After more than two years of development since its announcement at the Claro Gaming MasGamers Festival 2020, Sunwolf Entertainment has launched Imp of the Sun, its first cut video game metroidvania, taking as a reference to other leading productions in the genre, in addition to capturing an innovative vision regarding the Quechua civilization, which was consolidated as the largest empire in pre-Columbian America. The creators of the game are from Peru and the influence of their cultural roots in the world of digital entertainment and the passion with which they seek to gain a foothold in such a competitive industry is clearly noticeable.

The study in question is under the baton of José Varón, who has previous experience in musical and film compositions, which he has been able to adapt in the interactive leisure segment. Special mention deserves the participation of the Latin American team also called Red Animation, taking charge of the 2D cinematics, just as in the past it did the same with the movie Nahuel and the magic book, in addition to the animated series of the famous Angry Birds franchise. .

According to previous statements by José Varón himself, the planning on which the conception of Imp of the Sun was based meets expectations. Given the operation of an extremely small workforce, a minimalist design at low cost is prioritized that does not imply risks by using cutting-edge technology and seeks to detonate originality. The game would not have been possible without the financing of Grupo San Antonio, a local company in Peruvian territory, since at no time was it contemplated obtaining monetary resources through a Kickstarter campaign.

ORI AND THE INCA CULTURE

Imp of the Sun is a title metroidvania who can’t deny his inspiration from Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. To begin with, the name of its protagonist, Nin, also has three letters as the creation of Moon Studios. The mobility and powers remind Ori at all times, giving as an example the fast movements or the climbing of walls, to name a few. However, Imp of the Sun retains its own essence and despite its resemblance to the aforementioned intellectual property, we could consider it an experience similar to Guacamelee!, in the sense of the immersion that the player has with the Inca civilization and all the references associated with it. Also, several phases of the game are somewhat similar to what was seen in Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom.

The Inca culture, also known as Quechua, was present in various Latin American countries, including Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Chile, Argentina and Colombia, so all the scenarios, characters, iconography and fantasy context take place in that universe. For this civilization, the sun, better known as God Inti, was its main deity, since this star was the husband of the moon, it had the power to heal people and govern the crops. In this way, it is explained why this is the center of attention of all this colorful adventure.

A PART OF THE SUN TO CONQUER

The player takes on the role of Nin, a devil emanated from the last spark of the sun, who represents the only hope for the population, although initially, the inhabitants do not believe in his abilities. The plot of this adventure revolves around an eclipse that has overshadowed the sun in the kingdom and it is necessary to defeat four demons to recover the light of the star. The map is made up of the same number of regions as the bosses that protect them: mountains, jungle, desert and underworld, which have their respective enemy design. In each of the locations you can interact with a ghost that allows you to improve your skills, save the game and transport between the mentioned areas. Once these demons are overcome, you will be able to face the final boss.

The exploration of levels is entertaining, while the combat with the enemies is sometimes very basic and can fall into the repetitive, but it is leveled with the diversity of tasks and puzzle that you have to solve in order to activate elevators and open doors with a time limit. Although Nin’s abilities are extremely limited at first, it is not a cause for concern, since both the story and the sequence to acquire additional skills are simple and intuitive. To put it in some way, there is a balanced learning curve that will make you continue with the adventure but you will not fall into despair because the upgrades are endless.

GAMEPLAY, UPGRADES AND COLLECTIBLES

Imp of the Sun offers a simple gameplay where, like any title of this genre, you carry out a linear displacement, you get new skills, being able to improve them, as well as increasing your vitality and solar energy. The latter is fundamental to your adventure, allowing you to perform specific powers, but especially to heal yourself. The concept that the solar bar is only charged when there is light is very original and if you enter a cave, it will no longer recharge, just as if you go through a waterfall, it will turn off. Throughout your journey, you will be able to light torches, which will help you recharge more frequently.

As you defeat enemies or encounter fireballs, you’ll earn points that you can exchange to upgrade your abilities. Similarly, there are various collectibles based on real objects from the Inca civilization, which contain an exchangeable value and you will have an additional reason to return for them. In terms of gameplay and as referred to in previous lines, there is a great similarity with the Ori saga, but it is different in that in order to advance through certain phases it is necessary to defeat all the villains, in the purest style of Guacamelee!

