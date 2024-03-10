An SUV that can raise its nose slightly. Well, that one is new to us. Anyway, this Ferrari Purosangue is not an SUV, is it? No, it's a 'FUV': Ferrari Utility Vehicle. Wow, Ferrari, you sometimes make it very difficult for us not to make fun of you. Not that that is necessary if you already do it so convincingly yourself. FUV?! Hihihi! Nose lift?! Hehehe! And how much do you charge for that? Hahaha! Well, 504,930 euros. And also in Belgium 385,241 euros. Laugh, unless you're the one doing the talking.

And it gets even crazier: this copy, as it stands here, is another 114,676 euros more expensive. A Porsche Macan with options. And 4,800 euros of that will be charged to the nose lift. No seriously. Ferrari doesn't joke about things like that. That's why those numbers are so precise: the brand has calculated exactly what they can get away with. You have to be extremely rich before such an option amount no longer hurts at all, right?

The problem with Ferrari is that you often get the feeling that you are being played a joke. 'Listen,' you might say, 'it's just a competitor of the Lamborghini Urus, how on earth can you charge double for that? No one will accept that, will they?' Pointless question. The two-year waiting list tells you everything you need to know. And so the only question that really matters is: If you could do it, would you do it?

Would we buy a Purosangue if we had the money?

And there you have it. It really surprised us: we would do it. We really would. Well, we still have some comments, but let's put it this way: we would rather drive this one than a Roma. Maybe even better than with an SF90. He's really, really insufferably annoyingly brilliant. And no, it's really not an SUV. He's something else.

But not something completely new. It's actually a kind of GTC4 Lusso with a booster kit. Look at the profile, the silhouette above the shoulder line. Do you know what we mean? And the relationship with that unfortunately shot shooting brake goes a bit further. The Ferrari Purosangue also has a V12 and uses the same method of delivering torque from the front of the engine to the front wheels.

The V12 is not the most special thing about the Ferrari Purosangue

But let's not dwell too long on the technical issues. What you especially need to know is the following. The car's aluminum base is new and is 25 percent stiffer than that of the GTC4 Lusso. And it has a 'magic suspension'. That's not even what Ferrari calls it; they are talking about Ferrari Active Suspension Technology (feel free to giggle about the resulting abbreviation). It's ridiculously complicated, with active dampers controlled by the car's brain to adapt to each individual corner.

The Purosangue drives like a sports car. It drives like a Ferrari sports car, even. It doesn't feel tall because it isn't (a Hyundai Ioniq 5 is taller), so it zips around corners with alacrity and aggression, not the lean and body roll you normally associate with SUVs. And it has a genuine, non-hybridized V12 that barks and spits and snarls. You sit low and far back in the body, and nothing about the experience says “SUV.” It's a GT, an 812 with an extra set of seats.

We invite challengers

We are now used to the fact that everyone follows the traditional template for the sporty SUV, which means big family cars packed with powerful engines. Ferrari has put the desirable above the versatile here: make a Ferrari and then try to figure out how you can make it a little practical within that framework. The result is a technically progressive, particularly sophisticatedly designed and positioned car. But let's not make it too easy for this competition-less creation. Bring on the rival.

Specifications of the Ferrari Purosanque (2024)

Engine

6.5 V12

Assets

725 hp

Couple

716 Nm

Acceleration

0-100 3.3 seconds

Consumption, CO2 emissions (average)

17.3 l/100 km, 393 g/km CO2

Top speed

310 km/h

Weight

2,220kg

Drive

four wheels, 8v automatic

Luggage compartment

473 l

Prices

€504,930 (NL)

€385,241 (B)