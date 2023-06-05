The new Majority Tru Sport TWS that you can find on the official website, have recently landed in my hands. These are really interesting sports headphones, both for a competitive price that for excellent usability, after all, we had already told you about the brand in another of our reviews. Anyway after several days of replacing my very faithful Galaxy Buds +, I’m ready to tell you what I think! So if you’re curious stay with me in this full review!

Unboxing and features

Majority Tru Sport TWS, are presented in a classic cardboard box really well studied. Inside you will find:

1x Tru Sport Wireless Earphone Set

3x Tru Ear Tips (spare eartips)

1x USB-C cable

1x charging case

In short, everything you need to start using the product to the fullest. Much more interesting, however, are undoubtedly the Technical specifications:

Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.2

Effective range 10 Meters

DC5V 450mA input

Charging time Approximately 1 hour

Weight (single earphone) 4.5 g

Declared autonomy: 30 hours

IPX Waterproof compliance

Touch controls

Not bad on paper, but let’s go together to find out how they fared with my field tests!

Majority Tru Sport TWS, many surprises but also some flaws!

Let’s start immediately with a factor that I didn’t like very much, even if I find it justifiable by the price and consequently I wouldn’t consider it a defect: the case. I admit it, with my Buds I’m used to it well, but I still find the case of the Majority Tru Sport TWS not quite up to par. Plastic prevails and to the touch it certainly doesn’t give the impression of good quality. Furthermore, 2 times out of 3, going to open it to take out the headphones, I risked slipping it out of my hands. The sensation bar of soap it is omnipresent. All problems that can be solved by buying a cover, of course, but still worthy of note if we also take into account the dimensions which are not indifferent.

That said, the road is almost all downhill. Once the headphones are charged, it is a good idea to find the rubber that best suits your philosophy. We have the classic LM and S sizes, so you don’t run the risk of getting caught. I have to say that once you put them on you don’t feel the slightest discomfort. Both earphones are very light and above all stable, going for a run I didn’t feel the fear of losing them in the slightest and on the contrary, I found myself very happy!

Speaking of quality of Majority Tru Sport TWS, it’s definitely not bad suitable for the price range. The 13mm drivers bring a good level of bass and mids, nothing to criticize from this point of view, indeed, I dare say that at this price perhaps you may have difficulty finding products capable of competing. Nothing to say also with regard to the Bluetooth 5.2 standard which guarantees one instant connection to the phone every time you take the headphones out of the base!

Touch controls not always accurate

I have had several headphones with touch controls and unfortunately I have hardly found myself in front of very responsive products in this sense. It takes a moment to have sweaty hands or in any case not to take the precise point of the headphones and consequently find yourself going crazy, but first things first.

First I am very happy that these Majority Tru Sport TWS support various touch controls for both calls and audio, it’s always good to be able to control playback from the earphones. Specifically we have:

One tap to play/pause or hang up/answer calls

Two taps back/forward in songs

Three taps to turn volume down/up

Long press: voice assistant

However, it must be said that it is not always possible to perform the desired action on the first attempt, but still the feature works quite well!

Great battery and waterproof!

Nothing to say about the autonomy of these Majority Tru Sport TWS, hats off to Majority who managed to implement a efficient recharge and an autonomy of about 30 hours. We’re about 6 hours of continuous music before the headphones run out. Of course, it all depends on how you use the headphones. Also, using them alternately for example, while one is charging (about 2 hours of music in 30 minutes of charging), the other will let you enjoy your music.

Another big gem is the protection from water. Imagine that you are running and get caught in a thunderstorm. No problem, because on paper the headphones should hold up. The same obviously goes for sweat, after all they are sports headphones!