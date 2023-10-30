













Review: Little Goody Two Shoes – Nightmares that won't let you sleep









At first glance, you have in Little Goody Two Shoes a horror game with anime-type designs that will attract a certain type of audience, but beyond the surface we have the use of several different game mechanics that, together with a great narrative, manage to amalgamate a certainly different gaming experience.

Yeah, Little Goody Two Shoes It is not just any RPG as such. It has visual novel elements, but its final goal does not take you to that degree. There is a lot of adventure, but also a good dose of mini-games that reward the story. Yes, it seems that we have a title without a defined identity, however, its joke is that you fall into the clutches of the narrative after suffering from love, hunger and the desire to stand out and desire something more from this filthy life.

We have in our hands a gem of a game that truly deserves a chance, especially because it is an experience unlike anything we have seen throughout 2023. It is a lesson in intelligent gaming design. But, we cannot deny it, it is also a tribute to a generation that perhaps no longer plays video games.

The challenge behind Little Goody Two Shoes

Little Goody Two Shoes is a narrative adventure full of mystery

Little Goody Two Shoes tells us the story of Elise, a girl in the traditional red dress straight out of a fairy tale who has a very particular personality. Yes, she is not the traditional perfect heroine who can do everything with the power of exaggerated toxic positivism imposed by neoliberalism that promotes meritocracy. We have a protagonist who has a hard time and you can see that she suffers from it like any other person in the world.

Life is hard through Elise’s eyes. We can even understand those degrees of bitterness, especially when it seems like there is something positive happening, something else comes up that will cause bitterness. But this is not just because, yes, the social factors around him urge him to do so.

Source: Square Enix

However, Little Goody Two Shoes It is not about living the adventures of a girl who aspires to something more and is left behind, you have to do everything possible to prevent a town from falling on you and achieving this does not require you to go out and beat up criminals, but rather that you make a society respects you and does not raise suspicions about you.

The way one can feel comfortable with this game, even though the horror premise is overwhelming and hopeless, we have room for love, but this section is also complicated. Come on, you end up in a kind of life management simulation where, despite your best efforts, it’s impossible to get along with everyone. Just like it happens in real life.

When no one trusts you

Elise’s life in Little Goody Two Shoes It’s complicated, especially because in the town she lives in, it seems like no one buys her. This means that everyone is looking for the black in the rice when it comes to her. As if it were some kind of bedbug. Of course, she doesn’t let herself and well, in some way she shows that she is very tenacious in all the activities that they ask her to do.

What is very sad is that in this adventure that takes place in the town of Kieferberg, no one “loves” you, to describe it in some way. Elise has to put on a brave face in the face of so much dirt they do to her, because she has no other choice if she wants to get ahead.

Source: Square Enix

Come on, he doesn’t lack shelter, but the other basic needs of life such as food and a steady and secure job, yes. It’s incredible what Astral Shift managed to capture in a video game, especially with its visual presentation. Many would think that, at first glance, since it is an anime-type game, it will be very simple and digestible, but in reality the experience goes by like water.

With Elise you will take on all kinds of jobs to earn some coins that will help you get by on a diet based on carbohydrates, that is, pure bread. But since it is a video game with an anime atmosphere, it’s okay. Come on, Remi and Corazón Alegre put up with that and much less.

A game with dating simulator elements

Little Goody Two Shoes It has several elements – certainly basic – of a dating simulator. This is not what happens with what happens in a Mass Effect or perhaps Baldur’s Gate 3, it is rather a kind of Japanese-style experience as happens with games like Tokimeki Memorial or, failing that, Sentimenal Graffiti.

Be careful, it’s not that Little Goody Two Shoes It has the same dating and romance system as the aforementioned games, however, it does matter a lot which girl you date and the results of developing a story with them. Sure, it is an exercise that seems to take time, however, it goes by very quickly, especially because of how time passes within the game.

Source: Square Enix

As I mentioned, this is a game where you must manage everything in your path, work, appointments, buy supplies and so on. Eventually, you end up developing nightmares that take you to a forest and you don’t really want to go through any of that. It seems like a kind of unfair exercise towards the player, but for that same reason we have so many endings to unlock while we play.

