This new bet full of magic in a completely new world finally arrived this August 22. After playing it in its entirety and spending a good time with it, we share our opinion. It might help you decide whether to give it a try or not.

What you should know about Immortals of Aveum

What is Immortals of Aveum about?

Immortals of Aveum It puts us in a world where wars are fought with magic and not with weapons. Unfortunately its inhabitants are in a perpetual war. Not to mention, a mysterious hole threatens to engulf the entire world.

Here we take the role of Jak, a young man who after a tragedy discovers that he is capable of using the three types of magic that exist. This causes him to join the immortals, an elite group of magical warriors, to try to find a way to stop Aveum’s fateful fate.

Source: Ascendant Studios, Electronic Arts

Immortals of Aveum’s story feels refreshing in some ways, while in others it meets what we expect from a fantasy story. However, he manages to create his own world and his own threats. Which opens the door to further explore this universe with possible future deliveries.

In addition, the performances of the main characters are very well done, despite the fact that some characters feel clichéd. Not to mention, there are some twists that, while obvious at times, contain enough of a surprise to keep you playing.

You’ve never used magic like here

Since in the world of Immortals of Aveum wars are fought with magic, this is your main weapon throughout the game. Its gameplay is that of a first-person shooter, where we must use three different types of magic to deal with enemies.

Magic manifests itself in three different colors and according to these is how they work. The blue one is like a rifle at a distance, with single shots. The red works like a shotgun with shots that cover a wide area but a very short distance. Finally we have the green one that works like a submachine gun with many shots in a short time that sacrifice precision.

Source: Ascendant Studios

There are also special attacks that consume your mana bar, but they can be very useful. Since Jak is a special mage in Immortals of Aveum, he also has the ability to unleash a huge beam of light that combines all three colors and does massive amounts of damage. This after filling a special bar that increases the more we fight.

Switching between each type of magic is all it takes to press a button, which is quite useful in the heat of battle. Since something very pleasant about Immortals of Aveum is that its combats are quite frantic, full of color and many enemies. So fighting is always a lot of fun and keeps you on your toes as not all magic works the same on enemies.

Not everything is combat in Immortals of Aveum

Although the fighting is present in almost everything Immortals of AveumIt’s not the only thing you’ll do. It also has its element of exploration that makes it feel a bit like a metroidvania. Also, going off the beaten path usually rewards your curiosity very well.

As we progress, Jak gets more mobility options and very useful tools. These are used to open or have access to different places. While you don’t need to collect all of the optional items to get to the end of your story, doing so can give you an advantage.

Source: Electronic Arts.

In addition there are various challenges and puzzles hidden throughout Immortals of Aveum, that will make us put into practice everything we use. Some are kind of like obstacle courses, where we use our magic in creative ways.

Other challenges involve optional bosses that are much more difficult than those found in the main story. In my opinion, these are the ones that make the combat of Immortals of Aveumsince they really throw everything they have at you.

The rewards for completing these encounters can increase your life bar, your mana bar, or give you items with special benefits. Don’t worry about getting them all together before the end, as you’ll have a chance to complete everything you left unfinished when you finish the story.

Think carefully about your tools and the skills you will use

Every fight and challenge of Immortals of Aveum it gives us experience. This can be spent on a skill tree that is divided into the three types of magic. So if you have one that you prefer, you can give it full points. Or you can spread them out among all three to be a more balanced combatant.

You will also find new sigils, these are a kind of bracelets that can change how your magic works. For example, some can make the blue magic have more range or the red one can only shoot once but with enormous power. You can also upgrade your favorite sigils with different materials that you find on your adventure.

Source: Ascendant Studios

Finally we have different rings. You can equip up to two at the same time and they grant you various benefits. From doing more damage with certain types of magic to a shorter cooldown for your most powerful attack. So there are plenty of options to accommodate your playstyle.

Immortals of Aveum has a few brakes that keep it from greatness

Now it’s time to talk about the elements that work against Immortals of Aveum. One of them is her rhythm. Although the combat and exploration are very entertaining, the game constantly takes you out of them to advance the story. This involves going to certain NPCs to have conversations that are usually not fun. Besides that you have the option to choose the dialogues, but you don’t feel a need to do it. There is no system that changes what will happen according to your decisions.

Another aspect with problems is the graphic. Throughout my time playing I ran into various visual bugs. Like stages that went completely black or enemies that blended into the stage. Also on one occasion I fired right before a cutscene and this caused my character to go into an eternal firing cycle without me being able to do anything else. Just restarting the game fixed the problem.

Source: Ascendant Studios

Taking into account that it is a new study, I consider that its errors are not that serious, but they do happen frequently. It should be noted that I played a version prior to the patch that was released the day it was released, so you may not have problems.

Should you give in to magic?

Immortals of Aveum It is a game that becomes very entertaining and presents fresh ideas in both gameplay and story. I think it has the potential to start a franchise as long as they work on the problems it has. Its combat and exploration are very active and rewarding, not to mention there are plenty of options to make you feel more comfortable playing.

Source: Ascendant Studios

Although I don’t consider it a game that you should run and buy right now, it would be worth giving it a try. Especially since it is not only fun, but it is a new original idea and we currently need more experiences like this. If you get to play it, don’t forget to share your opinion in our discord.

We played Immortals of Aveum on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by an EA representative in the region

