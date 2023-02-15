Nintendo treat to metroid in certainly mysterious ways. Just when you think they’ve forgotten it, they suddenly present you with a game you didn’t expect and when they announce a very big title, it’s delayed for a long time. The cases we are talking about are very clear. Now, what we have in front of us is something made with great care and it is called Metroid Prime Remastered.

Come on, the Metroid Prime It’s already good (it never stopped being so), it transferred the formula of 2D games to 3D and with efficient game mechanics in all possible lines. Come on, everyone who had a Game Cube they wanted a copy of this title at all costs. The success still gave us a second and third part. Even a compilation on the Wii.

all those games of Metroid Prime they made the franchise be applauded by critics and fans alike, the point is that, since the announcement of Prime 4, well we have nothing but rumors, delays and even cancellations. What Nintendo gave us in the framework of its February Nintendo Direct, well, we have no words to thank it.

Yeah, we didn’t know we needed a Metroid Prime remaster until we saw it in action. But not on YouTube, the title is not done justice there, whether on the Switch or on a big screen, that’s where it really shines and we’re going to tell you why

The leap from the GameCube and Wii to the Nintendo Switch

There are flowers left over for Metroid Prime, but let’s remember that the only modes to play this title were on the GameCube and Wii. Only there was it possible to enjoy this experience as it looked at the time. The point is that, the years have passed and perhaps now what is left over are the curious who want to enjoy this installment once again.

The result is Metroid Prime Remasteredwhich not only looks remarkable and outstanding, we didn’t know we needed it until we saw it working. The first thing you should know is that this is a remake of the original content of the video game. All the material looks new, different, it didn’t just go through the machine that rendered the objects in high definition, it’s something else.

Come on, the game as you know it is still there, what happened is that the visual presentation was recreated in a way that makes it look really modern. So that you better understand what happens, the last Crisis Core and also the Crash Bandicoot trilogy are clear examples of what happened with Metroid Prime Remastered.

So why isn’t it called a remake? Because the work remains the same and did not receive alterations that would change the way in which the title is enjoyed. For example, the use of light is impressive, also that of the objects, let’s say there was a total update in the presentation.

Keeping everything aligned with the original game

Games from the GameCube, PS2 and first Xbox generation suffer a lot, they didn’t age as well when we tested them on the new TVs. what was done with Metroid Prime Remastered It is a remarkable work in which the objects on the screen look very good, yes, respecting the place where they originally were.

The highlight, without a doubt, is the way the light looks in-game. It looks much more in line with our time, not with those orange tones from about 20 years ago. It was noticed that here they did their best to make the environment feel much more modern. There are other HD remasters that only improve the definition of the object, but it still looks bad, nothing more than in high definition.

On the other hand, Metroid Prime Remastered He also has important work in the effects section. These certainly look good, being faithful to the original product. We must applaud this kind of detail because, ultimately, the goal is for the gaming experience to also be as faithful to the original product.

Something must also be pointed out, Nintendo is blamed a lot for the fact that its technology is obsolete or falls behind compared to what happens on PlayStation or Xbox, when in reality it is the developers who must take advantage of the platform and, for example The water effects are very well done. Finally, the joke is that the product is well prepared.

Metroid Prime Remastered and control according to our time

Having GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch Online made a lot of fans happy, but as I mentioned in a previous article, if you don’t have an N64 controller, the game can become a pain in the ass. Now, the remaster of the Xbox version is where the Rare game is adapted to the controls of our time.

Metroid Prime Remastered Go through the same case, take advantage of the fact that you can now move the camera with the second analog lever, a detail that makes the experience much more pleasant when playing. Come on, the base of the system from 20 years ago is respected, but with a much more efficient camera, that greatly rejuvenates this installment.

It must be emphasized that the controls of a video game can also age poorly and even more so if more than 20 years have passed. The standards are different now and the team in charge of this remastering did an applausible job that we must not fail to appreciate.

And if you want to take the game to the extreme, you can use the option to play with a pointer/gyroscope, which also work and are part of the grace of the Nintendo Switch experience. Also hybrid options for you to make balls. Finally they are just that, options and you decide to use it or not.

They didn’t go crazy, the game looks good and that’s it

Let’s speak the truth Metroid Prime Remastered It is not full HD, however, that does not take away from the visual quality. It is very noticeable in this remaster that the balance of quality and performance was really sought. This does not mean that the Switch cannot handle a title from 20 years ago, quite the contrary, it adapts and takes advantage of all the benefits of the hardware.

Most of the time the game looks good, although it’s not perfect either. There are very few saw cuts and everything that deserves detail, it has. I repeat, we shouldn’t get so demanding when this is an action game and quality is not only measured in appearance, but also in performance.

This is one of those Nintendo Switch games where aiming for 60 frames per second is greatly appreciated. Fluency is very worthwhile, very valuable, and achieving it requires some minor sacrifices. This is what several games with a similar theme should aim for on the hybrid console of the great N.

Metroid Prime was a game that many remembered for its action, characters, and moving the entire Metroid universe into a 3D world. If the experience hadn’t aimed to be similar to what we saw on the Super Nintendo, we wouldn’t be talking about its success right now. It is worth playing on the Nintendo Switch, of that there is no doubt.

Should you buy Metroid Prime Remastered?

Hi Fi Rush It was a wonderful surprise because they announced it just like that and they made us play it instantly. That’s a very good feeling because that’s what video games are about, being entertained, especially if you didn’t know they were coming. Metroid Prime Remastered It was a very well kept secret that many are enjoying right now.

The joint work between Retro Studios plus the experience of Iron Galaxy gave us in Metroid Prime Remastered one of the most outstanding games that the Nintendo Switch can have. Both studies gave new life to a classic that was very good and that today you can enjoy once again and with modern controls, a detail that is much appreciated. This is a masterpiece that rose from the ashes like a phoenix to remind us of the greatness of Metroid.

