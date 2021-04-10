The crown jewel of the best-selling games for Capcom is, without a doubt, Monster hunter world. The arrival of this game to PS4, Xbox One and PC represented the pinnacle in hunting games and that can be seen in the more than 18 million copies sold around the world. The announcement of Monster hunter rise in order to Nintendo switch it sounded like a downgraded version of the previous project.

First of all, Monster hunter rise comes to occupy a place as an original game for Nintendo switch, which is already an incentive. From there we must start with that it is the first game that Capcom develop with RE Engine for the hybrid console delivering a result worth analyzing.

Taking as immediate precedent to MH World,Monster hunter rise does it have something to offer hunting game fans or is it just another title that will sell millions of copies in Japan and only a few in the West? Through the following review we are going to tell you how is this new action RPG game which is already attracting the attention of fans of the genre.

What is the new hunt about?

On Monster hunter world We took on the task of traveling and getting to know various scenarios of all sizes and ecosystems. It seemed like a tired game on more than one parameter, but, it had a unique charm. Now, after wandering around, this time we visited a more folkloric world, with an ancient Japanese atmosphere.

Even the music when starting the home screen of Monster hunter rise is played by what looks like a priestess who – incidentally – becomes the bridge between you and the missions. The theme is the same as always: you are a monster hunter who came to the village and now it will be the promise that will help all the villagers from these enormous threats.

If you have time playing the series, Monster hunter rise It will be familiar to you and will only present some adjustments that are exposed little by little. On the other hand, if you are new, the experience will seem somewhat far-fetched and difficult to follow. There is a lot of data that you have to learn, so do not expect an adventure that begins in the first 15 minutes of play.

Since you have a feline and canine companion; that you understand the role that each of the NPCs play within the game and the village in which you reside, start the game of hunting in Monster hunter rise. Initially, you will be able to choose between playing alone or online with other users and it will be up to you which way to climb until you reach the highest rank among the hunters.

The Monster Hunter Rise recipe

Just as the name implies, Monster hunter rise is a hunting game that has a very clear cycle: you choose a mission in which a dog and a cat accompany you. From there you launch into a huge ‘free exploration’ stage to try to hunt down a huge monster in a limited time.

Sure, that’s how all games are, you hunt small monsters from which you get materials, you explore and find more materials, then you arrive with the huge enemy and try to take him down. If you fall, you go back to the start and start again until you make it with a maximum of 3 attempts.

When you manage to beat in Monster hunter rise to that huge creature, you not only keep its materials, you also get a profit for your prowess and you gain experience. What follows next are upgrades to your armor or forging a new one, a detail that sets it apart from any other action RPG. Then you choose a mission, eat dango prepared by cats to improve your stats, and return to the battlefield.

The story unfolds little by little between songs that describe the creatures, the problem is that Monster hunter rise It feels such a cyclical game that you better focus on having as many stars as a hunter than trying to focus on the narrative aspect. It’s as if they gave you the most important mission of all because everyone’s fate is at stake and you finally say: ‘yes, yes, yes, and put avocado on it’.

A world with a lot of exploration

The great thing about being able to choose between explorations from the ‘hub’ or the village of Monster hunter rise is that you can visit beautiful settings with details that will leave you open-mouthed. They may not seem that special to users of dedicated consoles, but by the standards of the Nintendo switch we can say that they look very beautiful.

The exploration of the scenarios has many elements that you should not lose sight of. This time you have a tool to climb walls that seem to lead you nowhere, but hide many things. It is something quite cool and surprising because just when you think that a monster has disappeared, you have to look at the high places.

In addition to that your resistance bar decreases gradually and that the health bar disappears quickly when you face the monsters with broken levels; you find that the menu of Monster hunter rise It is very similar to the previous installments, you choose potions, power-ups, throw traps, throw ammunition if you bring the correct weapon and try to survive through scenarios full of threats from all sides.

Of course, the company of your ‘michi’ and ‘firulais’ make exploration much more enjoyable. First, you get on your canine and travel faster from place to place while performing actions. Your feline’s mission is to serve as support and support you during the fighting. Come on, you always have to do and it is a pleasure that everything has so much detail.