The dynamics seen in Imp of the Sun do not offer extraordinary elements or features never seen before, but they do not disappoint in the main mechanics that converge such as platforming and puzzle solving, which are above combat. At the end of the main story, a new difficulty mode is unlocked so you can re-enjoy the story with a greater challenge. It is worth noting that the difficulty is not quite well balanced, as there are sections that are extremely easy and others that require greater skill, but at no time will they make you frustrated or angry.

HAND DRAWINGS AND ACCEPTABLE PERFORMANCE

The characters, animations and landscapes are made by hand and show a simple style fulfilling its mission, although on some occasions they present deficiencies, mostly in a matter of line spacing. The music is relaxing, entertaining and immersive as it has been recorded with instruments from the Peruvian region. This review was conducted on Nintendo Switch and performance was fairly stable, with a few exceptions where there were issues with the frame rate. Enjoying this production in an OLED model is a great visual experience. On the question of challenges, it was a great success for Sunwolf Entertainment to include their own achievements that are present in the gamerscore Xbox or PlayStation trophies, which the platform of the big N lacks.

Imp of the Sun is not a long game – completing it one hundred percent could take you around six to eight hours – and its level of difficulty is below average in the genre, however, it is a pleasant experience that adapts very well. good for new players as well as for those gamers more hardcore. Some inconsistencies in image transitions are compensated for by fluid gameplay that is responsive at almost all times, making it fun to find all the powers and collectibles, which have an explanation adapted to the context of the game and the pre-Columbian times in the game. which is located himself.

A HALF MAP AND UNEXPECTED CLOSURES

Appeal to the spirit of others metroidvanias in the market it is not an easy task and although Imp of the Sun has its own essence, it fails terribly in the map and its respective interface. As you progress you find papyri that will make up the four areas of the game, but that only show in a general way the regions and where the save points are, but it does not give you clear details about passageways, blocked paths or areas that you have yet to discover, such as it does happen in other proposals of this nature.

On some occasions, the game in its version of Nintendo Switch closed unexpectedly due to errors and it was necessary to restart it, being quite inconvenient but far from the messages that circulate on the network regarding the PC adaptation, which has more flaws. serious and even, there is an error that no longer allows you to advance. Fortunately, with a patch in the short or medium term, this situation can be resolved.

GOOD DEBUT IN THE INDUSTRY

The work that Sunwolf Entertainment has done is very good considering that it is their first product and in a genre that has been severely exploited lately, where the bar is set very high just because it is a metroidvania. It is a reality that it is not an AAA production but its content is very well cared for and offers an adequate relationship between its price and the fun it offers.

Imp of the Sun is not perfect, but the courage of the developers to debut in the world of video games with a proposal in a sector as competitive and challenging as cutting productions is remarkable metroidvania. The mystique and passion for highlighting the Inca culture is noticeable at every moment and it is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in this pre-Columbian civilization in a pleasant and intuitive way. The title in question is recommended for fans of this genre, or if you want to get into it, it’s a good time to do it thanks to its moderate difficulty and its short duration.

The rating provided in this review is significant for a creative team as small as Sunwolf Entertainment as it has managed to get the word out about the strengths and weaknesses of their game in a market that is saturated with loads of downloadable games being released every week and that are easily forgotten, while Imp of the Sun has more than circumvented those obstacles. It is a fact that there is talent in the workforce and it will be interesting to know if Grupo San Antonio will continue to act as the financial manager or if a large publisher manages to enter into a commercial agreement that allows injecting more resources into future projects and according to José Varón himself , his next production will belong to the RPG category.

It is satisfying to see that the creation of video games has proliferated around the planet and it will always be a source of pride to witness that Latin American talent is involved and above all, that they take on challenges to create experiences that appeal to originality and that are not afraid of failure. So far, Sunwolf Entertainment shows potential to continue its quest to break into the world gamersince with its first development it has received constant feedback in the press, which should provide them with the necessary elements to refine the defects and polish their virtues based on the soundtrack and the setting of pre-Columbian cultures.

