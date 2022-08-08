I have to start here with a warning: wearables still seem like a gimmick product scheme to me. I don’t really find that they serve in a precise way to consider them part of a consumption need or a really relevant tool for the user… but maybe the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro made me change my mind a bit. Once that bomb is released: we go by parts.

The smartwatch market is possibly the one that has increased the most in recent years. There are some who always seem to take the lead, but ultimately cannot be differentiated. so much of those small smartbands or similar products that perform almost identical functions, but for a much lower cost, or without having as many compromises in their design or capabilities.

The offer in this type of device is almost so wide that it would be impossible to show it or know it; In addition, they are focused on different needs (although the user gives them the same use). Therefore, to talk about Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro we will specifically focus on those that share characteristics, be it in design, processing, tools and even the price.

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, the true all-rounder

It is difficult to understand smartwatches. I repeat that they seem to me more than anything a gimmick. However, as a utility tool that can give access to functions and shortcuts for the same user, requires a huge optimizationwhich at the same time does not take away its ability to be what it is in theory: a watch.

It is precisely there where I think they fail, in being able to be what they offer more than just a nice detail where you can read notifications and change the song without having to take out your phone. Mainlythe biggest mistake is not being able to give them enough autonomy so that it can be worn like a conventional watch.

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is the top of smartwatches today | Source: Huawei

Despite the certifications they claim to have, they are still devices that live attached to a charger most of the time. The smartwatches that have received the most praise, such as the Apple Watch or the Samsung Watch, do not give you the possibility of being able to use it for more than one continuous day…and that’s where the magic ended. Use it at the beginning of the day, and rush to charge it wherever you can so that it doesn’t limit its functionality either.

This is the first great shine of the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro. Yes ok Huawei has already shown over the years that it is not interested in compromising a little design to give its smartwatches real autonomy.on this occasion it is only the confirmation that there can be a middle point where there are both attractive and suitable designs for different spheres of the market, as well as a device that is not a slave to its own design.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro comes in five colors and two sizes. Enough combinations to find one that best suits each style. These range from ceramic and leather, to plastic and titanium. And although each one, depending on its composition, delivers different forms and results, they all follow the same need: to make the load dilemma a minor and distant problem that can be solved in minutes.

Huawei designs are simple and without great risks | Source: Huawei

And it is that although a design can be highly praised, if it does not consider its functionality as a central part, it will have exactly the same problem as everything that follows that other line: be a very expensive ornament.

On the other hand, autonomy is not the only reason why we can understand or recognize this as the best smartwatch on the market, but also versatility, because it is no secret that both Samsung and Apple limit their devices so that their main functions can only be used in their own ecosystem and Huawei does it too, in a certain way, but at the same time it puts solutions to its own barriers.

With the commercial rupture that it had with Google, after the veto that the government of Donald Trump imposed on it, its objective has been to try to survive in the West by adapting to the ways in which Android, being an open source operating system, allows it. This means that, Although they do not have the ability to use Google services within their devices, they can adapt them to work with them.

Y that is exactly what has made these smartwatches so reliablebecause they only require certain pieces of software that can be downloaded directly and free of charge from Huawei services, perfectly optimized for Android, regardless of manufacturer or developer version.

The capabilities of the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro are not limited to almost anything | Source: Huawei

Likewise, all functions performed by this smartwatch are controlled and recorded through the device and its embedded software, which is already an advanced version of Harmony OSthe operating system that is planned to integrate the entire line of Huawei devices in the future, but for now it is still an extension that manages to be combined with Android and iOS.

Huawei, a dream hindered in gadgets

It also has its limitations, obviously. Not being able to use Google services prevents you from being able to make it part of other ecosystems that do use it, such as the old integration you had with Google Fit or other apps that use this interface to provide a complete experience within its own interface and that of the smartphone that controls it.

However, this is solved by putting everything inside itself and your Health app, for example. Honestly, this is all that is required, because everything else gets so much out of itself with Harmony OSsuch as compass functions, barometer, blood pressure record, electrocardiogram, blood oxygenation, etc., and the rest of the information shared via Bluetooth.

Everything in a top-of-the-range smartwatch… but for seven days | Source: Huawei

Outside of that, heLimited functions are others such as direct purchase of cosmetics for the watch face (which can be done from a web page and with a payment referenced to Mercado Pago), or use your Walletwhich in any way, even if it is used with a Huawei phone, is not something that is endorsed or integrated into the payment systems of Mexico.

Definitely, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is the smartwatch that meets everything that is needed in a gadget that is a tool interface simplification for the user, as much as a watch. Its design is simple and very traditional for this type of product, but above all it is simple and easy to use.

Likewise, it promises up to a week of use time with a single charge, something that ranges between five and nine days depending on the amount of use that is given to it; this simplicity is something that gives it a plus over all the others, because It’s also not like smartwatches are at a point of innovation where you can tell even an Apple Watch from a simple Fitbit..

Within this confusing world of wearables, which are more like prototypes and betas released on the market with the label of innovation, it seems legitimate to me to say that Huawei has a battle won despite everything that a commercial veto made it lose. If all smartwatch developers took this direction, it would be clear that we are facing a new market; but as long as only they do so, the top belongs to them.