lot of it has to do with wirebugs. For example, the red and gold ones have the effect that you can ride the monsters. Let’s say that each color offers different benefits.

Another detail that we must not lose sight of is the use of the terrain to finish off the monsters. In general, you will want to carry out the strategy based on brute force and the technique of the Montonero, but there will always be some tactic such as throwing a piece of meat at a monster that fell into a puddle so that the fish fall on it.

New weapons, dozens of monsters and a simplified experience

Something that we should not lose sight of with the expansion of monster hunter rise is that there are many additions that completely change the entire gaming experience. Let’s say sun break introduces many new weapons, adjustments in the way you perform special attacks and all this to face dozens of monsters.

Yes, you also have a deep customization section, but that gives variety to the fights. Instead of focusing on a single set to face the huge creatures – which have high strength and ferocity -, you can prepare one according to certain types of enemies.

If we go crazy, this could have been a separate game, without the need for its base, only more compact and direct. It may not sound like much, but the content is enough to stop you from having a good time playing like there is no tomorrow.

Until this moment, it is impossible to deny that Capcom he did the right thing with this new content, which was perhaps announced too soon, but it was enough time that hunters on the various platforms had the time to get all the content out.

The Nintendo Switch suffers, but it makes a good effort to run well Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Many would think that the ideal way to play Monster Hunter Rise: Sunset is on PC, however, the Switch makes a good effort to make the expansion look good. Of course, the frames per second and the graphics section have their shortcomings, but for less we have an experience that goes beyond the functional.

Capcom It doesn’t skimp on giving us huge, ferocious monsters once again, it also goes to great lengths to give us highly detailed settings all over the place. In general, it is impossible not to fall in love in this new world that takes you out of Kamara and puts you in danger again.

The music and sound in general are very well executed. Let’s just say that developers are slowly trying harder to give us games with better audio than they were five years ago, even though the hardware limitations are clearly there.

Now, with all this, it is necessary to answer the question for which we created this review…

Should you play Monster Hunter Rise: Sunset?

alone, monster hunter rise it is a great game, even one of the most fun in the action RPG section of 2021. How much can it improve with an expansion? First of all, it’s not about the improvement or the adjustments, but about the changes.

It is very easy to think that a DLC is made to improve the experience of a video game, however, it is made to extend it or, failing that, change it completely to make it a unique experience. That’s what he does sun break for monster hunter rise. Not only does it add new mechanics or scenarios, the experience feels renewed and the monsters really difficult. It is a DLC that you must have.

Yes, Sunbreak is not your typical cheap DLC that adds little and you don’t mind not buying it. It is a fair price and you will not feel that you will be disappointed. You must give the opportunity. You will not regret it.

