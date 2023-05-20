













Review: LEGO 2K Drive – Have fun like you were a kid again | EarthGamer

This title finally comes to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Ones and Xbox Series X / S this Friday, May 19. Fortunately we had the opportunity to play it in its entirety and therefore here we share our opinion. Should you participate in some lego races?

What is LEGO 2K Drive about?

In LEGO 2K Drive we take control of a first-time driver in a world made entirely of these toy bricks. Our odyssey to become the driving champion leads us to face different rivals on diverse and colorful racing tracks.

Of course, racing is not the only thing we do here. Since the game is divided into four different open territories. C.each one with a series of secondary missions and challenges to face to raise our driver level.

Source: 2K

The story of LEGO 2K Drive it’s pretty simple and full of what we expect from a plot about a new driver climbing the ranks. Of course, all with the characteristic sense of humor of the LEGO games and some unexpected crazy things.

Although it is noticeable that it is a title designed more for a children’s audience, its story is entertaining enough to take you to the end. Not to mention, there are several jokes scattered around that actually made me smile.

Open brick worlds to explore on four wheels

Regarding gameplay, all the time of LEGO 2K Drive we spent it on a vehicle. TO Throughout its four sectors we can find roads, dirt roads and bodies of water. By driving through them our vehicle immediately changes from a normal car to an SUV or even a boat. It all depends on where we are driving and it is not necessary for the player to press any button.

Like any game with vehicles, you have a button to accelerate, brake and skid, as well as one to jump and another to boost. These tools are the basics to enjoy everything that this title has to offer.

Source: 2K

Of course the main component is the races against other rivals controlled by the computer. They add the ability to use different weapons against them in the style of Mario Kart. These tools range from missiles and webs, to electricity fields and fireworks launchers. You can even destroy the vehicles of your opponents.

Outside of racing, the small open worlds of LEGO 2K Drive They are packed with things to do. hThere are different challenges to face, such as completing circuits in the shortest possible time or moving through a field full of mines without touching any. The side missions are even wackier, ranging from searching for escaped horses to facing robot zombie cowboys.

The road to the top in LEGO 2K Drive is a tough one

Participate in all these activities LEGO 2K Drive has its goal. Each race, side mission and challenge we complete raises our driver level. Some story missions require a specific level to be able to access them. This becomes an incentive to continue looking for new activities.

Of course, the races become more challenging as we level up, however, they never get that difficult. So if you are one of those looking for a racing game that will make you sweat, you will surely not find it here. In all my playing time I never had a problem positioning myself in first place.

Source: 2K

Another incentive to continue in the story of LEGO 2K Drive are the unlockables. Since most of the races reward us with new vehicles to drive or decorations. We can also get new skins for our driver avatar.

In general, within its 10-hour duration, a constant sense of reward remains. Everything we do feels purposeful and we get benefits for it. Which in turn makes us want to spend more time in it.

It wouldn’t be a LEGO game without some construction

Something that I cannot fail to mention is the creation section in LEGO 2K Drive. Since the players have the opportunity to create the vehicles that they will be driving. They can also do it from scratch or taking one of the molds they got in history.

Although creating it from scratch is attractive, it also requires a lot of patience, as it has a high level of complexity. Since we only put the base and it is our duty to decide where we put each new piece. In addition, there is a huge amount of pieces of different shapes to use.

Source: 2K

Even so, it is a very good tool to exploit your creativity within LEGO 2K Drive. Best of all, you can take your creations from the workshop directly into story mode or online races. For everyone to see what your creative genius is capable of.

Something I hadn’t mentioned is that you can choose many elements to make the experience unique. From the vehicles you race with, to the look of your driver. So surely no two experiences will be the same for those who enjoy this title.

Open worlds are genuinely creative and beautiful to look at

Now it’s time to talk about the graphic aspect of LEGO 2K Drive. Its four small open worlds have their very notorious themes. TOOther than that they look impressive and very similar to small toys in real life. Not to mention, many parts of the stage are destructible.

As if that were not enough, the settings are very different, entertaining to watch and fun to drive through. Although there is the option of fast travel, most of the time I preferred to drive on my own to my destination. This is because the handling responds very well and I never tired of seeing the scenarios.

Source: 2K

My gaming time was on PS5 where the DualSense also does its part to improve the experience. Driving, bumping into bricks, drifting and boosting all feel great thanks to the haptic feedback of the controller.

It is also important to highlight that during all my time in LEGO 2K Drive I never ran into any kind of programming error. Neither with any crash or bug that forced me to quit my game session. Something worth applauding during these times where we have had some launches with problems.

Should you give LEGO 2K Drive a try?

If you’re looking for a racing title with open world elements, you’ll find a lot to like in LEGO 2K Drive. Its handling is solid, it has many activities to find and do, and it becomes very funny with the ridiculousness of its premise.

However, we must warn you that it is not a very challenging game. Since it shows that it was designed more for children, it becomes very simple in some aspects. Like the vehicular combat or the different attributes of each car you get. In the end, it becomes a matter of aesthetics only and not of strategy to determine which vehicle is best in each situation. So maybe I won’t keep you coming back for more.

Source: 2K

LEGO 2K Drive It’s not a title you should run out and buy right now. But if it catches your eye, chances are you’ll have a lot of fun with it. In addition to that it could be a great option if you are looking for something for the little ones in the house. If you get to buy it, do not forget to share your opinion in our discord.

We played LEGO 2K Drive on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a 2K Games representative in the region