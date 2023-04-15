













Review: Minecraft Legends – A weird and half-baked RTS

I’m not going to lie, the first trailer looked very attractive, especially with all the strategy elements that revolved around it. That of knocking down walls and towers that shoot arrows not only look good in a game like Age of Empires, but also in Minecraft Legends, but something went moderately well. Because beware, it is not a failure, quite the contrary, it is a good task that is incomplete or lacks arguments.

The base of the adventure is too childish, not in the wrong context that it is a silly game or too simple to carry, it is more than anything that the justification of the good guys against the bad guys seems to be taken from the top hat of a magician with few tricks under the sleeve Yes, you are the traditional anonymous hero with dozens of outfits and appearances to combine riding on a steed that you can put skins on, but that doesn’t happen.

Minecraft Legends it has the appearance, the elements, even the bases of the original Monjang game, but it falls short when trying to get out of that line that makes it an ordinary proposal with a popular name that makes you think: “this could be great” , but is not.

What is Minecraft Legends about?

Imagine that you are the hero who came from an Isekai

The advantage of Minecraft, as an experience, is that you create your adventure at will and you can generate all kinds of stories with your imagination. The only thing you need is to be really idle and creative to put together the most amazing things. The point is that someone with little idea knew how to exploit this when contextualizing the adventure of Minecraft Legends.

You take a character from several available, then you take a steed that can have different skins and suddenly three diametrically opposed characters see in you the new savior. Things get really awkward when the biggest and most brutish of the three has the voice (in Spanish for Latam) of a character from Disney really loving. Yes, from afar it sounds funny and ground-breaking, but it’s also annoying.

Source: Mojang

If you are going to have three “wise men” supporting you, perhaps the ideal is for your personality to be less flat than that of a story spent in a children’s room. In the first hour of the game they make you understand that the most important thing to do during this adventure is to never forget to get materials and create things. So far the idea sounds great, but in practice it is very limited. Unlike the original game, here you have a fairy that comes out of a box and collects everything for you.

This exercise is repeated and distorted over and over again, because the complexity changes as the game progresses. You start with stone and rock and then you are creating forts, minions and waging war against piglins which are the generic enemy that is controlled by someone else.

There is manufacturing, but it is not open

The joke of one of the most ambitious games in video game history is that you believe and be creative at the same time. That you dig, get materials, survive and show that you can face threats like creepers, wolves and others. Yes, it’s very open, almost procedural, and that’s the point. Minecraft Legends it has everything very established, it does not give you enough tools to put together an open adventure.

But let’s not forget that this is an RTS, a real-time strategy game in which there must be certain limits and you must think about each of your moves. The first step will be learning how to obtain wood, then stone. You learn to create minions, each one with a characteristic such as attacking from a distance or up close. Eventually you will make minions that heal, others much stronger.

Source: Mojang

The creations not only influence the section of having characters that obey your orders, but also in making improvements to have more useful materials. Also the creation of defenses, walls and others. If you’ve played any tower defense game or maybe an Age of Empires game, you pretty much have an idea of ​​what you’re up against. The problem is that the camera is in the third person and that ruins the whole joke of what an RTS should be.

The section on the creation of objects within the game has limits, that is not up for discussion. It’s more that you feel so tied down that you can’t do anything else that the surprise is lost and the experience goes to hell. That’s the reality, fun gets old fast and loses all the joke.

A disorganized combat to be an RTS

Much of the combat minecraft dungeon It depends a lot on how you manage your minions, which are basically stone golems or wooden “dog-like” ones that shoot arrows. For that matter, these throwaway characters, plus the others, are certainly poorly functioning. It is as if they were not programmed to avoid dangers, but to get into them.

Now, the game gives you enough tools to understand that you can send a unit to destroy a wall or several to fight against the piglings or the other creatures that want to stop your way. Of course, your character can also take part in the combats, but his activity is still passive, especially when you have to collect different resources.

Source: Mojang

When you’re on the offensive, spreading cane in the open field, well, you don’t see the mistakes of artificial intelligence, as everyone is doing something useful, well, you don’t have to complain. But when it comes to crossing a bridge and ending up falling alone in lava, you understand that the AI ​​is not very useful.

Come on, there is a serious and useless management section of each of the units. You tell the golems to go first, but those steps are certainly pointless and disorganized, which is why RTS are played with a camera overhead or moving units one by one. Yes, it’s a serious flaw, but at least they tried.

Exploration like in Minecraft, but with limits

the map of Minecraft Legends It is more or less wide, so much so that it does become useful that you have certain points to make fast trips. The joke of the game, at least in the beginning, is that you help the villages of the villagers to be freed from the piglings. Going from point A to point B can be linear, but since there are several exploration points on the map, you take some time to find materials and so on.

The biomes within the game are the traditional ones of the series of Minecraft. Sometimes there is a lot of green, in others suddenly there is ice and a lot of snow. Everything varies, even day and night, a detail that provides a certain depth to the gaming experience. The point is that moving from one place to another may not be so surprising.

Source: Mojang

The latter is one of the biggest problems you have Minecraft Legends, there just can’t be as much of an organic surprise or discovery as in the original video game. Yes, this is a very harsh argument, especially when you know you have the mechanics of an RTS in front of you, but even Age of Empires has its degree of awe.

The progression is gradual, you are learning to generate other materials, create structures, everything within the reach of the Xbox control or, failing that, the use of a mouse and keyboard if you happen to be playing on PC. The game follows a very clear logic and maybe that’s why you feel your hands are tied for a good part of the time.

The atmosphere is congruent, but the surprise is missing

Minecraft Legends it works as a spin-off that takes a lot of liberties. It is not that you take a pick and start generating resources, you have a kind of fairy that collects them for you while you give directions to all the minions that you are also creating like a cookie confectionery.

If you are a gamer who really likes everything that has to do with Minecraft, it is very likely that you will enjoy every inch of a world with many details and a familiar appearance, the problem occurs when with the passage of time, everything becomes boring and cyclical. You build, go to a pigling outpost, have a more or less entertaining fight, and repeat.

Source: Mojang

Games with a high dose of strategy have to be flexible or have a bit of complexity within their kindness. It doesn’t make much sense to see clutter everywhere and get to a point where you can’t explain how you reached that goal. Come on, in general, the villains, original characters and the setting give the game a certain flavor, but they are also not enough to sustain it. There’s even a world of difference to pre-rendered animations with the same game, like turning the RTX off and on.

We also recommend: Xbox and Bethesda Summer Showcase would last 2 hours and already has a date

Should you buy Minecraft Legends?

Minecraft It is a money-making machine through video games, toys, legos and so on. Spin-offs are a logical exercise, especially when you want to bring the IP closer to another sector of players, the thing is that sometimes these ideas are not so well executed and can result in a sleeping pill.

The problem of Minecraft Legends It is that although it can be an entertaining game, it lacks enough arguments that it is a good RTS. Gathering materials and exploring can be fun, even some battles can be epic, but most of the time, the game falls short of trying to offer you something it doesn’t have, and that’s trying to be something it isn’t.

Source: Mojang

Do you agree with the rating? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

We played Minecraft Legends on Xbox Series X with a code provided by an Xbox representative in our region.