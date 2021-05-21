If it doesn’t ring a bell Velan Studios, is the same team that brought the innovator Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit that now brings us a different proposal with Knockout City. And, as if it were a movie from the early 2000’s with Ben stiller, in this world everything revolves around playing burned.

Throwing the ball in a professional way is now possible. But, Knockout City takes it one step further with its incredible gameplay. So if you want a short review: The game is worth it. In fact, you can try it completely free. But, if you need more details, this review may help you.

Knockout City is more than a sports game

Knockout City was developed by the founders of Vicarious visions, who had brought games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, Crash Bandicoot, Diablo II, among many others. So, rest assured, it’s not just throwing the ball in the air to win. The development team wanted it to be a quality experience.

In fact, for Knockout City They developed their own graphics engine to be able to keep accurate throws, attacks, double jumps, pushes, etc. No matter what platform you’re playing on, it feels great to attack the opponent. And, the lag is so low that it will not be an excuse to win.

Currently, you can play in different modes: Street play, casual 3 vs 3 games (with two modes); League Play, ranked 3 vs 3 or 1 vs 1 games or private games with the same set. However, this is only the release of the game, so this may be expanded or changed soon.

Git good

The strategy to win is based on your ability. The phrase git good applies perfectly to Knockout City. You only count on yourself and your team to be able to beat your opponents. There are not pay-to-win, There is not lootboxes, there are no paywalls to make your life easier. Velan Studios has shown his face with Knock out city and they don’t want to turn it into a predatory game.

The gameplay of Knockout City it is not conditioned by the monetization of the game. For good, each character is interchangeable, there are no cosmetic elements directly linked to your victory (and you can even get them only by playing). However, there are elements that can help you work as a team to win:

You can choose between six different types of balls to attack: from an ultra-fast rugby ball that they can hardly catch, a lunar ball that allows us to stay in the air for longer and you can even throw explosive balls or that allow quick multiple launches. You have to try and find what works for you.

What things can I buy in Knockout City?

Knockout City base it costs about 20 dollars approximately and you can get it directly in EA Play or in Xbox Game Pass. So if it’s a service game, where is he going to get the money to support himself? You can pay to get certain cosmetics faster. From costumes, victory dances, symbols for your team, etc.

What is impressive is the variety and freedom that Knockout City gives you so that your character is who you want him to be. You can go from personifying a himbo (or bimbo) Even a teenage movie villain, the wardrobe is the limit.

What’s more, Velan Studios has a progression plan for the 9 weeks that will span the first season, including individual and team events. So if you feel that Knockout City not enough for you, it may be worth waiting a bit for the new balls, maps, game modes and seeing how the community grows to make a purchase decision.

Do you recommend Knockout City?

Yes. I had fun playing like I have not in other online games, even though my computer is not the most powerful. I am not a fan of other service games like Fornite or Call of dutybut I do see myself playing again Knockout City. Either for fun or just to get my character just the way I want it. This game managed to catch me.

If something in this review caught your attention, my recommendation is that you take the 10-day trial and see if it catches your attention. Go and have fun being a himbo with all your team by your side.

Knockout City is available on all platforms: Origin, Steam, Epic Games, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and Playstation. For this review, we played the PC version of Origin.

Knockout City Graphics and sound

7.5 / 10 Positive It is not a pay-to-win

Has great online support

The competitive is quite healthy Negative It has only two different modes of team play

It has only one offline mode