On the other hand, in addition to dating the girls that appear in this game, we have many conversations with the NPCs. There are some who support you and do not go overboard with their comments and others who simply spit out words of pain towards Elise. These kinds of details make the gaming experience much more entertaining.

Basic and complex survival at the same time

Little Goody Two Shoes It puts the not-so-little Elise at a kind of crossroads, because in addition to all the things she already does, she must eat. When you don’t do it, the person gets very sick, dizzy and has no way to continue. That is why it is important to always have a good amount of money so that you can buy those breads and pretzels that tie your stomach.

On the other hand, there is a girl in the game named Muffy and boy is she a pain in the groin! She is blackmail on the move and you should give her some of your money because if not, well, that’s how she’s going to fare in life and you don’t want that. Of course, emotional blackmail hits very hard, especially when she knocks on your door.

Source: Square Enix

Interpersonal relationships are key. For example, Rozenmarine is the first girl that appears in the game and that you put to work because – you don’t help anyone for free -. If that girl joins Elise’s team, then she will have an ally of hers who can help her so that the town does not think badly of her. You have to be aware of this little girl because if not, she can cost you a lot and that is where the problem of “looking good to everyone is a problem” is demonstrated.

Elise’s story depends on many factors around her so that it can be the best possible, however, there are so many variables that it is difficult to fit them all into a single direction that will bring you happiness. That’s why there are so many endings to unlock and the game makes that clear to you from the beginning.

Mini games to win a ticket

One of the reasons why Little Goody Two Shoes It is so varied because of the number of minigames you have access to. Sure, most of them involve Elise doing activities for other people who usually treat her ugly. In exchange for successfully completing the challenge, you get trash which will be used to buy your food.

Yes, the idea is simple, but it is not entertaining. You collect eggs, apples and even wooden parts. This shows that you have a protagonist whose hands don’t hurt when it comes to working and that is why she, despite her obstacles, feels so empowered.

Source: Square Enix

The ugly thing happens when night comes, because that is when our protagonist faces her nightmares. Here you also have some puzzles to overcome that can complicate your life a little. The bad thing is that the atmosphere can get a bit dark, cursed and even sinister.

It is important that you know how to manage well all the elements that you have in your favor because Little Goody Two Shoes It can get really heavy and then you don’t even know why the sky is blue. Just as at times you have an experience full of horror due to the monsters that punish you in your nightmares, there are also situations that are relaxed, but will also scare you.

A game dedicated to an era that will never return

Some of the animations in Little Goody Two Shoes They have that “vaporwave” tone that became popular about a decade ago to make you feel like you’re in an anime from the 90’s. This does not detract from the visual presentation, on the contrary, it is a visually impeccable game. The character designs are solid, full of details and with certainly worthy animations.

When the presentation becomes “deformer” or “squatty”, it also looks pretty good. Even the town you wander through feels full of detail. In other words, we have a remarkable artistic direction that many studios could consider risky because it is ultimately a style locked in the 1990s.

Source: Square Enix

The challenge in nightmares that occur at night is certainly complicated. This is where saving a game becomes extremely important because in one of those you don’t clear it on your first try. The game that looks like a marvel can actually be a horror when it comes to finishing it with what could be the best ending.

Perhaps the section that makes such a challenge more bearable is that of love. Come on, it’s not a guarantee that everything will turn out well the first time, but if you learn the system well, you will understand that sometimes you don’t have to say yes to everything… Just like it happens in real life.

Should you buy Little Goody Two Shoes?

You don’t need to have a budget of hundreds of millions of dollars to have a game that’s worth your time from start to finish. On the contrary, it is necessary that the idea be good, entertaining and solid in all sections. What the study behind achieves Little Goody Two Shoes It is a product that takes advantage of various game mechanics and genres within video games. Sure, it’s a little bit of everything, but well arranged to make it work.

Little Goody Two Shoes It is the correct execution of several styles: dating sim, graphic adventure, role-playing game and much more. Best of all, it is not an overwhelming experience, on the contrary. It has challenge, narrative and a lot of replayability. It is a clear example that an unrealistic investment is not necessary for a video game to be wonderful. Her impeccable visual presentation and character design will have you stepping into Elise’s shoes to discover what kind of endings are in store for her.

Do you agree with the rating we gave this game?

We played Little Goody Two Shoes with a PC code provided by a Square Enix representative in our region.

