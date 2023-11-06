Yakuza has evolved

The year was 2005, when the study Ryu Ga Gotoku from the hand of the producer Toshihiro Nagoshi and the novelist Hase Seishuthey decided to announce “Project J”which would later give life to the saga of Like a Dragon also formerly known as Yakuzawhich has captivated the hearts of the Japanese public, where Kazuma Kiryu He would be able to tell multiple stories of his life throughout various installments to show why he is considered the Dragon of Dojima, after having taken the blame for the death of his boss to protect his best friend. Akira Nishikiyama, causing him to spend more than a decade behind bars, in the hope of exacting revenge and resolving pending issues when he obtained his freedom. The success of this license is due to the fact that a concept has been created that interweaves multiple experiences from the narrative scope, through the variety of activities that can be carried out, thanks to the fact that its creative team has been made up of Japanese talents who were involved in the creating greatest hits SEGA like Jet Set Radio, Panzer Dragoon, Super Monkey Ball and Virtua Fighter 3.

After seven productions linked to the main canon, we find Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, an action-adventure game that was originally going to be conceived as additional content for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth which will debut at the beginning of next year, with the intention of telling a little more about Kazuma Kiryu, who would surely continue giving a lot to talk about. As the creative team conceived this idea and development progressed, it was decided that the title in question deserved a standalone installment that would be handled as a spin-off to interconnect it with the entire plot of the successful franchise, which was completed in a record time of six months. This new story takes place between the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The plot revolves around the return of Kazuma Kiryu as a secret agent after having faked his death to protect his family, however, he must return to the street fights and the mafia suburbs located in Sotenbori and Isezaki Ijinchobelonging to the districts of Osaka and Yokohama, respectively.

The return of Kazuma Kiryu

Trying to hide your secret, Kazuma Kiryu He signed a pact with the Daidoji clan to become their disciple and serve as an undercover police officer under the nickname “Joryu”, but following a failed mission, he is forced to reveal his identity to confront a mysterious individual. Fans of this old license will be happy to see more than eight new characters and the return of others: Masaru Watase, Daigo Dojima, Goro Majima, Taiga Saejima and Ichiban Kasuga. In order to avoid spoilers in this review, the names of the protagonists and antagonists who will have a key role in the narrative and who had not previously appeared have not been included. Kazuma Kiryu It has two combat modes, the agent mode in which you not only perform sequences of blows, but you can use various devices such as drones, explosives or a whip that comes out of your watch both to climb and to pull and tie objects and enemies. On the other hand, there is the Yakuza, being focused on the traditional combat of the saga with more powerful hand-to-hand movements. Both styles have the ability to have special powers of rage attacks to perform combos loaded with power and aggression. Likewise, you can obtain new skills linked to the aforementioned styles and in parallel update them to reach their maximum level.

As usual in the franchise’s productions Like a Dragonthere is a wide variety of mini games, including remote control car tracks, karaoke, golf, darts, billiards, poker and other types of card games, as well as a fighting coliseum located in the Castle, where confrontations are called individually or in teams to get medals and experience. In the Castle location it is also possible to enter a boutique to buy outfits and customize your character either for the campaign mode or for the tournaments that take place in the coliseum. In the same sense, nightclubs are the order of the day to have an alcoholic drink or chat with people. hostess from a cabaret. As a curious fact, the five hostesses present were selected in a live competition at the beginning of this year and the winner was awarded with a guaranteed appearance in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Side missions, mini-games and love of retro

There is a new character who goes by the name of Akame, and she is an informant who will collaborate with you by offering you a wide range of secondary missions where you can earn experience points and money. These rewards are the necessary elements for you to improve the attributes of Kazuma Kiryu. In this section, there is a wide variety of tasks to solve, such as helping children recover their balls from trees, giving food to people in need, rescuing residents who are being intimidated by criminals or dissolving gangs that are causing problems in the area. city. The concept is very good and of course it offers a longer duration for the gamers who want to complete the game in its entirety. However, it is a little frustrating that at some points in the main story you have to carry out these types of events in order to progress, being very similar to what was seen in Horizon Zero Dawn.