Rise has some limitations if you compare it to Monster Hunter World

Yes OK Monster hunter rise seems like a true technological marvel for him Nintendo switchWe must admit that there are some details that we must pay attention to in order to understand what kind of project we are playing at the production values ​​level.

The first thing you should take into account is that Monster hunter rise follows the same line of combat as the other titles in the series where animations are very important and you must have a good rhythm when attacking with a weak or strong blow. You even have to know the exact moment to dodge an attack, because not all movements are sequential, they arrive at the exact moment.

By focusing on animations, Monster hunter rise it has a somewhat strange and inaccurate physics. There are times when your hunter stays inside the monster animation and gets lost or goes through rocks that should be solid. There are many small details that, although they do not detract from the experience, make you think that the Nintendo switch it has some limitations.

On the other hand, the game runs at a constant 30 frames per second, no matter if you are in ‘dock’ or portable mode. Of course, there will be objects better rendered on a television than on the same screen of the Nintendo switch, but, the quality is minimal. Here if we should applaud that Capcom have managed to take great advantage of RE Engine.

The challenge is in the multiplayer

Monster hunter rise It is a game that you can easily enjoy alone, only that the missions may not be that complicated, they can even be a bit boring and that can be a bit clumsy (it all depends on the player). Entering to play with other people greatly improves the experience.

You can set up a ‘public’ game where anyone can play with you or a private one where only certain people can enter. Now, there is also the option to play those missions from the ‘hub’ entering alone and other players can join your adventure. It is ideal to choose the way in which others enter to play with you, because that way the monsters do not feel so impossible.

Also, thanks to the community of Monster hunter rise Play to hunt these monsters, it is rare that some kind of troll enters to spoil the experience of others. In general, all players have a cooperative attitude because they know that overcoming certain obstacles requires more than three players.

On the other hand, these battles with monsters can certainly be chaotic, especially since all the characters on the screen can pile up and it is not well appreciated what is happening. On Monster hunter rise animations are emphasized more than physics and, for this reason, the fighting becomes a real disorder.

Good music and a pretty decent presentation

The music of Monster hunter rise It is a section that is very much enjoyed. We have Japanese folk melodies that have a unique presentation. All this makes a perfect match with the setting of the village which is waiting for you to become that hunter who saves the day.

On the other hand, the RE Engine works quite well in the Nintendo switch. You’d even think the Big N console wasn’t going to take it, and it turns out it did. Sure, there are a lot of pop-ups that appear from one moment to another on the screen and the grass on the stage looks flattened. Sure, there are worthy effects in animations and shadows, but nothing else.

There is a very good job behind the visual presentation of Monster Hunter Rise, of that there is no doubt. We could say that we have one of the most beautiful games on Nintendo’s hybrid console. If your thing is to have a collection of graphically solid games on the Switch, you must have it in your collection.

Now that you know that Monster hunter rise It can be a repetitive, challenging game, with game mechanics that help to explore much more the scenarios and mechanics that remain intact, it is time to solve the biggest doubt of all …

Should you buy Monster Hunter Rise?

If this is your first time in the monster hunting universe of Capcom, welcome! You are going to have a great time. The game mechanics may not be the friendliest at first, but it is a challenging and entertaining experience that is enjoyed in the company of other players. But, if you come from playing other installments in the franchise, you will see that certain cycles are repeated, which is not bad, because that is their identity.

The true value of Monster hunter rise falls into three key sections. The first is to add game mechanics that strengthen the exploration of hunting scenarios, the second is the attractive design of the monsters you face and finally we have the facility of being able to play with other people one of the most robust multiplayer in the world. Nintendo switch.

Monster hunter rise is one of the required titles for owners of a Nintendo switch for the amount of game hours it delivers to the user and for how its content is spreading with updates that keep it fresh all the time.

Let’s play Monster hunter rise with a digital copy of the Nintendo Switch provided by a Capcom representative in our region.

