Despite the fact that his most recent film appearance, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) was not as well received by critics and fans due to some questionable creative decisions on the part of Luke and Spielberg -like the infamous scene in the refrigerator or the fight in the jungle- and its plot focused on close encounters with aliens. Harrison Ford come back strong in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate.

The film, directed by James Mangoldleads us by the hand Indiana Joneswho, accompanied by new friends and old acquaintances, embarks on what will be the adventure of his life, in a dignified farewell to the character that Harrison Ford played for more than 3 decades.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, point by point

What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate about?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate begins in 1944, in a Germany about to be defeated by the Allies. Indiana Jones and his great friend and archaeologist colleague Basil Shaw (Toby Jones) are on a mission to recover priceless historical artifacts in Nazi possession, including a mysterious object known as the Archimedean Dial, better known as the Antikythera. Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a Nazi physicist tasked with obtaining historical relics for the Führer, is sure that the Antikythera is capable of locating cracks in time and altering the course of history, so Indy and Basil are given the task of getting it away from the enemy.

Twenty-five years later we traveled to New York City. The year is 1969 and we are celebrating the arrival of man on the moon while our hero is living alone in an apartment, about to retire from his job as a professor at Hunter College, suffering the loss of his son. Mutt and about to divorce the love of his life Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen). When her goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) shows up at her office to question him about the whereabouts of the Archimedean Dial, Helena offers the reluctant archaeologist the chance to go on one last adventure to search for the missing half of Antikythera. .

The fate of humanity rests in the hands of Indy and Helena, who, with the help of old friends like Sallah (John Rhys-Davis) and Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) and new friends like Teddy, race against time for various reasons. locations in the world to prevent the Archimedes Dial from falling into the hands of the evil Voller, who reinvented himself as a scientist for the American space program and will not hesitate to use it to go back in time and make Nazi Germany win World War II.

Rejuvenating Indiana Jones: the special effects in Dial of Fate

One of the great fears that many fans experienced when the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate it was that the film had an excessive use of digital technologies such as deep fake to show us a Harrison Ford twenty-five years younger in the first moments of the film, in addition to an abuse of computer generated effects as happened with its predecessor.

To the relief of fans, these technologies were applied in a measured way, managing to present Indy as he would look just a few years after the end of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, in an action-packed, adrenaline-pumping opening sequence that evokes the best years. of the fedora hero, appeals to nostalgia and contrasts sharply with the situation in which we find the character in 1969. Furthermore, it should be noted that most of the effects in the film were practical effects, so the essence of the previous films remained intact.

Mangold, Ford and the Twilight of the Hero

James Mangold He has always expressed his desire to tell stories about heroes who find themselves in the twilight of their lives, answering the question of what they would do in a world that no longer needs them. The director has already done it before with Logan, offering the public a look at the last days of Wolverine and this is no exception in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fatealthough the tone of the tape is less somber than that of Logan.

From the hand of the filmmaker, Harrison Ford he plays a broken hero, who feels out of his element and no longer belongs to the era in which he finds himself living. Indy faces the loss of his loved ones and feels as out of place as the treasures he fought so hard to preserve. Thanks to his great acting ability, Ford shows us nuances of the character that we never imagined seeing, such as his vulnerability, the sadness over the death of his son, or his boredom with a world that no longer takes him seriously. .

As the movie progresses, we see a Indiana Jones that he regains faith in himself, that he fights to save humanity and that he is at peace with his imminent retirement, contrasting with the energy and freshness that Phoebe Waller-Bridge brings in her role as Helena Shaw, a fellow archaeologist and con artist. whose intentions are not always entirely good.

Nazis, why do they have to be Nazis?

For his part, Mads Mikkelsen, who gives life to Jürgen Voller, brings back one of Indiana Jones’s quintessential enemies: the Nazis.

Despite the fact that the film is set in the year 1969, in the middle of the space race, the Nazis continue to be a threat to humanity, now hidden among the ranks of refugee scientists in different countries after World War II.

As Voller, Mikkelsen unleashes his villainy skills, playing an embittered Nazi scientist who will do anything in his power to reverse his country’s defeat and presenting us with a much more believable antagonist than Irina Spalko, the villainous Russian played by Cate Blanchett who appeared in the previous tape.

A dignified farewell to a legendary character

The film has all the hallmarks of the saga we love so much: fast-paced action, clever puzzles, dangerous scenes, a touch of comedy, and a charismatic leading man last played by Harrison Ford. The chemistry between Ford, Waller-Bridge and Mikkelsen is palpable and the return of Dr. Jones allies such as Sallah (JJohn Rhys-Davies) and Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) along with the arrival of new villains like Klaber (Boyd Holbrook) complement the theme of the film without overloading it with unnecessary cameos.

Yes, the film directed by James Mangold is not perfect, since some plot twists could seem completely illogical or feel forced, such as the use of time travel or the inclusion of Teddy, a character that reminds us of Short Round but that He doesn’t have the same charisma.

Unlike other major franchise films, in which the new generation meets the old guard to pass the baton and continue the story, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate offers a worthy closure for the legendary archaeologist/adventurer.

The film allows fans to join Indy in one last feat, without overindulging in nostalgia or hinting at future spinoffs or a new heir to the hero’s mantle, and send him off with a standing ovation, a grin from ear to ear, and a Thank you Indiana. Jones!

