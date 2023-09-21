













Review: Lies of P – A gloomy fable perfect for soulslike fans | TierraGamer









This game from Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio is one of the most recent to follow the FromSoftware school. Only they decided to do it with an interesting reinterpretation of the story of Pinocchio. All to give us one of the most pleasant surprises of 2023. You want to know why? She continues reading.

The important points of Lies of P

What is Lies of P about?

In Lies of P we take control of a puppet created by the famous inventor Gepetto. His latest creation awakens in the city of Krat, a steampunk paradise that has fallen from grace. This after the rest of the city’s ‘puppets’ went into a frenzy that led them to massacre most of the inhabitants.

Our goal is to explore various environments in this great city in search of what led the puppets to behave that way. Of course, the odyssey is not easy and is full of dangers, strong enemies and, above all, a lot of mystery. All in rather gloomy but beautiful environments at the same time.

Source: Neowiz Games.

The story of Lies of P It is one of its strongest points. In my opinion it is a very creative reimagination of the Pinocchio story that most people know. It takes very recognizable elements from the story to give them very interesting twists in a darker world. Not to mention that the ending already hints at a universe full of other dark fables.

Unlike titles similar to Dark Souls, it’s very easy to follow the story here. You don’t have to be reading the description of several objects to understand, you learn everything simply by moving forward. Of course, there are still some texts scattered throughout the scenarios that make you delve deeper into the city of Krat and its fall.

The gameplay is quite familiar if you are a Souls fan

Lies of P It does not hide at all the enormous influence of FromSoftware titles on it. Their gameplay cycle is quite similar. Players advance through the city in search of answers while facing different enemies. These release ‘ergo’ which is like the experience that we can use to level up.

As we move forward we find stargazers that serve as rest areas. In them we can store objects, change our robotic arm or travel to others that we have already activated. They can also send us to a hotel that is our base of operations from where we can improve our attributes. Using them causes all enemies in the area to revive again.

Source: Neowiz Games.

Of course you can’t miss the huge bosses that seem invincible and that will make you want to give up. But with proper perseverance and becoming stronger you can handle them. In fact, although it is quite challenging, it is one of the simplest soulslikes.

Even if any boss gives you trouble, you can call on ‘wraiths’ to help you take them down. So Lies of P It could work as a very good door for those who want to enter this genre of video games. With a level of difficulty that requires skill, but without being frustrating.

Lies of P has its similarities but also adds its unique touch

While the overall gameplay is very similar to FromSoftware titles, Lies of P introduces its own mechanics. These are closely tied to Pinocchio’s nature as a puppet, as it involves changing features of his body to give you certain advantages.

What you will use the most is its robotic arm. Throughout the adventure you can find, make and buy several with different abilities. For example, there is one that can electrocute enemies, another that is a flamethrower and even one that is like a firearm to attack from a distance. You can change them in any stargazer to adapt them to your way of playing or to face enemies more susceptible to them.

Source: Neowiz Games.

Finally we have P’s organs. These function as a skill tree with several interesting nuances. Since in order to unlock a skill you must add a couple of sub-skills. For example, to unlock the ability to dodge twice you must add that your attacks do more damage with low health or that you replenish your stamina faster. The decision is entirely yours.

Out of the changes in Pinocchio’s body, Lies of P It has a system to make your own weapon combinations. YoThere are also many to add to your arsenal as you progress, but you can also rearrange its parts to make it more useful to you.

For example, in my case I took the mallet of a heavy weapon, but I put a fire blade as its edge. This made enemies with a weakness to this element fall very easily. So it’s a matter of experimenting and adapting the weapons to your way of playing.

Its world is dangerous but it still doesn’t stop you from exploring it.

The combat of Lies of P It’s very satisfying and you’ll find yourself fighting most of the time. The rest of your trip you will be exploring Krat and his multiple locations. These range from the advanced city to gloomy ruins of what was once a quiet town.

All these sections have their touch of gloomy beauty. In addition, most of them feel like small mazes that invite you to explore in search of new objects and tools for your odyssey. Not to mention the different routes and shortcuts so you don’t have to travel far when a boss finishes you off.

Source: Neowiz Games

As if that were not enough, it has some environmental puzzles that, when solved, make it easier to navigate some places. Like activating pipes to drain lakes of acid that hurt you or knocking over a lamp to burn an area full of toxic oil.

The exploration in Lies of P It is highly rewarded. Since you find weapons, upgrades for your arm, ergo, notes to expand your knowledge and even a few side missions. To this you add scenarios that catch your eye and then you will have no shortage of excuses to leave the established path.

The graphic aspect is the Achilles heel of Lies of P, but it is not so serious

One of the somewhat negative aspects of Lies of P It’s the graph. Because although the enemies and stages have creative designs, you will have to endure a lot of pop-in to enjoy them. Throughout my entire playing time, the pop-in was constant, especially in the stages and the intro cutscenes of the bosses. So it becomes a bit distracting.

I want to highlight that at the time I played the Lies of P demo on PS5, while for the review I played it on Xbox One Slim. In the demo I did not encounter these problems so my recommendation would be to enjoy it on new generation consoles. Still, it doesn’t affect the experience much.

Source: Neowiz Games

Another point to consider is that it may have some frame drops, especially in very active combats. Fortunately they are not that serious. Outside of these problems I never had any major mishaps, such as crashes, save corruptions, etc.

Should you experience this reimagining of Pinocchio?

Lies of P It is another of the great surprises that 2023 gave us. I consider it a highly recommended game for both soulslike fans and the general public. Especially, as I already mentioned, for those who want to experience this genre and why it is so popular.

His story is captivating and masterfully alters a story that most of us know. The gameplay is quite challenging but it never feels frustrating or stops you from moving forward. Finally, it has its own additions to make it feel familiar but unique at the same time.

Source: Neowiz Games

As if that were not enough, it is currently in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, so if you are a subscriber there is no extra cost. So with all the confidence in the world I invite you to give it a chance. You certainly won’t regret it and it may even become your new favorite. Personally, it is already among the ones I liked the most in 2023. If you get to play it, don’t forget to share your opinion on our Discord.

We played Lies of P on Xbox One with a code provided by a Neowiz Games representative in the region.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)