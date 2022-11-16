Review: Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san: The Movie — A Fresh, Enduring, Brilliant Romance Proposal | EarthGamer

The movie of Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san It hit movie theaters in Mexico from November 10 to 13, 2022. It had a mishap with the premiere —scheduled for October—, but the film opened perfectly at the hands of Konnichiwa Festivaldespite the change of dates.

The story corresponds to the manga installment with which it shares the title, derived from the work of Sōichirō Yamamoto. Its publication began in Monthly Shōnen Sunday in 2013. It currently has 18 collected volumes. It has three seasons animated by Shin-Ei Animation (Crayon Shin-chan), —in charge of the Toho Animation studio—, came out in 2018, 2019 and 2022, respectively.

The film collects the bases of the original work, the concept was presented and approved by the mangaka. Through it, it was sought to provide a closure to the events of the third season that had been left very open.

And although the film does not offer an ending -mostly because the romance continues-, it does leave us with a clearer idea of ​​where our protagonists are and where their relationship will go.

This project has a duration of 75 minutes. It opened in Japan in June 2022, and five months later, in November it was presented around the world, subtitled and even dubbed.

The Story of Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san: The Movie

Source: Toho Animation

In this we will see our pair of protagonists again, Takagi-san and Nishikata in their last summer of high school. It is clear that many changes are coming, not only for them but also for the rest of the cast.

For his part, Takagi-san will want to spend the last summer with Nishikata —who has not declared himself yet—. And, while looking for a pretext to spend the summer together, they will find a little kitten that will not only give them the opportunity to do this, but also to live together as a couple in the care of someone else —a kind of reflection of family.

The couple will find a white kitten, they will give her a name: Hana. They will take her to the vet and take care of her while they find her a good home. The kitten will pay attention in an excellent way, bring them closer and allow Nishikata to better express his feelings towards Takagi.in a moment of despair.

Source: Toho Animation

For their part, the secondary cast will also face heartbreaking conflicts, for example, the trio of friends: Sanae Tsukimoto, Yukari Tenkawa, and Mina Hibino will face the possibility of Sanae choosing a different high school to pursue track and field professionally, which would result in them not being together as they are now.

Along the same lines, one of the secondary couples, Hamaguchi and Houjou have a very brief appearance in the film, since they will not spend the summer together. On the other hand, the pair of Nishikata’s friends will find a hobby that will reaffirm their personalities.

The truth is that seeing so little of the romance between Hamaguchi and Houjou was a real shame. Houjou didn’t even appear, though, definitely the fact that the story focused on the main characters paid off wonderfully.

Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san: The Movie it shows all the characters in a changing panorama, as tense as it is funny.

What kind of installment is Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san: The Movie?

Source: Toho Animation

In theory we will find the usual, it is a proposal that sets the scene for the emergence and slow construction of an exquisite and ingenious romance at the same time as innocent. There are very tender high school and high school romance installments like kimi ni todoke or more daring like vampire knight. However, from the beginning, Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san It was erected as a simple proposal, in which the nuances of warmth and fun overflow, typical of a peaceful, healthy and encouraging love.

The work of Takagi-san It not only presents a romantic comedy, but a whole construction of healthy romance, which with care, detail and time, will come to unite the protagonists.

An eternal love: the emblematic of the firefly scene

Takagi-san has a well-defined personality, she is kind, intelligent and very funny, her maturity and temper stand out, however, even she has her cheesy side. At the beginning of the movie she seeks to see the fireflies, because the legend says that if she succeeds, she will seal her love forever. She doesn’t get to see them, and that will leave us with a sour feeling. However, she manages to contemplate a very tender part of Nishikata, so, for each other.

Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san: The Movie proposes intense contrasts. Its protagonists not only build their love, but also themselves—they are still very young. Takagi is very strong and knows what he wants, for his part, Nishikata is very surly and is in denial. At times, the traditional roles of romance are reversed, presenting us with a really fun and fresh picture.

And, despite changing the notion of the romantic system and its actors, it remains with the classic proposal of love, and this is surprising. The couple of boys will be responsible for an abandoned kitten that they will care for and love with devotion, it is the way to play mom and dad, in a dusty way, of course.

Source: Toho Animation

This home rehearsal will make the ending even more impressive, of which we already had more than clear and direct winks throughout the series.

In conclusion

The movie of Takagi-san It’s cute, fresh and fun but it’s a bit more daring than the anime, as the characters finally vocalize the words we’ve been waiting for so long.

The film is truly unforgettable. The animation is fabulous, at first you can see the mist of the clouds in the upper parts, it will definitely transport you to another dimension. The narrative flows and is warmer in tone than usual, as Nishikata begins to gain more focus and confidence.

Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san: The Movie it turned into a more intense and determined romance.

Source: Toho Animation

At the end of the credits

The special thing about seeing this romance in big theaters—besides the beautiful laminated ticket—are the final scenes that finally reveal the couple without any kind of filter. Well yes, and the effect of a chorus sigh in the movie theater is unmatched.

At the end of the credits and after them, over and over again, the final scenes of Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san: The Movie they are a gem created through the slow and detailed construction of the entire series. Simply an unbeatable job.

