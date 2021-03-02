We tested for a couple of weeks the MateBook 14 AMD, Huawei’s new line of laptops.

The first thing that stands out is its elegant design made mostly of aluminum. In addition, it is very light, thin and portable, weighing only about one and a half kilograms.

The power cable, on the other hand, is more reminiscent of a cell phone than that of a common laptop, since it does not have the independent eliminator box that makes these cables more cumbersome and the charge is by means of a USB type C.

The Huawei MateBook 14 has the ability to fast charge, which means that with less than an hour of charging, the battery can last up to more than two hours.

Starting with 100% battery, we lasted almost the entire working day without having to charge it, but Huawei presumes that in certain circumstances it can last up to 10 hours.

A monster to work with

This laptop is designed to work and this area stands out for its great speed and performance. In less than 10 seconds it turns on and is ready to work.

There is so much emphasis on “godin” and “to work” in this review precisely because it works perfectly for most packages and functions that you would use to work, such as Office and Adobe packages. Unlike other very portable laptops, it is very good at editing photos and even video.

However, it will not work for playing the medium, much less high demands titles.

We play some simple titles like Among us, but when it came time to go something a little more demanding, everything ran fine, but the laptop got hot, so we do not recommend it.

It should be remembered that despite the large processor, there is no heavy graphics card here and the MateBook 14 is too thin to have large fans.

And speaking of this section and what it does have, the Huawei MateBook 14 has a good very portable heat sink system that adjusts the temperature dynamically and its two Shark Fin fans are very quiet, however, do not demand it either. from a Master Race PC.

Additional functions of the MateBook 14

Now the MateBook 14 performs very well with minimal weight, battery charge, and space, but the extra features are what make it stand out.

To begin with, the screen is touch. Then the power button is also a biometric fingerprint reader. This is more useful than ever because when you turn it on, the laptop confirms your identity at the same time.

Then, the Huawei ecosystem shines in this laptop, because if you have a cell phone from this brand, you can pair it with the laptop just by putting it on the trackpad, all thanks to Share technology.

Once you do this, the mobile interface appears on the laptop screen and from there you can control the mobile or share files with a drag and drop interface.

Now, another detail is that the laptop’s camera is hidden in a button on the keyboard and is a pop-up type. This not only helps with security issues, but also leaves more room for the screen with the 2K display.

How much is the MateBook 14?

We tested the 16 GB version of RAM with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800 H processor, but there is a version with AMD Ryzen 5 4600 H. And there is also the option of only being 8 GB.

The first has a cost of $ 26,999 and the second of $ 34,999.

You can buy it in the official site of the brand and at this moment they are in discount.

They are not exactly the cheapest laptops on the market, but their emphasis was not on economics, but on obtaining maximum efficiency when you are godin and being able to take it anywhere.



