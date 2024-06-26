Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Game mechanics – 78%

When Nintendo announced Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD The first thing that came to my mind was: “when did this game come out?” Yes, I remember very well that I played it on the 3DS and that I had a lot of fun. I even played the port of the first Game Cube game on the laptop.

I just googled a little and gave myself a big scare. It’s been more than 10 years Luigi’s Mansion 2! Well, back then it was called Luigi’s Mansion: Dark MoonHowever, it was still a sequel. Wow, in Japan it was known as the second installment, but who knows what happened and why they gave it that title in North America. The good thing is that now it remains as Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.

But, let’s get to the point. Part of the promotion behind this title came from the fact that the “year of luigi” and back then it was the 30th anniversary. We had all kinds of projects and this was one of them. It’s not that they did it to celebrate Mario’s brother, but let’s say it fit the pretext perfectly.

Now, this title is back, without the same level of promotion. Even its release feels strange. However, behind this experience, we can say that the years do not pass in vain and that perhaps what worked perfectly on a laptop may not be 100% necessary on the Switch, although we do welcome it with wide open arms.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD point by point

At first it feels like it belongs to another era, a simpler one.

Video games have evolved a lot over more than a decade. Among all the changes we find ourselves with much more complex and far-reaching experiences every day. This made us forget the main factor behind this entertainment: the joke is to have fun. Still in 2013, on a laptop, the premise was to have a good time.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD It is a product of that era, one that we should look back on with great nostalgia because it slipped through our fingers. The 3DS was picking up steam after a stumbling start, but as the months went by, it looked like a more solid console. Of course, the precedent of the Game Cube game meant a lot, as it was considered a great game. Why not do it better for Wii U?

Source: Nintendo

While playing Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD You realize that it is a product of its time. You’ll even feel like you have extra buttons, which isn’t bad, but it also bothers you. The way you handle the camera, the vacuum cleaner sucking up ghosts, it all feels like something that maybe isn’t the most functional right now. Come on! We have an additional stick, there would be easier ways to control the tools to catch these beings.

The various references, like the one on the DS, feel like a trip back in time. The humour, the size of the environments and how you explore them. It’s impossible not to sigh a little, even when you compare the image from 2013 to that of 2024. Yes, it looks better now, but it didn’t look bad a decade ago, even the 3D effect was certainly satisfactory. The latter is something that the Nintendo Switch fails to reproduce.

It always had a very good design.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD It is a game with a very interesting game design. It’s not your typical speed platformer where you have to eliminate enemies while jumping over them. Our fearful plumber has to get his act together to help Professor D. Sastre (I loved that location) catch a series of crashing spirits in the form of ghosts.

To carry out this task, Luigi will use a vacuum cleaner that absorbs ghosts very effectively. At all times you feel like you are pulling these beings that are not going to let go, but, after so much pulling and loosening, they fall into your hands. Of course, this tool doesn’t stop at that, it also blows and is quite useful for solving puzzles.

Source: Nintendo

Now, there are more tools. An always useful lamp that allows you to see where you are going, a flash to make those ghosts appear and much more. Everything you have on hand is very useful to overcome all the rooms that you open in your path. But this is not enough, you have to pay close attention to every corner around you.

Each level of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD It’s meticulously created so that you might get a little stuck if you’re not paying enough attention to what you’re doing. Let’s say that many times the answer to moving from one place to another is in front of you (or to pull something with the vacuum cleaner) and that’s it, but it doesn’t always work. In a very fluid way, we can say that as the game progresses we have a balanced experience between investigating and catching huge ghosts and even improving our tools.

If you know it, you’ll try a speedrun and with multiplayer

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD lasts long enough. Let’s say that in very slow and precise steps, you finish it between 10 and 12 hours. If you put the throttle on and know the 3DS game by heart, you could finish it in maybe 8 hours or less. It all depends on your ability. Is this not enough? No, for what the game offers.

You have to remember that this was a takeaway experience on the 3DS and those games – in proportion to something designed for console – were shorter. Personally, I think this new presentation of what we knew as Dark Moon on the Nintendo Switch works really well. Of course, it was so that I could take advantage of the hardware a little more based on the controls, but that was fine.

Source: Nintendo

The multiplayer element of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is back, both to play online and with other players who bring their console locally. Just like on the 3DS. Maintaining this section was key so that that experience was not lost, which fortunately works really well on the Nintendo Switch.

Now, the problem that feels like a kind of complaint in general is that, unfortunately, the title did not receive benefits beyond the graphics – a section that I will tell you about later -. They could have added something, but well, they didn’t want to and that will surely bother more than one person.

Graphically, Luigi’s Mansion 2 is very polished

The team behind Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD for Nintendo Switch Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD did a good job when it came to transferring the game to the current Big N console. Come on, it’s not that it was some kind of impossible mission, but transferring the assets from the 3DS to HD is not easy at all. Even at the time, it was not easy to transfer the first Game Cube game to the laptop from more than 10 years ago.

Come on, we won’t have saw cuts in the graphics, the settings look retouched, as do the objects. Yes it feels like that Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD It is from the current generation of what Nintendo can offer, but, as always, there will be no shortage of those who say “I want more.” As I mentioned, this was a port as such and not some kind of “ultra enhanced” presentation. It is what it is and that’s fine.

Source: Nintendo

Perhaps the most important section of the gaming experience is that the game feels freer and looser. The technical limitations of the 3DS were circumvented in a notable way at that time and here they are not really felt. The experience is fluid at all times.

But we return to the same thing, perhaps a little more would not have hurt us at all. The only thing that is a fact is that a new generation of players who did not have the original game or the 3DS at the time, will now be able to play it with greater comfort. Even in the case of a Switch 2 with backward compatibility it will mean that this version will live longer.

Should you buy Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD?

Maybe 2024 isn’t the year of Luigi part 2, we could even really discuss what we celebrate in this chaotic leap year. In what we come to a conclusion, the Nintendo Switch receives another port of a game that came out more than a decade ago. This is bad? I don’t think so, especially since this is a totally new generation of gamers who certainly didn’t buy the latest Nintendo laptop.

The main problem of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is that beyond the way we solve puzzles or catch ghosts, the way we control Luigi and his vacuum cleaner feels trapped in a portable console instead of taking advantage of the benefits of the Nintendo Switch that has more buttons. This is not the game that changed the franchise forever, but it did little to keep it alive in the minds of players for longer.

We played Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a Nintendo representative in our region.