As by chance of fate I had the opportunity to play a title that I did not expect: Lego: Builder’s Journey. This game has been around for a while and is developed by the team of Light Brick Studio. At first it was exclusive to Apple Arcade and it was on iOS and macOS, however, to reach more users, it is now on PC and Nintendo Switch.

This proposal is very special, especially if you play and weapon sets of Lego. Enough pretext? Yes, because immediately you feel a family atmosphere full of mystery that does not need voices, but a mind solving puzzles to the rhythm of music that calms you.

Now this version we play of Lego: Builder’s Journey It is the PC one and we are going to tell you how it went, because we do have to talk about an important job in the visual presentation and how much the game improves with Nvidia’s DLSS technology.

Is there any case that you give a chance to Lego: Builder’s Journey? We are going to tell you how it went on this expedition that left us more than one surprise.

A puzzle for Lego builders

The premise of Lego: Builder’s Journey It is clear, we have the adventures of a father and his son through various scenarios ranging from forests / jungles to industrial places and so on.

The presentation of each stage is created in such a way that it takes advantage of the design of the pieces of Lego. It is not like the Batman or Star Wars adventure games, it is a more intimate, imaginative, subtle adventure without so many licensing pretensions.

The first thing you find is that you must move pieces, place them in the right place and make the child arrive with his father. You can rotate the blocks Lego, place them at will and solve the path. Sure, sometimes the answers are clear, but at other times you have to think of something other than moving a block from one side to the other.

Lego: Builder’s Journey On PC it asks you to use your mouse, with the left button you remove and put the pieces while with the right you move the stage to see if something escapes you. The mechanics are simple, they go to the great and they are successive, nothing more and nothing less.

A game that is counted with every piece

For a puzzle in a video game to be worthwhile, you need to test yourself over and over again. If the difficulty is uneven between levels, the experience becomes tedious; if it is always very easy and difficult, you get frustrated or bored because there is no point in continuing.

In case of Lego: Builder’s Journey It is very special because the story and the scenarios show you that the difficulty will change and the use of the blocks will change as well. At first you feel that you are only making your way with loose pieces, but then you have to imagine structures that have a certain logic to move forward.

If you have been putting together sets of Lego You will find your way somehow, but if not, you may have to let your imagination run wild a bit to solve each of the puzzles in front of you.

Now, let’s not lose sight of Lego: Builder’s Journey It is intended as a mobile game, so its design has limitations when you play on PC. You even feel that it is little game for the platform, however, its presentation is impressive when you get to the graphics sections.

Lego: Builder’s Journey is quite a journey

The story of Lego: Builder’s Journey it’s weird, even conceptual, it’s a narrative about what it means Lego or what can be created. It is like a showcase for everything that is defined as creativity.

Let’s say Lego: Builder’s Journey It is a kind of story in images that you can tell and you put the dialogues that you want. You will not have a narrator, much less dialogue, but you will have a lot of expression and actions that are very easy to interpret.

As the story progresses, the first thing you try is to interpret everything that happens and where it will take you. It seems something simple like: the path of the child who follows his father in different scenarios, but how does it end? Why does it start?

It’s nice that there are games like this where you interpret the story and the puzzles are solved in your mind. It’s funny how the mind flies as you beat levels thinking about where a piece of Lego.

Graphically a gem on PC

Light Brik Studio did a terrific job on PC visual presentation of Lego: Builder’s Journey, especially by using Nvidia technology. One would think that with a simple ray tracing everything looks better, but it is not only that, each piece looks as good as if it were real.

The way light bounces off pieces, shadows, reflections, it all looks next-gen in a game I was thinking of for mobile devices. Let’s play Lego: Builder’s Journey with an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti card and the results could not be more satisfactory.

Thanks to the Nvidia GPU, environments are deepened and everything feels much more accurate, clean and attractive to the gamer’s eye. Not to mention those who put together their sets of Lego.

But, with all this exposed, it would be worth paying attention to the most important point around Lego: Builder’s Journey…

Should you buy Lego: Builder’s Journey?

This is a must buy if you are a lover of puzzles and Lego as a toy, especially as the experience of building and discovering is felt throughout the play experience. Of course, this is not a ‘sandbox’, that’s what Minecraft is for, what it offers Lego: Builder’s Journey it is a creative journey.

Lego: Builder’s Journey is a game that appeals to the creativity of the player, since it not only makes him solve puzzles, but also to understand a narrative that unfolds in silence. Its game mechanics are very simple, easy to understand, they do not need to innovate to work and that makes it an entertaining proposal.

The PC edition looks remarkably good and thanks to it leveraging NVIDIA graphics card technology. You will not regret when it comes to playing this title that is available on Steam at a fairly affordable price.

We played Lego: Builder’s Journey on its PC version with a code provided by a representative of the studio in the region.

Lego: Builder’s Journey Graphics and sound

8.8 / 10 Positive Good level design thought of Lego pieces

High quality soundtrack

The visuals are great with RTX

A mysterious and entertaining narrative Negative Maybe I could better adapt the game mechanics





