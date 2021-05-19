The series of Mass effect from its inception it has been designed to satisfy the deepest sci-fi fantasies of gamers. Don’t pretend, you have them too: command our own ship, bind with everything that moves and save the galaxy.

With a mix of shooting and RPG elements, this is one of the most acclaimed franchises of the genre in recent years. This trilogy is designed both for those of us who want to save the galaxy again, and for those who have never boarded the Normandy.

Legendary Edition It includes Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 Y Mass effect 3, as well as its more than 40 downloadable content. It’s remastered in 4K, the visuals, HUDs have been slightly improved, and there are general improvements here and there.

Even if you play it on an Xbox Series X you can play it at 120 fps and 1440p, or instead, 60 fps at 4K.

Of course, the multiplayer of Mass effect 3 and depending on the type of player you are, this may be a problem. Personally, it was one of my favorite parts of the third game.

In this review we are going to focus on reviewing the changes that this version has and how it feels almost 20 years later.

In general, this version has small changes that adjust both the difficulty and the player’s experience. The level cap decreased and even the cool down times changed, to name a couple.

Mass Effect as it should have been from the beginning

Despite all the praise and sighs that this trilogy has started, the truth is that it has had its ups and downs, that is why Legendary Edition He took the opportunity to fix some little things and integrate it into a fluid and continuous experience.

For example, the Shepard Woman design was canon until the third installment.

That was how I played Mass effect 1 Y two with a somewhat generic face and by the third I already looked fabulous. Now in Legendary Edition you can be the feminine Shepard with good design from the start.

Also from some poor decisions in previous games, he had virtually no male potential partners like female Shepard in Mass effect 3… And then James Vega was romanceable. Now, you will no longer be as a spinster, because Vega is an option from the beginning.

And, of course, there is the controversial ending of Mass effect 3 that spawned a massive online boycott, until they delivered downloadable content that made it better.

What’s more, they even took advantage of so that Tali no longer came from a stock photo.

This is the experience of Mass effect that we needed from the beginning, but did not know. And there is simply no better way to play one of the best franchises in BioWare.

Mass Effect with years on top

Taking elements and improvements from the games that followed, Mass effect makes some quality of life style changes, plus improved AI, controls, and camera. These changes are felt the most by the first game.

Mako sections are not that frustrating anymore!

Mass effect 2007 feels great by today’s standards; and this feeling is only increasing with its aftermath.

What is a shame is that the multiplayer of Mass effect 3With updates to current standards, this online experience could have been greatly improved.

Mass Effect 3 multiplayer affected the “Galactic Readiness” percentage, which dictated how well you could fare on the final mission. Since there is no multiplayer in this version, the third Legendary Edition game will take into account the player’s games in Mass Effect 1 and 2 to upload it.

Mission accomplished

All of the above, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition it’s just what you expect from a remastering of the first three games in the series. It’s not a remake itself and it’s not perfect either, but it’s certainly the best way to save the galaxy again without much of the hassle that the original games suffered from.

We play Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on its Xbox One version.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Graphics and sound

8.0 / 10 Positive The best Mass Effect games in one package

They have never been seen and played better Negative Mass Effect 3 multiplayer removed





