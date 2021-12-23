Life is strange: True Colors for Nintendo switch arrived on December 7, 2021 with some important details, three months after its release for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series Y Stadia. This narrative video game was developed by Deck Nine Games and distributed by Square enix.

This version for Nintendo switch It has some important changes that we will cover in this review, but if you want to know more about the history and mechanics of Life is Strange: True Colors, we recommend you visit the review of EarthGamer that we published a couple of months ago.

Well, much of the main content of Life is Strange: True Colors remains in its version of Nintendo switch. It has no changes in its game mechanics (you only have to interact with objects and people), no censorship in the script, or in the consequences of our actions.

But, let’s go directly to review what are the changes that this adaptation had for the hybrid console that you can take wherever you want or connect it to a television.

Life is Stange: True Colors, a good narrative game with some flats for Nintendo Switch

In Life is Strange: True Colors we know the history of Alex, a girl who can perceive the aura of people, as well as absorb and manipulate intense feelings to discover the dark secrets of the little boy Haven springs. For our part, we can only use the skills of Alex at very specific moments in history.

Most of the game mechanics boil down to starting conversations and poking at all the elements on the screen (in some cases, we will have to move the screen to see some objects).

For this reason it is that the experience of Life is Strange: True Colors It requires that the graphic and sound section work perfectly so that we can empathize with each story. However, in the version of Nintendo switch some adjustments had to be made.

The first thing we notice in the portable mode of this title is that both the factions of our characters and the environments have had a drop in graphic quality. These types of details can hinder the experience, as we cannot clearly see the expressions they have.

Worse still, in the version of this title for Nintendo switch there are many objects in the same room that ‘change’ its quality dramatically as we get closer.

The best version we could have for Nintendo Switch

We could argue that these types of changes in the graphic section are minor, since they are details that are lost in large open funds or with secondary characters.

Unfortunately, when we compare the version of Nintendo switch from Life is Strange: True Colors with the one that came out in September 2021, we can notice how the facial expressions of Alex, the protagonist, are lost:

(Left to Right) Original Version, Nintendo Switch Version

On the other hand, the funds of Haven springs they stay true to their original counterpart, although we can’t fully appreciate them. If we want to walk around the town and discover more about the mystery to be solved, we will have to endure a slowdown of the image, and even total freezing at some moments.

But, none of these details destroy the experience of Life is Strange: True Colors in Nintendo switch. In fact, there are times when these details can give this video game a unique air.

Where this title shines the most is in its moments of tension, either because of the music (with some licenses of Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, Gabrielle Aplin, etc), or because of the way the script takes you perfectly by the hand to live the story of Alex.

The accessibility of Life is Strange: True Colors for Nintendo Switch

In addition to this, the version of Nintendo switch from Life is Strange: True Colors it has important characteristics. The first one is its accessibility section: The game is completely in English and the subtitles are available in both Iberian Spanish and Latin Spanish.

There are no excuses for not enjoying this story.

But, it is not the only thing. Like other titles like Forza Horizon 5, this video game for Nintendo switch It comes with filters to change the color of the game so that people with some degree of color blindness can enjoy it.

In addition, it allows you to place a black background to the subtitles so that you can appreciate them in greater detail and even the option of placing the font of ComicSans, this typeface is known to be a great solution for dyslexia.

Is it worth buying?

Life is Strange: True Colors for Nintendo switch It is made up of five replayable chapters (we can revisit each chapter to change our choices) and several mini-games that extend the duration of the main story to about 12 hours.

But, there is something that can make you change your mind.

It is only in its digital format, it will arrive in physical on February 25, 2022. If that is not a problem, the recommendation is that you buy it, along with your Deluxe Upgrade to know the history of WaveLenghts, the year that Steph lived before the arrival of Alex.

One of the best stories of 2021 awaits you in this title.

We play Life is Strange: True Colors on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by the representative of the publisher in the region.