The metroidvania format is one that, of course, is exploited to the max. Platforming is something that we almost assimilate as natural and therefore, it seems, many titles of this type go unnoticed and that is a shame, because Imp of The Sun It is a wonderful experience nurtured with Peruvian and Inca mythology, which of course are a large part of the Latin cosmovitral.

Imp of The Sun drinks a lot of its mythological base to build this story and it is just as we have the protagonist and his mechanics, which are simple but allow great interaction with respect to the map and each maze, puzzle or combat that it presents.

This game Developed by Sunwolf Entertainment in its debut as a video game studio, takes us on the adventure of Nim, an imp minion of the Sun, the main deity in the Inca culture, who will be the one who must be in charge of restoring the balance of this worldin which his various gods stormed to seek to keep him.

The stages of Imp of the Sun are as big as the Inca mythology | Source: Sunwolf Entertainment

The way we can advance your maps is only through the known and classic metroidvenia parkourmoving between platforms and, of course, its spin is use the light and characteristics of fire and the Sun to represent both their powers and abilities, as well as the progress of the game.

Nim is able to use the energy of the Sun to regenerate life, as well as to display some powers, but also to move between maps. Likewise, as this is a world in which the power of the main Inca god is weakened, the points of light are necessary for Nim to have rest points, where he can recharge both his power bar and his life.

This world has four main regions, in which Nim has to face the different Inca natural deities, who are represented by the desert, the mountains, the jungle and the underworld.. Each of the bosses is also based on another major element of Peruvian mythology, not only in concept, but also in design.

Imp of the Sun bosses are inspired by ancient Inca deities | Source: Sunflower Entertainment

Imp of the Sun, more concept than game

At this point is where I have to be cruel… but fair, because despite how wonderful the background seems to me Imp of the Sun, the result in the whole as a game leaves several gaps that are not so easy to fill with the amazing character design or the wonderful utility it gives to the culture of the largest empire that Mesoamerica had.

The mechanics are simple and well done; That is perhaps their greatest success, but they are nourished by an improvement system that does not exactly make sense, since it does not assign extra complexity to the designed levels or to the improvement system itself. You just have to buy and that’s it. Also this skill tree feels more like an excuse than a key element in Nim’s development.

Nim can be transported between the realms thanks to death | Source: Sunflower Entertainment

On the other hand, the animations do not correspond to the magnificence of the visual art that complements it. If they are pieces very well assembled at a conceptual level, but when you see them unfold on the screen, they lose a lot. Fluency is focused on very specific things, which is understandable, but it does make the experience itself more complicated.

On the other hand, it is clear that the demands are also different. It’s a small studio making its debut, and that means a much smaller budget, too. than the one that large firms and companies can grant.

Imp of the Sun it does say more in its concept than its game, but the truth is that even so the narrative that follows is essential to be able to see it as such. While a game needs those things that money can buy, like bombastic animations, polished mechanics down to the smallest frame, or even a huge marketing campaign, the basis of a game has to be himself.

The little story that he tells us is one that takes us back to the Inca empire and see in a less painful way than Pizarro and the massacres, the fall he experiencedbut the how permeates between each of the regions that make up Peru.

Like the empires of Central America such as the Mexica, Peruvian culture went through a process of syncretism that makes it what it is today. However, it is not possible to understand the passage from the pre-Hispanic era to the present day without seeing their gods face to face, even in the form of devils.

We review Imp of The Sun with a Nintendo Switch code provided by a representative of the publisher in the region.