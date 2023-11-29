Review – Jimmy H10 Flex, my new cleaning companion!

Jimmy H10 Flex you can find herehas been my favorite cleaning companion for some time now and after trying it in every situation, I finally feel ready to tell you about it pros and cons of this very useful device. So let’s get started with our full review.

Unboxing and features

If you are looking for a well-equipped vacuum cleaner, this Jimmy H10 Flex, together with the Jimmy BX5 Pro and Jimmy PowerWash HW9, is probably the best choice to opt for. Once you open the bulky but well-packaged box, you will find a series of accessories that you will learn to love more every day. Specifically, here is the contents of the package:

1 × Hose

1 × Engine Block

1 × Motorized Brush

1 × Anti-Mite Brush

1 × Upholstery nozzle

1 × Crevice Tool

1 × Soft Brush

1 × Corner Connector

1 × Charger

1 × Battery

1 × Carpet Brush

1 × Wall Mount

But let’s now come to him, our Jimmy H10 Flex. This is a vacuum cleaner with a 650W motor and an 8x2500mAh battery which translates to:

Autonomy with motorized brush: 50min/18min/8min

Autonomy without motorized brush: 80min/22min/8min

Not to mention a time of charging takes approximately 5 hours. The tank is 0.6L. No more technicalities, what counts is obviously the field test!

Jimmy H10 Flex, cleaning is almost a pleasure!

Not everyone likes cleaning the house: dust, animal hair, dirt and so on can prove to be the worst nightmare of many vacuum cleaners. However, during my test, Jimmy H10 Flex showed me that it is not afraid of anything! Once turned on thanks to its automatic power regulation system he was always able to find the right mix between extraction and energy saving. Any type of dirt is sucked up without major problems.

Having several pets, it is really important for me to have a vacuum cleaner that can vacuum up large tangles of fur without jamming and causing great frustration. Jimmy H10 Flex does not disappoint in this context either, managing to always guarantee a device reliable and high-performance. The only flaw is definitely the noisewhich is accentuated by the roller present on the mororized brush which certainly It doesn’t make it a quiet vacuum cleaner.

Passed with flying colors too the display that manages to conquer in its simplicity. You will always have at your fingertips the estimated time before the battery is completely discharged, the power used and the chosen mode. Without a doubt, knowing how many minutes you have available before switching off is a significant plus, also because theeco mode guarantees excellent usage times.

Great note of merit to the adoption of a single button for switching on and off, without using annoying triggers and unclear locking systems. I was pleasantly surprised by the system never leaves room for involuntary shutdowns.

Finally the maintenance happens quickly. With the press of a button the container opens and the vacuum cleaner is emptied. If there is too much dirt to obstruct, by rotating the top part of the engine you can extract the filter and suction system for immediate maintenance.