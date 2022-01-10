The announcement of the arrival of Monster hunter rise PC taught us again that exclusives are not forever and that good things take time to come. Yes, the Nintendo Switch version is very good, remarkable, outstanding, but something better can always come out.

Now, Capcom you’re not usually the best developer when it comes to bringing your games from console to PC, but, Monster hunter world It was a good example that they could, and the same is true of Rise. Applause for them because it really was a very worthy effort.

Also, what about this version? Did they move you? Did they adjust? Is it the same game? The truth is that many doubts arise around this ‘port’ and we will try to answer most of them.

With all this exposed, it is time to tell you whether or not it is worth playing on PC the most recent installment in the monster hunting series that has given so much to Capcom for more than a decade.

Go hunting

Capcom did a remarkable and outstanding job with Monster hunter worldThe point is that this game was for all platforms (PC, Xbox One and PS4) except on Switch and leaving the Nintendo console without a new hunting game sounds totally illogical and against all nature.

Which Monster hunter rise That is what to offer is an improved hunting game that takes advantage of Nintendo’s hybrid console without the need to punish the portable benefits of the platform. Sure, at the production level it is a remarkable proposition due to the amount of monsters and network infrastructure, but it is always worth aspiring to something more.

The PC version of this game brings back the ‘firulais’ and ‘michi’ that keep you company during every adventure. You will also meet the same characters and missions. Wow! It’s the same game, so if you want more details give the original review a review.

What makes special Monster hunter rise on PC? Well, let’s start that the whole adventure is complete, even the challenges. There is no point in adjusting this last section. The point here is that the presentation and performance improve a lot, you even realize that Capcom I had the assets of this version saved for when the time came.

Is Monster Hunter Rise a demanding game on PC?

Let’s review the technical specifications, but don’t forget that a port of Nintendo switch: The recommended is a processor smaller than a Ryzen or an Intel Core i5 4460 and 8GB of RAM. The point here is that the video card is already another tenor. The recommended card is a 3GB GTX 1060 or an RX 570.

Will your laptop run it with an integrated Intel or Radeon Vega card? The truth is that we would like to tell you yes, however, the point is that the game does need 4GB of RAM in the video, so you better not play it live. On the other hand, a dedicated ‘gaming’ team will run it smoothly at 30 frames per second at 1080p, maintaining the gaming experience you saw on the Nintendo Switch.

The question is this, is it a demanding title? Something that we consider difficult to play? First of all, we are talking about it requires hardware that came out 5 years ago and most PC gamers are playing with a 16 series card. NVIDIA, then, it is very likely that you can play it without major problem.

The question here is that you begin to wonder if a game ‘so undemanding’ can be seen better or if it is worth enjoying when perhaps Monster hunter world it looks so much better. Well, the answer is clear, there is a graphical lift, especially since the presentation and performance feel very good.

Basic options, but for all users

Some of the complaints around Monster hunter rise they lie in the fact that the customization options are certainly basic. This is because it is a game whose base was born on the Nintendo Switch and there is no point in ‘moving it so much’ with such specific hardware to run it well.

What if it does Monster hunter rise on PC? You have three graphic options and the highest one is not going to give you RTX and it is not seen that they are going to put some kind of patch. What yes, is that you will have the opportunity to run it at 4K and improve the performance of the frames per second, although, the ideal will always be to run it at 60 frames per second for greater stability.

The truth is that Capcom I could not do much to put more adjustments to the game beyond the basics, but the options that it manages to place are going to serve all kinds of users, even those who have a curved monitor with a 21: 9 aspect will be able to enjoy the game in that setting (only the default animations will be 16: 9 by default).

It is a fact that the most nailed users are going to stay with their arms crossed for not finding enough customization functions. This might be a shame, but it doesn’t hurt the overall gaming experience either.

It is not spectacular in the graphic section, but it is very compliant

Monster hunter rise looks slightly better on PC than on Nintendo Switch. It would be a total catastrophe if it weren’t. The grass looks better, the stones also, the characters have a little more detail in their presentation, however, there is nothing really remarkable that makes you think that you are seeing the final version.

Things change when you are playing. It seems not, but 60 frames per second is a clear difference if you compare it with the Nintendo switch. The movements are much more fluid, it feels much faster and more agile. Rarely do you feel that the game feels compromised.

These kinds of details make this hunting game Capcom enjoy a lot in Pc and feel that the investment is worth it because you do not expect less for the hardware that you bring.

It would have been wonderful if we had the opportunity to enjoy more retouched graphics or effects to make the title feel much better, but, the easy thing was to take the game as it is and give higher resolution to the objects … With everything and that the problems of shadows are still present.

Should you play Monster Hunter World on PC?

Not recommending the port of a good game is silly. Monster hunter rise it is an enjoyable, solid and entertaining title. It has enough options in its combat mechanics that make you give it more than one lap or enjoy it with other users in online games.

You see what to wear Monster hunter rise To PC it was a simple one and the result is quite worthy, especially in performance. The only bad thing is that in the graphic section you don’t have a real differentiator beyond resolutions beyond HD. It is worth it, there is no doubt about that, you are going to have fun from the first hunt to the last.

The price of this port on PC is not that high, let’s say it is average, but surely, if you wait, you will find it cheaper when the first expansion comes. If you already want to play it, give it to yourself, you will not regret it. If you can hold it, do it too, because it is a fact that you will find it cheaper in a future offer.

Let’s play Monster hunter rise on PC with a code provided by a representative of Capcom in our region.