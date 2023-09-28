













Review: Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai – It's also worth being a hero









game studio and Kai Graphicsthe studios in charge of this development, it is clear that they decided not to complicate their lives with Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai and bet on a gaming experience with exciting combats full of challenge and a progression that will not only make you think about how you want your characters to grow, you will want to obtain all the unlockables for their fan service.

Now, this is not a perfect title. It can be repetitive, especially when it comes to leveling up. You’ll wish their presentation wasn’t so static or that the music shined a little brighter. All these flats have their reason for being and we must be very critical of them.

SoInfinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Is it another game for fans of an anime that hasn’t seen its end for long? Is this a minor development we shouldn’t get excited about? We are going to answer this and other questions through this review.

Reliving Dai’s Adventure

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, as its name indicates, is based on the Dragon Quest anime The Adventure of Dai which could be considered a kind of spin-off of Square Enix’s Dragon Quest video game. Yes, it sounds very far-fetched, but when this anime first arrived in Latam, we did not know that it was based on the Dragon Warrior video game, although it was already very identifiable due to the music.

Dai is a boy – he really is – who grows up on an island inhabited by many monsters who live in peace with him. His adoptive grandfather clearly wants to teach him magic, but he doesn’t give it to him. What he is given is the sword and aspire to be a hero. Dai meets Avan, a hero turned master who will help him achieve his goal with an intensive course and thus be able to protect the world. The point is that a series of events such as the rebirth of Hadler, the Bad King, changes the destiny of our protagonist.

Source: Square Enix

Now, we’re talking about a 100 episode anime and the way the game presents the series is certainly clever. It knows that the fans are going to play and the scenario it imposes to make you want to relive the story is the best. The truth is that the outline of the narrative presentation is correct and it is worth reviving.

Likewise, we must also point out that Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai It has all the tropes of a 90’s shounen. There is courage, sacrifice, manliness and perseverance. Yes, Dai’s signature is the Dragon mark that makes him so strong, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try to improve and be the best version of himself.

Simple combat, without pretensions and with a guaranteed challenge

Even though it has Dragon Quest in its name, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai It is not going to be played like the legendary Square Enix series. This is a certainly “simple” action RPG title whose progression elements will be explained and discussed later.

In the case of this video game, we have a proposal with details similar to those of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, that is, we have one blow to attack, one more to dodge and the rest are for specials, magic or even putting up a defense. All characters share this base in their movements, however, depending on who you play with, the dynamic changes.

Source: Square Enix

Dai is perfect for close combat and is dealing damage all the time. The bad thing is that perhaps his defense is not so good and if they make a bunch of him, then he falls faster. Popp is more of a ranged attack with a slow pace. Of course, when the right moment comes, his magic can be devastating. Maam fulfills, in his first role, as someone who heals, hits and also casts magic with his gun. Hyunckel is similar to Dai, but in an adult body and with already developed power.

During missions, you assemble a team and can choose who to attack with. While logic dictates that Dai and Hyunckel are the most spectacular, Popp and Maam can actually be very entertaining, especially since they aren’t pigeonholed into being hurtful all the time. They are the most versatile. The fact that the characters have been arranged in such a way means that when you play, you are simply making rotations and better understanding the design of the video game.

An entertaining progression

The combat in Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai It is simple and compliant. The problem is that if you don’t stick to the progression, then it becomes a repetitive and tedious experience that takes you nowhere… Oh, well, to some horrible anger. Because? Let’s see, you can be very good at the game (but not in love), but if you don’t arrive with the right level and use the correct cards, that’s how it will go.

What do I mean by cards? You see, as you advance in the missions of both the story and another section of the game that refers to the anime, you get some cards with art from the manga – because this story first saw life in the pages of Shonen Jump – that will affect your statistics. And there, as you surely already imagine, you are going to increase your speed, attack, magic points, health. The issue here is that because of one parameter you increase, another will decrease and that will generate a bit of stress because you have to find the best balance.

Source: Square Enix

Now, these little cards in Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai They have “their value”, that is, they can be common, not so common and even rare. And then you must raise their level with certain items. All these processes waste time. They require you to start playing and look for what will benefit the characters you use in this adventure.

In addition to being challenging, this section is very entertaining, since there is a lot of fan service in each of these cards as you relive the most iconic moments of the series. Whatever it is about each one, it is an experience that fans of the series are going to enjoy a lot and that is well worth seeing.

There is no choice but to level up

As I told you, it’s not that you can’t defeat Hyunckel or Crocodín, it’s also that, as we say in Mexico – you want to beat Samson – and you didn’t level up that much. Come on, the game is so simple that it already gives you missions so that, if you do it well, you arrive with the necessary level to be able to advance with the story. The point is that, when you don’t progress, you have to go to another section.

This is called the endless dungeon the Temple of Remembrance. Here you meet the Guardian of Memories and well, here you have many missions to do. If you saw the anime, you more or less already know what this place refers to, nothing more than, here, you cannot advance in level just like that, they ask you to have a certain level of experience to advance.

Source: Square Enix

On the other hand, this section of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai It helps you reinforce the little cards you obtain – which by the way are called reminilazos –, you improve your skills and your characters progress to become stronger. The point is that it can be a long task, more or less tiring, and you may not pay attention to it, but you must, because if not, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai It becomes a headache.

Honestly, the experience should be challenging, but maybe I shouldn’t be so exact about asking for certain level parameters. But if the developers decided that way, then no way. You can also play it on the simplest difficulty and with that you will lose it. It becomes more of a cinematic experience.

Fan service everywhere, but it hurts not to have the animations

The issue with Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai The thing is that you relive a large part of the anime’s adventure with static images that, although they are not entirely bad, do become boring. I understand that if you want to watch the anime, then you go to Crunchyroll and watch it and that’s it. The CGI scenes are very good, that’s not in question, but you kind of expected some kind of hybrid to get excited about.

One thing that is also very pleasing are the original Japanese voices and their extraordinary work. Popp’s performance goes from a fearful weakling to a fearful hero with many moments of bravery. Even Maam’s voice is wonderful. Come on, it doesn’t have dubbing for Latin America, but we can live with what we have.

Source: Square Enix

Now, we must remember one detail. This is a game that, although it does not have the production values ​​of a GTA V or a Red Dead Redemption 2, does not mean that it is not entertaining and fulfilling. Come on, perhaps the only complaint is the quality of the soundtrack, which is sometimes conspicuous by its absence.

To this we must add that we are also going to feel on more than one occasion that, unfortunately, the experience of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai It is repetitive. This is because sometimes you will concentrate more on pressing a single button to make a special instead of your magic doing the work. The variables that make the experience tedious can be counterproductive to the video game.

Should you buy Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai?

We must return to the basic theme of all our problems, anime games do not usually have the budgets to be great games. There are certain exceptions to the rule, however, we cannot say that these are memorable proposals for which the video game industry should lose its mind. Now, we must also treat them as such, worthy productions that can entertain you for hours.

What we saw with Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai It was something very particular, because despite certain shortcomings, it turns out to be a game that will greatly entertain anime fans. From the first minutes you can see that it is a video game designed for those who watched the anime or read the manga and that the development of the narrative is very well planned. The combat system is solid and the character progression, although tedious at times, is very entertaining.

Source: Square Enix

We played Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai with a PS5 code provided by a Square Enix representative in our region.

