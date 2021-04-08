The development of Marvel’s avengers It has not been easy for the team of Crystal dynamics. In these moments you must ask yourself – How that ‘has not been anything simple? – especially since the game has already been released. Well, let’s not forget that this title is a kind of service.

What do I mean by this detail? Well the joke of Marvel’s avengers is that you not only finish it, it is about keep playing events, get more skins and also try the additional missions that come with the new characters. Now, not all the players stayed, they preferred to wait for the version of PS5 in December.

And they waited, they changed the date and Marvel’s avengers finally arrived in March 2021. The good can wait, right? Maybe all that time is enough to get this title ready for the next generation of consoles. Now, from the saying to the fact there is a long way.

We start again Marvel’s avengers, we test the new options and everything they can offer and that is why we are going to tell you from now on if it is the game of Avengers that he PS5 or is the one you can have.

The game is the same … But with more content, which has been accumulating for months

Come on, the version of Marvel’s avengers for PS5 it does not have a number next to it, nor a subchapter or any other connotation that makes it look like a new game. If you started it in PS4 you have a problem, but if not, well, welcome because you have a very worthy story to discover and know.

Marvel’s avengers tells us the story of Kamala Khan, who by chance of fate becomes an Inhuman and has the opportunity to redeem the name of the Avengers who are now separated by the events that occurred in the Day A and that brought a catastrophe to the society of the United States.

The story of Kamala, the meeting of the Avengers and even the reason of the antagonist, in this case MODOK., are very solid details that make the game an entertaining proposal that you want to know. Let’s say the title developed by Crystal dynamics it does not fail to tell you a story that you want to finish.

The point is that the game in PS4, at least on the base console, it suffered a lot, especially in the online section where the experience ran at less than 25 frames per second. Fortunately the PS5 is a good showcase for Marvel’s avengers look much more and you feel much more immersed in the world of the House of Ideas.

Marvel’s Avengers taps into the next generation, it definitely does

Until it came out in PS5 Y Xbox series x, the best way to play Marvel’s avengers it was on PC. There the game looked flawless, as if it were silk. Sure, it also depended a lot on the configuration of your equipment, however, let’s say that the best experience was there. What happens when you jump to the next generation of consoles?

Well the version of Marvel’s avengers PS5 is what we expected, a total improvement that really made Earth’s greatest heroes look better on consoles. Yes OK Marvel’s avengers It looked good on PS4 and Xbox One, it still looked much better and that is much appreciated in the next generation.

Now, just appreciate the most meticulous details, the heroes’ clothing, the particles that the character attacks throw up and, of course, the loading times that were always a headache. We must also note that many recurring errors on PS4 disappeared on PS5 and we refer to glitches and some crashes.

It is worth emphasizing that also Marvel’s avengers On PS5 it comes as a sort of definitive version because a lot of bugs were polished that couldn’t be fixed immediately at launch. Sure, there is always room for improvement, but overall the experience is much better, it even feels like Crystal dynamics take a lot of what the DualSense can do.

It doesn’t look like it does on PC, but the Crystal Dynamics game looks and runs much better

The PS5 does a good job of making Marvel’s avengers look colorful, elegant and bright at the same time. Objects that had a low resolution on the PS4 now look much more realistic, you can already see a much better pixel count and, in general, in the visual aspect, we have no complaints about the final product.

What we must not lose sight of is that now we have two options: one focused on the game having actions running at 60 frames per second, but with a slightly lower resolution and then comes the more colorful graphics with frames. at 30 frames per second. Now it really depends on what the player is looking for.

For instance, Marvel’s avengers Running at the highest quality, it leaves a fixed 30 frames per second and rarely presents problems with game performance. Sure, it’s not the same fluidity of movement, but it’s not too bad when it comes to this kind of action on stage.

When you play with the high performance, it shows that this presentation of Marvel’s avengers It is intended to run the game at 60 frames per second, sacrificing screen resolution. Sure, this is not the perfect way we would like as we play this Avengers proposition, but overall it’s pretty cool.

Forget the vanilla version of Marvel’s Avengers, this is the good one

This is good and bad, because Marvel’s avengers It was repetitive and the variety of enemies was quite poor. With the patches, tweaks, and additional content that has been added over the months, the game got a lot better. Now, at this point, we already have more characters and missions to play than at launch.

What is the biggest problem you have Marvel’s avengers on PS5? It is not the story, it is not the game mechanics or the selection of heroes to train the Avengers, it all lies in the post-final events and in giving the players reasons to continue enjoying the experience. Maybe a Destiny style treatment would have been the right one, but it is somewhat complicated.

In the same way, it is important to note that more villains and characters are missing. We do not know how tied up this Square Enix and which characters from the comics he can use or not. Perhaps, over time, we can see serious and important adjustments, we even already have a general idea of ​​what awaits you. Marvel’s Avengers.

With all this that we tell you about Marvel’s Avengers around its quality on PS5 and how it improved from one generation to another, we have to come to the conclusion around this Crystal Dynamics production published by Square Enix and that it had an important promotion prior to its launch…

Is Marvel’s Avengers worth it on PlayStation 5?

Right now we have to speak to two types of consumers; those who endured the wait to maybe buy the PS4 version, not play it and get the PS5 edition as a free upgrade and those who started playing and abandoned the experience because it no longer offered anything or had too many bugs.

Marvel’s avengers he did improve a lot in his new presentation, there is no doubt about that. Crystal dynamics it took a long time to develop a more solid version in the technical aspects such as graphics and performance, however, the game remains the same; entertaining, but repetitive, lacking in multiplayer and an enjoyable story.

Maybe with the following content the game will improve, however, how many updates should we wait for the experience of Marvel’s avengers be perfect?

We play Marvel’s Avengers on PS5 after taking the free upgrade that you have for having the PS4 copy.

Marvel’s avengers $ 760.87 Graphics and sound

8.0 / 10 Positive Much better loading time

Performance or quality options

Presentation totally improves

Additional content greatly complements the experience

Many bugs from the past generation were fixed Negative The multiplayer continues to suffer

It still feels repetitive





