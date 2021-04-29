It’s no lie that A New God he was cut and Myths of the Eastern Realm they owe a lot to the users who bought the season pass of Immortals Fenyx Rising. Could things get worse with the third package? Well, they say that sometimes to go up you have to go down and The Lost Gods changed things.

Now, the problem of the first two pieces of DLC is that they did not add much to the game experience and were a kind of ‘copy-paste’ to extend a little more what was already established by Immortals Fenyx Rising. How to turn around these problems? Trying something totally different.

That’s how it is, The Lost Gods is the experience of Immortals Fenyx Rising, but with another point of view. I don’t mean that you take on the role of a villain or that you are now Zeus, no! On the contrary, it is about the camera seeing the game from another angle so that the world is ‘less open’, but just as explorable.

Diablo-style Immortals Fenyx Rising?

Until now, Immortals Fenyx Rising was played as a third person title with open world mechanics, a formula to which Ubisoft we are used to it. On The Lost Gods we see an adjustment to this detail, since the perspective is now from above, as if it were a game style Devil.

This gives the third DLC of Immortals Fenyx Rising a totally new experience that is sure to surprise you. But let’s go in parts. Do the mechanics of this title work with that perspective? Yes and quite well. We could say that they do not fail and feel like something natural.

The Lost Gods takes place after A New God and the ideal is to finish the first DLC to go for this one, no matter how stormy it may seem. This is because facts go hand in hand and there is no point throwing a spoiler at you, so the best thing to do is play.

What we can tell you is that in Immortals Fenyx Rising: The Lost Gods things are not going very well on Olympus and three of the most important gods bring something with Zeus. Your duty is to solve this problem and bring the Pantheon back together. The interesting thing is that a new character appears to develop the story.

Welcome Ash

Athena Y Fenyx They are given the task of choosing a new champion named Ash. She’s going to have to do some of the dirty work they can’t on Olympus so that Zeus doesn’t lose his mind and get angry about the situation. Around here a window of narrative opportunity appears that is more or less well executed.

Why do we tell you this? Good in The Lost Gods do not expect a barbaric narrative development, on the contrary, get the idea that the story of this expansion of Immortals Fenyx Rising it is direct and while you play you will realize it. It is not a risk as is, but, it works for this new story.

The truth is that the contribution of perspective that the camera gives makes the experience different and much less repetitive. Thanks to this, history can become interesting to you. It was an unexpected result, since by not expecting anything from the narrative, it turns out that The Lost Gods it is a DLC.

In addition, Ubisoft quebec made a totally new game, but with the base that has Immortals Fenyx Rising and thanks to that we already feel that the DLC, at least above, contributes something to that season pass that did not come cheap at all.

Immortals Fenyx Rising feels much faster, even frantic

The perspective of the camera makes the actions much more frantic, which is why The Lost Gods feels a bit faster and more accurate in combat. Of course, it is about transferring everything Immortals Fenyx Rising I already had, but with a different view, promoting a much more open fighting style.

This not only affected combat, but also the way you solve puzzles and other explorations. Of course, The Lost Gods It is not as wide and open, but it is no less explorable and enjoyable for that. The result of playing like this is quite clear: you’re going to dig in for a while.

Exploring and reaching certain points will not be easy in this DLC of Immortals Fenyx Rising, especially because you will have to offer something to the gods to give you that ‘extra’ that will allow you to make your way through the different levels. Let’s say that in stock we have a bit of Devil, but on exploration it looks like the The Legend of Zelda.

With all this comes an additional section that we must not lose sight of, the blessed progression of Ash. You have to worry about your character’s stats, customize and enchant abilities, and unlock properties. All this is also affected by the equipment system, which is no longer the same as we knew.

It is not a graphic marvel, because it does not need it

Yes OK Immortals Fenyx Rising: The Lost Gods looks pretty good on PC, the camera’s presentation above doesn’t flatter the details. It’s more about how the game unfolds and runs and that the action doesn’t feel like it gets in the way of the base appearance of the game.

The cinematics and other details will look good, the presentation in general too, there is no complaint, but no applause, it all comes down to a job well done that didn’t need anything else to really get us excited. It fully meets its objective and up to there.

On the other hand, it is a fairly short DLC that may not last long, especially if you like long game sessions. Maybe between 6 and 8 hours you can finish it without problems, it all depends on how much you want to complicate your life in each of the scenarios.

With all of this established, the most important question of all needs to be resolved, is there any point in going after The Last Gods from Immortals Fenyx Rising? Even if you already have the season pass, is it worth playing this experience?

Should you buy Immortals Fenyx Rising: The Last Gods?

The DLC of Immortals Fenyx RisingUntil now, they had been somewhat bad, mediocre and boring. The Lost Gods It changes things a lot just by moving the camera to a different side. Sure, the result is not perfect, but it works and that’s the most important thing.

The Lost Gods shows that Immortals Fenyx Rising it can work in more than one way thanks to its change of camera. The story of this DLC does not take many risks, but it turns out to be an entertaining story that fans of the new franchise of Ubisoft can enjoy.

The Lost Gods it is very worth it if you already bring the season pass, there is no doubt about that, but, the suggestion is that you may look for the whole package in an offer. It is not like you are going to play it immediately if you have other pending things, however, when the opportunity is there, enjoy it, because you are going to like it.

Let’s play The Lost Gods from Immortals Fenyx Rising with a PC Code provided by a representative of Ubisoft in the region.

Immortals Fenyx Rising – The Lost Gods Graphics and sound

7.5 / 10 Positive The new camera camera turns the concept of IFR on its head

The combat feels more exciting

The progression system is entertaining Negative The story is mildly interesting

At times, the DLC feels repetitive.





