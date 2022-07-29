The announcement of the remake of live a live It surprised locals and strangers because it is a game that very few knew in the 90s. Even his first teaser, which looks so beautiful, also questioned how he looked back then.

You compared it, you turned it around and you realize that it looks like a totally different game. That HD-D2 effect is already a very special stamp that could revive dozens of games like chrono triggerjust to give a small and untouchable example… Well, also Final Fantasy Tactics.

Now, the concept of live a live It is not like the conventional RPG, even if we think about it very seriously, it sounds logical that it did not reach North America, since here we have several stories – short – and the genre during the 90s had a very interesting history. linear and some side quests.

Was it worth bringing back this title? Will the new generations know how to value it? Let’s try to solve this and other series of questions through this review of a game that perhaps the owners of a Nintendo Switch should have.

Live A Live: Original Stories and Gameplay Mechanics

The first thing you must understand is that there is no fixed way to play live a live. The protagonists have something to tell you at different very marked moments in history. For example, you have a caveman who doesn’t speak at all, cowboys dueling in the middle of the old west, or a futuristic fighter in a martial arts tournament.

They are seven different chapters that complement each other and, the best thing is that you can stop one to continue with another. When you finish all of them, you unlock a last story which will take us to the end of the game and put an end to this battle that seems to have taken millennia of development.

Then we have a very special game system; neither character plays the same as the other. Each one is accompanied by a unique mechanic during each fight. Just as you can have very direct duels with Masaru, the cowboy will have ranged battles.

Another detail that changes a lot is the progression of the characters. For example, a Master depends more on how his boys develop than how he gets stronger. Oboromaru can move forward without being seen and not level up or kill any guy in front of him and level up.

Unique game mechanics, but also feel old

One of the reasons it was worth bringing back live a live is that its game system is old school, but with a kind of twist that, until you see it in action, makes sense. Although the combat is turn-based, the battle takes place through squares and tiles where the characters move.

It seems like a system similar to Fire Emblem either Final Fantasy Tactics, however, is more about battlefield management. You have a skill system that has certain restrictions and attacks with very well defined coverage.

To this we must add that it is important to pay attention to the different frames on the screen, as well as the movement of the character. For example, with Oboromaru you can burn the surface of the entire combat field and if you don’t move, you can get hurt. Also if you don’t manage the times well, somehow, you can lose your turn.

Secondly, live a live It has a skeleton of the old school of video games, so it may be that you feel a certainly slow experience, which sometimes ends up alienating those young people who did not know the heavy rhythm that this kind of proposals had at the time more than 30 years

The mighty hallmark of Square Enix’s HD-2D engine

live a live It is the clear example of how a game that has been around for almost 30 years is rejuvenated with almost handcrafted touches. If you compare both versions, you will feel that they are totally different games. The handling of the backgrounds, the settings and the way in which the characters move on the screen generate a visual delight.

To this it is necessary to add that we have a title that has a very well detailed character design. In the era of the Super Nintendo, developers had to plan the protagonists of the games well so that they had their respective badges and here they not only remain, they improve a lot.

Music is another section that the people of Square Enix took it to another level. While 16-bit music has a certain nostalgic stamp, in live a live they went to the trouble of re-recording the songs to create a delightful gaming experience.

nice to see that Square Enix took very seriously the detail in each of the sections of this title to Switch. Also, Yōko Shimomura was in charge of giving life to this delivery, so in the musical section you will find compositions that sound wonderful.

Should you buy Live A Live?

live a live It is a game like few others, even if you analyze it coldly, you realize that it might not have been the best idea to take it outside of Japan in the 90s. Thanks to titles like Octopath Travelereven remasters of other classics like actressis that this kind of releases are making their way because it is worth giving them a second wind.

We are not wrong when we say that live a live it is the whole package. Its game mechanics are unique and entertaining, the characters are memorable, and the presentation is incredible. Sure, it also has all the elements from 30 years ago that make the gaming experience slow or tedious, but at the same time make it adorable and enjoyable at the same time.

This title is highly recommended if you liked it Triangle Strategy or the same Octopath Traveler. If you like old school with a brand of squaresoftGive it to yourself, you won’t regret it. It is not such a long game, but it will require some dedication so that you can finish it completely.

Do not forget to share your opinion about this game in the comments area. We are also waiting for you so much in Twitter like in Discord.