It is proven that one of the most winning franchises in Capcom is nothing more and nothing less than Monster Hunter and his last installment, Monster Hunter Rise is no exception. At the time of writing this review, it has more than 11.20 million units sold across PC and Nintendo Switch.

Now Monster Hunter is finally out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. If you have Game Pass, you will be able to play it with enthusiasm because from the first day it is part of this service and if it were available in the cloud, everyone would be turned upside down.

Now, we already review the Nintendo Switch version, which is made with love, but has its technological flats. We also present it to you on PC and well, technically it’s the same, but running with a smoothness and quality that even makes you want to abandon the version that you can also take everywhere.

The question is that, just over a year after its launch on PC, what would be the case for it to come out on PlayStation and Xbox consoles? Especially in those of the not so new generation because now in 2023 they will be 3 years old. We are going to solve that and other very clear ones so as not to make balls between the different versions.

What is Monster Hunter Rise about?

Like a good Capcom and hunting game, You are the hero of the story who has just arrived in the village to put order because, well, it is an area full of monsters out of control. The truth is that the story is far from heroic, however, since you are the unexpected protagonist, it feels good that you get to eliminate all those beasts.

Now, surely you already know that there are a good number of Monster Hunter games dating from the PS2 era and the question always lies in whether there is any connection between each of the installments. Not really, and it’s more noticeable between World and Rise, so don’t worry about never having touched a game in the series.

Source: Capcom

The only thing they do share is the monsters. There are several traditional ones, other new ones and you have the mission to finish them, take their remains and improve your equipment and thus repeat the procedure until you finish the game. Be careful, this seems repetitive, but in the midst of so many missions, at least in this installment, there are some very serious combats against hordes of monsters that not only put you to the test to stop them with your skills, you have to defend the fort with all kinds of upgrades, weapons and more.

Obviously, there will be characters from the village that will help you, because they are not going to leave their new idol alone. What is true is that each fight, each second of the fight, each moment is full of emotion, that is what makes this series valuable, especially in its multiplayer.

Monster Hunter Rise loading at full speed

One of the most beautiful features it has Monster Hunter Rise now that it has jumped to the generation of the Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation it is charging at full speed like there was no tomorrow. It is a marvel of technology. On the Switch and on PC – when you’re not using an SSD – it’s a bit slow, which is a bit sad, but here the experience changes completely and in a great way.

On the other hand, this version of Monster Hunter Rise it has the same visual improvements of PC. The environments look better rendered, the monsters look great, and overall everything is sharper. This is thanks to the fact that the game has two different modes, one graphic and the other performance.

Source: Capcom

The latter is a detail we need to discuss properly because it’s also not like it’s an impossible task to bring a Nintendo Switch game to the next generation of consoles. The point is that we believe that the effort could have been much greater in delivering a much more attractive and polished title for the new generation of consoles.

Come on, the details of the settings look great, but maybe those of Monster Hunter World look a lot better, because it’s clear that Rise was first created with the Nintendo Switch in mind. Now, it is one thing to ask with your hand on your waist and another thing to get things done. The truth is that if you had not already played this title, then this is a good opportunity.

Where are the flaws?

All the graphical problems that already existed on Nintendo Switch jumped to PC and then from there they jumped to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Now, the truth is that they are trifles and matters that have to do merely with physics. You know, we talk about suddenly going through a body, that some animations break or look bad, they are tiny details.

The problem is, with all the versions available and such a large user base, why don’t they give crossplay to Monster Hunter Rise? Come on, you can between the PlayStation consoles, but the joke is already playing with Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch too. It’s understandable that we don’t have it right now because there’s a real lag between platforms in terms of player levels, but they were able to run it now with Play and Xbox and then bring the others together.

Source: Capcom

Capcom had already made it clear that there will be no crossplay and that you grind. This is really sad, but not much can be done unless in the future they change their minds and can build games to overcome a horde between players from different consoles. Finally, the goal of this game is to hunt and do it in the company of other players.

For now, beyond the lack of crossplay and the fact that the errors from previous versions are inherited, the truth is that we have a very stable and enjoyable game, especially if you have a screen that gives you 120hz, because there it still looks so much better.

We also recommend: Monster Hunter Rise: When does it come out on PlayStation and Xbox? Does it have crossplay?

Is it the ultimate experience?

So that Monster Hunter Rise to be complete needs the Sunbreak update, which not only adds new scenarios for hunting, it also adjusts the mechanics of the skills, giving you more options to choose from. While it won’t be long, it won’t be until then that we’ll see the true potential that the game can offer.

From then on, we have the same missions, the same additional content, only the quality of the presentation changes, which in the eyes of the players can be a subjective matter. From here we can recommend that the wait is worth it, however, if you have already been playing on Nintendo Switch or PC from the beginning, the best thing you can do is not make the leap, because you cannot carry your progress from one platform to another.

Source: Capcom

That’s another detail that makes you think a bit. How much work would it have taken to bring progress from one platform to another? We already know that Ubisoft does it with several of its games, Electronic Arts too, what about Capcom? Is it really going to be a difficult task to complete?

Beyond that we have a very complete title that those who waited will be very happy to play because they have a very capable version that makes the most of the console’s technical capabilities and that is a detail worth emphasizing.

Should you buy Monster Hunter Rise on PS5?

As already stated, Monster Hunter Rise is the port of the port. It is not a development that was born directly in the most recent PlayStation or Microsoft console. That means that you will have at hand the improvements that you already saw on PC and that evolved from those of Nintendo Switch.

If you were very patient and hoped that Monster Hunter Rise came out on PS5, congratulations, you will have in your hands a very worthy version of an entertaining video game that to date could only be enjoyed on two totally different power platforms. The battles against the huge monsters, the duels to defend your village and even the music, make the gaming experience very worthwhile.

Do you agree with the rating? Do not forget that you can share your opinion with us in the comments. Remember that you can follow all our news on Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.

We played Monster Hunter Rise on PS5 with a code provided by a Capcom representative in our region.