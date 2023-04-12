













Review: Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

More than 20 years later, Capcom decided to give us a collection that collects all their titles. This will arrive on April 14 in the form of Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. Since I had the opportunity to try it, here I will tell you if this compilation is worth it.

What is Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection about?

The Mega Man Battle Network saga puts us in an alternate world to the main line of games about the young robot. Here we follow Lan Hikari and his Netnavi known as MegaMan.EXE in a world where the internet is so important that almost everything is connected to it. It seems that they were prophets.

Most of the games involve both protagonists facing off against different criminal organizations. Due to the importance of the network, villains can disrupt and endanger the real world by doing mischief in cyberspace. That is why it is our duty to stop them.

Source: Capcom

The plots of these titles do not become memorable. However, they remain interesting enough to keep you hooked until their conclusion. In addition to sometimes having surprising twists and some funny moments. For fans of the entire Capcom franchise there are different winks and references to other installments within Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

Although its plots are not something that leaves you shocked, much less, that is compensated by its gameplay. Since this can be quite addictive by including different RPG elements. Like the fact of starting conversations with different NPCs to find out more about your objectives.

Here a rather unique RPG

The gameplay of Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection It changes a lot from other android titles. Since it is an RPG and not a platform game where you are facing different enemies on the screen. In fact it’s more similar to a Pokemon entry.

There are two main aspects that are exploration and combat. With Lan you can explore different locations in the real world and with MegaMan.EXE the digital world. Here you can chat with different characters in search of clues about the way forward.

Source: Capcom

Also in moments of calm we can take the opportunity to visit the different shops scattered around. Since thanks to them we can expand our collection of chips, necessary for attacks, and get power or health improvements for MegaMan.EXE

In the case of cyberspace, we are exposed to unexpected encounters with enemies. Like many classic RPGs, you can be walking around and suddenly get into a fight. It is here where we find the part that, in my opinion, is the most addictive of this collection: the combat.

Combat in Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection presents a very peculiar twist. Although it takes elements from other franchises, it stands out with the use of grids through which we can move our character. In addition to maintaining some of our hero’s iconic attacks.

The combat of Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection becomes very fun and addictive

The combats of Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection put us in scenarios divided in two. On one side is our character and on the other the different enemies. These scenarios, in turn, are gridded and we can move freely among all those on our side.

To attack we use different chips. At the beginning of each battle we choose the ones we will use during that turn. Then we must wait for a small bar to be filled which will allow us to choose even more chips. We also have the option of not choosing any during a turn, so that in the next we have more variety to combine.

Source: Capcom

Of course that does not mean that the chips are our only element of defense. We can always use the trusty mega buster while our chip collection recharges. Also, as we progress through the story, we can acquire upgrades to make this basic attack more powerful.

One of the novelties that Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection offers is the option to put the mega buster to the maximum from the beginning. In this way the confrontations can be made easier, for those who only want to enjoy the stories of these games.

There is plenty of room for experimentation and strategy

Throughout Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection We are receiving different types of chips with various utilities. There are some cannon that are used to attack from a distance, others sword for closer situations and even some that increase the size of our part of the stage.

Combat invites you to experiment to better understand how each of these chips works. Also, as your collection grows, you can choose the ones that work best for you or the ones you consider most powerful to appear more frequently. Since its appearance in combat depends on chance.

Source: Capcom

The enemies in Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection they are also very varied in terms of design and behavior. Absolutely no combat will be the same, which invites the player to be constantly on the lookout for new threats and different attacks. Not to mention that we are getting more and different chips from these enemies every time.

As if that were not enough, these titles have a system of weaknesses and strengths. Ice is weak against fire, water against electricity, and the like. That is why you must constantly be creating new strategies to be victorious.

This also applies to boss battles, which are the most exciting fights in the entire game. Since they all have exclusive attacks and movements, which make them very challenging opponents. Defeating them will fill you with a great feeling of having achieved something.

The ‘collection’ aspect in Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is very careful

Of course the fans of Mega Man Battle Network You already know what you’ll find in the gameplay, but what about the collectible aspect? In my opinion, this was very careful and will surely make the fans very happy.

Since there is a section in the main menu where you will find different memorabilia of these titles. From concept arts of these games, to different promotional arts that were used when they were released. Not to mention a kind of jukebox to enjoy your favorite songs while having a nostalgia trip.

Source: Capcom

In the visual section, everything is maintained with the charm of the Game Boy Advance. Of course it comes with visual enhancements that make these titles look better than ever. And since these games originally came in a square format, we have a vast collection of art to fill what’s left of our screen. Plus the option of a filter to make it look as pixelated as before.

Despite its benefits, there are things that did not age so well

Of course, not everything is hunky-dory in Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. From the start the way you progress feels like a product of its time. Let’s remember that these titles came out at a time when it was still common to buy magazines to find guides and advice to reach the conclusion of the story.

Source: Capcom

Many of the games in the collection become very confused with their objectives. On several occasions I was forced to look for guides on the internet, since the clues in the game itself were not enough. The worst thing is that sometimes very specific steps are necessary to be able to continue and I feel that someone on their own could not discover them so easily.

Another of the negative points is that when playing these titles one after the other, the brake on innovation is perceived. Perhaps the first three are the ones that made the most changes to their formula between installments, but the others feel like a little more of the same. Of course, this does not mean that they are quite fun games.

Is Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection worth it?

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is an excellent way to delve into this alternate saga of the blue robot. If you’re a fan of him or even RPGs, you’ll find a lot to enjoy in this collection. Since it also keeps the player very active at all times.

Source: Capcom

Although it has its flaws and you can feel the passing of the years, it is still a rather fun and unique saga. If you get the chance, be sure to check it out. In this way, perhaps Capcom will be encouraged to give a long-awaited return to the consoles. Don’t forget to tell us about discord what did you think if you ever try it.

We played Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection on PS4 with a code provided by a Capcom representative in the region.