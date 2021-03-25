It’s very easy to judge a book by its cover and a game by its first trailer, even by its publisher, because what can you expect from a title released by Electronic Arts and directed by Josef fares? Well what do you want me to be It Takes Two? Something special? You just have it.

What does it offer It Takes Two? A cooperative proposal that, if you play it, you will recommend it again and again, especially because it is a fun game, very well planned and a very interesting story to tell. How do you do it? Following the old recipe of the grandmother: looking to entertain the player.

It Takes Two It is a cooperative game, it does not have a solo mode and you have to throw it away. Yes, it sounds pretentious, especially when the fashion falls to playing solo, however, this new production of Josef fares It does it so well that several games should bet on a similar narrative or, at least, ambition at that level of quality.

This is where I come to ask the following question, why is it worth playing It Takes Two? What is the value behind a project of this size? It is time to solve that and many other questions about this game of Hazelight.

Cooperate so that the relationship goes forward

It Takes Two tells the story of a couple made up of May and Cody who are on the verge of breaking up. Due to arguments and the situation, they decide to take the path of divorce and that ends up affecting their daughter. In a moment full of magic, the little girl’s tears combined with the desire for her parents to be friends again, cause something fantastic.

Now may and Cody They are in the bodies of some wooden and clay dolls that their daughter made and they must find a way to return to normality. The key here is that the book of love is the one who will guide both of you on a path that seems more of survival than a therapy for couples, because in the end, the objective is to unite what may not be able to be put together again.

It Takes Two puts two players taking the role of Cody or Mary To embark on a cooperative game where they must work as a team solving puzzles and overcoming obstacles to, somehow, return to their bodies and follow the path of said divorce, the point here is that this path has many lessons through several lessons that they can move the hearts of the players.

Sure, the whole story of It Takes Two It has a very relaxed narrative, with a very familiar humor, digestible for all audiences, but, behind the whole construction of the story, there are many relationship problems that the players will surely identify; lack of communication, complaints, practical jokes and other things. It is not the simplest scenario.

Unpretentious, It Takes Two is a lot of fun to play

It Takes Two It is played like any other 3D platform title, you jump with a button, you crouch with another, you run by pressing the left stick and you roll with another button. This is the basis of the movement of Cody and Mary and it works perfectly. From here we go to more special things like, for example: double jumps and a ‘dash’ in the air to go further.

When you realize that the dolls of may and Cody have the same ability as a ninja, it is easy to understand that you must make your way through a series of levels where you scale walls or, failing that, you hang on objects to get to places that feel far away.

Likewise, each level will provide a slight variation that adds or adjusts the game mechanics and becomes a much more thematic experience for those who are playing. Now, let’s not lose sight of that It Takes Two does not give the same skills to may and CodyOn the contrary, since it is a cooperative game, it will make each one have a differentiator.

Thanks to It Takes Two It is not taken seriously, but, at the same time it offers solid game mechanics, you will feel that you have a very entertaining proposal. Thanks to the fact that the development of the story is certainly comical, the experience when playing becomes very funny and you will not be able to escape from that.

Perfectly thought out

The conjunction between game mechanics and level design It Takes Two it’s gorgeous, a visual delight on the next generation of consoles. From the beginning you can see a real care in every detail and how he is thinking so that you go from point A to B, but, with their respective obstacles and riddles to decipher.

Now, it seems forced that the split screen appears almost all the time, despite the fact that everyone plays on their console, however, thanks to this, communication between players to solve puzzles is more efficient and, with that, it is possible better overcome certain obstacles.

There will also be times when players will share screen and have an even more cooperative experience. That’s what it’s about It Takes Two, that two people can make a team and, thus, overcome certain obstacles that seem somewhat impossible. This is when the couple lessons come that the book of love begins to leave may and Cody; Sometimes learning will be fun and sometimes it will be martyrdom.

On the other hand, the levels are full of references to other games; sometimes it will be Banjoo-Kazoie, in others Devil and so on. Josef fares made it clear that we were going to see many things that will remind us of titles from long ago. Now this does not mean that It Takes Two it has no identity, on the contrary, it is established all the time as the story progresses.

Should Josef Fares pay you that bet he made a month ago?

At the time, Josef fares said yes It Takes Two You didn’t like it, I’d pay you a thousand dollars Well, it seems that we have lost that bet, because the game is very entertaining and there was not a time when at least your server got bored. As simple as that.

What were the factors? The game mechanics are very clear and the story is not at all pretentious, there are even times when you will seek a bit of reflection since you may feel that there is a bit of you in may or Cody. The subject of fixing a relationship is not a game, however, It Takes Two try to present it as such and in a way that two people should understand each other.

Also, there will be times when It Takes Two It seems like a strange experience, even psychedelic, but, it is part of their fantastic nature, because there cannot be something more strange and magical than two adults about to get divorced transformed into a pair of dolls trying to return to normality.

So, let’s say the formula behind the entertainment it offers It Takes Two it mainly relies on having a story you want to finish, solid gameplay mechanics, and lots of surprise and accomplishment elements so that you really feel like everything you do has ultimate satisfaction.

Pretty decent presentation depending on the platform

One detail that we must not lose sight of is that It Takes Two looks great on the next generation of consoles. At least in Xbox Series X | S We saw a great quality in the presentation of the objects in view. There was not even a single moment in which some element on the screen appeared with some kind of error or glitch that damaged its presentation.

The physics of It Takes Two It is not perfect, but, at least it is functional, there will always be a way to reach a goal or get to the side, you just have to pay close attention to make that happen. The only problem arose when communication was not the most efficient. At least in Xbox there was a slight delay and that caused that the coordination was not the best of all.

On the other hand, in Xbox Series S there were some drops in frames per second because there were too many items on the screen and some connection problems. Did this section detract from the gaming experience? Very little, or almost nothing. Let’s say overall performance was efficient and that’s the most important thing.

With everything established, it is time to solve the heaviest question and the one that is related to your pocket, because buying a game will always be an investment focused on entertainment and, ultimately, it is all about having fun.

Is It Tales Two worth playing?

It Takes Two is a very complete game in every sense of the word, bet on a cooperative experience that will entertain many people who still like to play with their friends. The story can be a bit ‘nerdy’, however, that does not mean that it is boring or something that can not be enjoyed.

The real value behind It Takes Two it is featured in its robust gameplay mechanics that create one of the best cooperative experiences in the recent era of video games. Add to that a solid level design and we have a production that anyone can enjoy. Maybe his characters are not perfect, they even complain about everything, but who really is not like that with so many problems in the world?

It is worth your going after It Takes Two, despite the fact that you may not have someone to play with at home. Thanks to the option to share the game with someone who doesn’t have it, you can enjoy an experience like few others right now. You must give it a try, you will not regret it.

We play It Takes Two in Xbox series x| and Xbox Series S with a code provided by a representative of EA in our region.

It Takes Two $ 999 Graphics and sound

9.0 / 10 Positive Variety and creativity in the levels

The story and humor are very entertaining

Final boss battles are satisfying

Remarkable voice acting

Impeccable visual presentation Negative A little lag in communication