For lovers of retro video games, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name It is an absolute nod to the past, since you can play Master System titles, among which stand out: Alex Kidd in Miracle World, Alien Syndrome, Enduro Racer, Fantasy Zone II: The Tears of Opa-Opa, Flicky, Galaxy Force, Global Defense, Maze Hunter 3-D, Quartet and Secret Command. As if that were not enough, great arcade hits are also available such as Fighting Vipers 2 and Sonic the Fighters. It deserves a separate mention Daytona USA 2which at the time was published in 1998 by Sega AM2 with plans to be ported to Dreamcast but the project failed and never saw the light of day. Some arcade titles can be tried from the main game menu by selecting the two-player option, while others are accessible through the different entertainment lounges in the districts mentioned above.

Intriguing story and an exclusive trailer

The main story is made up of five episodes that can take you around ten hours to finish. The plot is very well taken care of, it reflects intrigues, betrayals, some unexpected surprises and of course, some impressive combats that mix gameplay with cinematics, especially in the final part of the game, which will surely leave a large part of the audience speechless. If you want to complete it one hundred percent, the time can be extended or exceed 20 hours with the possibility of enjoying the mini games and all the retro classics from the catalog again. SEGA that are available. At the end of the campaign, it is possible to access the demo of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth not only to try the turn-based and role-playing adventure that awaits us with the interaction of Ichiban Kasuga and K.Azuma Kiryu in January 2024but there are scenes, elements and curiosities that will not be present in the final version of said product, so it is worth witnessing this prologue.

Audiovisual and playable section, highlights

Although Kiryu san is approaching 60 years of age, he moves as if he were in his youth, thanks to the performance of new generation consoles. The gameplay is very fluid and in the final battles many enemies can interact at the same time without crashes or significant problems. framerate, although on other occasions there are setbacks related to elements emerging instantly without maintaining the sense of depth. Technically, very good work has been done since processing times are not compromised because playable moments are interspersed with cinematics, establishing a great balance between the capabilities of the consoles and the very fabric of the story that we are experiencing. The graphics have improved quite a bit, however, there are some contrasts; On the one hand, you can witness cinematic scenes with real actors or through animations that look spectacular, but on the other, some characters or situations still continue to be perceived as cartoonish, due to the Japanese essence of the title. The lighting and colorful environments are a true visual gem, especially in the nighttime settings.

This review was made in the version of PlayStation 5, Therefore, it is expected that the performance will be similar in Xbox Series X and with some technical limitations in Xbox Series S and PlayStation 4. The use of DualSense It did not provide significant or distinctive improvements and in most cases reflected a traditional vibration, without the functionality of haptic triggers, for example. The audio is also well done, it is stable and in certain missions it has surround effects whether you are using headphones, a sound bar or a home theater system. At the moment, the only language in which it can be played is Japanese with subtitles in other languages, although the developers have confirmed that later there will be a patch to add dialogues in English. The quick option from the initial menu to enjoy some fighting games SEGAmakes it easy to have a good time without having to delve into the main content of the campaign.

An unmissable option to close the year

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name It is a great game even though it was conceived as additional content that ended up becoming an independent product to narrate additional pages about the life of Kazuma Kiryu, who has become a legend, transcending beyond this iconic franchise, since he has been seen as a special guest on Project X Zone 2 and Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise. The diversity of content distributed through its history, secondary missions and all the leisure activities that exist, including enjoying retro video games, make it a very pleasant experience that will captivate new generations, but will especially hook the audience of formerly a fan of the classic creations of SEGA and that already has a considerable journey in the evolution of this famous franchise, aimed at celebrating its 20th anniversary in the best possible way, demonstrating that a series that was visualized for a specific niche has been gaining greater popularity in the entertainment sector. .

Although the duration is not comparable with other main installments of this saga, the time it offers is reasonable in its cost-benefit ratio, since it is a title that costs $50 US dollars compared to the other AAA releases at $70. For the same situation, this spin-off It is only available in a digital version in the West, but it is worth clarifying that this should not be an obstacle to delving into the story, since in the Asian market there is a version in physical format and there is also the benefit that it will be available in the Game Pass service since the day it launched. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a highly recommended title for this Christmas season, as it will serve as an aperitif to welcome Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealthwhich looks extremely ambitious and promising, and will be one of the strong cards for when 2024 begins.