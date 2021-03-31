Immortals Fenyx Rising it’s already a good game; met and exceeded the expectations of fans who were skeptical of the project and showed that Ubisoft you can do very well with a new IP, the problem is that with each DLC, it seems that things do not go as well as we want.

Myths of the Eastern Realm It’s a formidable idea, something fans ask of Ubisoft since Assassin’s creed change scenery. Sure, tests have been done, but not one of this size. You’d think this was the perfect occasion because the idea is attractive and a reason to pay for additional content.

But, after several hours of play, you realize a sad reality and that is that the image of the project was ideal to return something great to the player, but, it was not like that. The second DLC of Immortals Fenyx Rising falls short to shine in its own light.

Why? We will answer this and other questions in this beautiful review that will tell you whether or not you should purchase the DLC from Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern Realm, which already comes in the season pass and, if you already paid, then play it.

Chinese mythology as a skin

Myths of the Eastern Realm starts fast, what goes on, introduces you to the preconfigured hero whose name is Ku. The protagonist is ready for combat with a huge sword or ax as he has to return to normalcy to his friends who are now made of clay.

You start to move forward and realize that the mechanics are familiar. You already know this and you see that the movements and skills are a kind of copy paste in Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern Realm. But that doesn’t matter right now, this DLC must deliver something new and different, right?

What happened? The mountain Bu zhou exploded and caused the appearance of Scar, a force that turned the whole world into chaos. When Ku you are going to embark on an adventure, you can see a huge and beautiful scenery which you will have to explore. There is Chinese architecture everywhere and a couple of islands that could well be a tourist attraction.

It all feels like some kind of work of art, especially since it looks pretty good on PC. The problem is that everything also feels familiar, as if it has been superimposed. The taste is the same and that is not so attractive in Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern Realm, Basically the premise is almost identical if we compare it with the base game.

We also recommend: Review: ‘Immortals Fenyx Rising: A New God’ – More puzzles to drive you crazy

Okay, the story is not the same, because it does not have the same humor as the base game

Imagine that they had made a ‘checklist’ of the things that are the same between the base game and Myths of the Eastern Realm. Is the progression the same? Of course. Are the attacks and movements the same? Too. So what the heck did they change? Well, now you eat another fruit to recover.

From there on out, this piece of DLC is identical to the base game. The only thing that does change is that Ku It is a preconstructed character and you must develop it. Sure, most of the skill tree is unlocked and that speeds up the gaming experience. There we have a positive point, because there is no point in doing everything from the beginning and at the same pace.

Yes, it is very bad that everything feels the same, but, at least the experience is not broken or unplayable. Perhaps they did not want to take some kind of risk and decided on Ubisoft Chengdu give the player something that will not ruin the gaming experience, but at the same time, will deliver a colorful setting.

Come on, it seems like a very loose job: ‘Blades of Huang Di’ and ‘Pangu’s Strength’ are the same as’ Ares Wrath ‘and’ Herakles’ Strength ‘. On the other hand, you do have a couple of new tools like some blocks that change in size or rings that you grab to jump from one place to another, but that was the show.

Between more or less interesting puzzles and a combat system that does not change

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern Realm It has a series of quite varied puzzles that now include clouds so that they differ a little more from what we see in the base game. Here we must applaud because there are moments where this DLC does not feel like a rehash of the original title.

On the other hand, combat is something of another regrettable copy-paste because while the sword and ax of Ku They are not the same as Fenyx’s, their movements are exactly the same. You don’t have to be geniuses to notice this from the first 10 or 20 minutes of play.

Then we have the enemies. Here too things are not as good as they should be, especially since they are a kind of Asian skin to make them look different. There is no real reason to fight enemies that you already faced once and that hurts.

What if it will be different from the base game is that you must find Xi Rang and Sky agate that serve to build your health and stamina. With this comes a much faster and more agile gaming experience and that is fine because it makes Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern be much lighter and more digestible for those who play it.

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern has a very dignified presentation on PC

It is worth emphasizing that we play on PC Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern and the result could not be better. The game of Ubisoft It gets a lot out of NVIDIA cards and its appearance couldn’t be much more dignified. There is an important quality in the product that is projected on the screen and there is no objection.

It’s a shame that the story never takes off when you have such a dignified presentation. Ku he seems like a scolded child who is always stopped from doing some kind of expletive when he is the one who must save the day. Also, the experience passes quickly and will not deliver some kind of final satisfaction.

With all this, we come to the most important point, the reason for this review, what we come to …

Should you buy Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern?

Let’s go in parts, if you already have the season pass, well, no way not to play it. The final game is good and gives you the impression that its additional content is worthy enough to remain glued to the control, but, in reality, things are not as they appear.

Although Myths of the Eastern It is a very attractive idea because there are not many proposals with Chinese mythology, in reality, the DLC is poorly executed and feels like a skin placed over Immortals Fenyx Rising. The story is interesting at times, but there are no adjustments to game mechanics or added value to the overall experience.

For this reason it is best to avoid this DLC, unless you see it in an offer or you already have the season pass. Play it unless you don’t have something better and are really passionate about it Immortals Fenyx Rising.

We play Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern Realm in its PC version with a code granted by a Ubisoft representative in the region.

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern Realm Graphics and sound

8.0 / 10 Positive The stage looks very attractive

Although it is short, the game has rhythm

It was a good decision to choose Chinese mythology Negative The combat is the same

Lacks innovative ideas

Enemies are forgettable

It was a good idea to choose Chinese mythology, but it is not well executed

The experience feels repetitive





