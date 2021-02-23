There is no doubt that Immortals Fenyx Rising turned out to be a winning franchise for Ubisoft. It has sold a good number of copies, is available on many platforms and is a certainly friendly proposition that many can play.

Let’s say that the pillars that support Immortals Fenyx Rising son the adventure section and discovery of the scenarios while you fight a good number of enemies and then we have the puzzles section to continue advancing with the story. In A New God, a lot of emphasis is placed on this last paragraph to deliver the first DLC of the series.

With all this, is it worth the investment? Is it worth going crazy with a section of the game that can be stressful? If you are done Immortals Fenyx Rising, we are going to tell you what to expect in this downloadable content that Ubisoft now offers in its new franchise.

Note: We want to emphasize that this review of the DLC reveals many spoilers – somewhat obvious – from Immortals Fenyx RisingSo if you’ve finished the game, you’re on the other side, if not, we might ruin the experience for you.

A place in the circle of the gods

Ideal for accessing the DLC of A New God is to finish Immortals Fenyx Risingespecially to understand the whole context of what happened. Here you already finished with the enemy, you did the tedious work of going from one side to another in a huge map and of making a name for yourself. You technically saved the day.

What happens after this? Well, one would suppose that a quiet place to live is ideal, but, since you already rubbed shoulders with the gods, now you are going to have to be part of them, especially when you already recognize Zeus as your father. It all starts when you arrive with Hermes and he gives you a tour of Olympus. From there you advance, you follow the story and they invite you to enter the circle of the chosen ones.

This seems somewhat forced for your protagonist, but, let’s say it is the ideal way for the story to move forward or you have a pretext to continue playing. The funny thing about this DLC of Immortals Fenyx Rising is that it leaves the open world theme aside and focuses on the mechanics and skills that you already know to focus on the puzzles.

That’s right, the first DLC of Immortals Fenyx Rising It is focused on passing tests, the vast majority, mental and frustrating that will make you green gray if you do not have patience. Go! The idea is interesting, congruent, but maybe you should find the ideal humor to return to this game and more for its DLC (it would be useless not to do it if you have the Season Pass).

The proposals of the Immortals Fenyx Rising puzzles play a lot with physics

Far from being a sleepy DLC, A New God is somewhat tiresome, not to be called frustrating, especially since you fall into the tedium of solving puzzles to pass the various tests of the gods. For example, it all starts with Athena, who you prove yourself to after she nearly kills you in the base game.

To be part of this select circle of characters in the Pantheon, you have to become their champion and that seems to make you a kind of second-rate subject in a group where pure gods figures. Wasn’t it enough to save the world earlier? It seems not.

Now, at first you think you will have duels and adventures and no, it all comes down to overcoming puzzles, of which several play with the geometry and physics of the objects. Here you not only face the design of each challenge, but also the sometimes poor physics provided by the graphics engine of Immortals Fenyx Rising.

I could not say if it is a real incentive to be solving puzzles, but those are the obstacles that you must overcome because this is how this DLC is set out and if you already have the Season Pass, there is no point in leaving it abandoned, unused. Likewise, there are very good, interesting ideas, applaudible details within the idea of ​​’A New God’, but they are not extraordinary either.

Clear rules for you to immortalize yourself in Immortals Fenyx Rising

A detail that you should consider when playing the first DLC of Immortals Fenyx Rising is that you are going to have to play thinking that you cannot use potions, so the combats are not going to be easy. This idea poses a challenge that you should not miss because it can be very expensive to repeat all the processes to get to combat.

What is a fact is that in return you receive – for example – Athena’s agility, you improve your equipment and others, all always with a humor that is sometimes too simple to really laugh (the same and they changed the scriptwriters in this DLC and that’s why everything feels so forced in the dialogues).

On the other hand, for finishing each of the scenarios, tests and everything in between, there will always be an animation that more or less applauds you – depending on the character who has put the test on you. Go! The important thing is that you feel that all that content is really worth it and that the players feel part of this extension.

With all this established, knowing that the DLC of Immortals Fenyx Rising is primarily focused on taking your hero’s story to the highest of the sky after rescuing Golden Isle, is this additional content worth investing in?

To buy, or not to buy, there is the dilemma of buying the first Immortals Fenyx Rising DLC

While the ending of the DLC of Immortals Fenyx Rising It can be satisfying, especially after putting up with bad jokes, tricky puzzles, and tacky banter, the reality is that perhaps A New God might not have been the best idea to extend to the game.

Yes, it is good to take your protagonist to the top, look for a place among the greatest gods, in reality you are going to find a loose design and an extension to Immortals Fenyx Rising that doesn’t feel that interesting. Sure, if you love solving puzzles, go ahead, it’s for you. If you bought the season pass, you should play it, but if not, maybe it’s best to wait.

We have to see what the next thing is for Immortals Fenyx Rising and hope that it is much more outstanding than this DLC that was left to owe a bit.

We played this the A New God DLC from Immortals Fenyx Rising on PC.

Immortals Fenyx Rising – A New God $ 14.99 USD Graphics and sound

7.5 / 10 Positive New puzzles for those who love this section

It is a content with a single approach and that is appreciated

You know the Pantheon better

Upgrades for the protagonist are consistent with progress Negative Every joke is very bad

Puzzles with physics are poor

The fighting is not challenging at all





