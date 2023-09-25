HUAWEI P60 Pro is yet another bet from Huawei which unfortunately now belongs to Google he can’t even speak anymore, It’s not the first device without Google services that I’ve reviewed, but it’s certainly one of the most important. Today, after some time arm in arm with this phone, I am ready to tell you about the lights and shadows of a terminal that was able to win me over, but also make me regret my old device!

Unboxing and features

Nothing to say about the packaging of this HUAWEI P60 Pro which fully reflects what one would expect from a top of the range. Once opened we find:

1x 88W charger

1x USB-A to C cable

1x transparent protective cover

1x manual

Without a doubt I was pleasantly struck by the presence of the charger which lately for various reasons has no longer been supplied, furthermore it is a charger that exploits fully fast charging of the terminalso you can’t complain.

Having said that, the most beautiful and delicate element is undoubtedly him, the HUAWEI P60 Pro in the exclusive Rococo Pearl color (also available in black) which I must admit be a splendid variant as well as exclusive. Without a doubt, Huawei has done an excellent job providing users with what in my opinion is one of the most beautiful colors of recent years. Having said that, let’s get to the technical data sheet:

Display: 2700×1220 pixels 6.67 inch LTPO OLED 120Hz

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G Octa-core CPU, 1 × Cortex[email protected] GHz + 3 × [email protected] GHz + 4 × Cortex [email protected] GHz

Adreno AI GPU Qualcomm AI Engine 7-gen

EMUI 13.1 operating system

Memory 8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM

48MP Ultra Lighting main camera (f/1.4~f/4.0 aperture, OIS) +

13 MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture) +

48 MP Ultra Lighting Telephoto Lens (f/2.1 aperture, OIS)

Optical zoom up to 3.5x (3.5x zoom is an approximate value, lens focal lengths are 24.5mm, 13mm, 90mm) and digital zoom up to 100x.

Image resolution up to 8000 × 6000 pixels

Video resolution up to 3840 × 2160 pixels.

13 MP selfie camera (wide angle, f/2.4) with image resolution up to 4160 × 3120 pixels and video resolution up to 3840 × 2160 pixels.

4815 mAh battery

HUAWEI SuperCharge charging (max 88 W)

IP68

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, supports BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC and L2HC

The official product page can still be consulted here, in case you want to delve deeper into some aspects. Having finished with this roundup of information, the time has come to move on to the actual review!

A terminal suitable for every need

With such a technical sheet, it is clear to reach the conclusion that the device works well in any situation. In fact, during daily use, it is a real splinter. Fluidity is then combined with exceptional colors thanks to a display with LTPO OLED technology with curvature.

We are talking about 444ppi capable of transmitting images of a true premium product, just as you would expect from this range of devices. Specifically there are two color modes: normal and vivid. Honestly, I didn’t find it necessary to adjust or touch any settings. The colors set in normal mode are very faithful and enjoyable. If we combine what has just been said with a 120Hz dynamic refresh ratethe magic is done.

If you have never tried a device like this, I assure you that going back will be hard. The perception of greater fluidity reigns supreme and every single action seems to occur in a lightning-fast manner to the eye. However, pay attention to the battery, the dynamic setting can prevent the expensive use of battery that a 120Hz requires. I then had the pleasure of testing the brightness of this HUAWEI P60 Pro in different settings sunny summer days and I was pleasantly surprised. In short, I think I’ve hit the point: HUAWEI P60 Pro has an excellent display, capable of making anyone fall in love.

Spending a few more words on performance, Huawei P60 Pro manages to run any application without any kind of problem, without showing any signs of slowing down. Reliability is one of the strong points of this terminal and it doesn’t even make too much sense to sit here and talk to you about it, as it is clear that it is not a terminal with limited resources.

The interface, however, is the classic Huawei one, in my opinion not one of the best, although still very intuitive and easy to use. This is also the case here of specific user tastes. However, there is no shortage of customization options, in case you often change the style of your terminal.

Living without Google services isn’t always so easy

And here we come to the sore point of this device which could probably push someone to take a step back, which is really a shame because ultimately one of the biggest flaws I can find on this HUAWEI P60 Pro it’s not even generated by the company itself. I’m obviously talking about Google services! But let’s go in order: forget about Google Play Store, Gmail, Drive and any other service from the well-known company that begins with G. Factory-set Huawei P60 Pro comes out with AppGallery combined with Petal Search.

These two tools are almost everything you need to deal with the terrible absence of the PlayStore. The truth is that within the AppGallery you can count on a catalog of apps almost equal to that of the PlayStore and the secret is simple: where there is no internal feedback within the Store, Petal Search uses sites like Apkpure to make apps available (obviously warning you of the risks you run when downloading apks from external systems). The system works properly and honestly I didn’t feel the need for the PlayStore at all.

Obviously this doesn’t apply if, for example, you wanted to open Google Docs: the only way to do so will be to go there on the website page, and log in from there, which is obviously very inconvenient.

In short, everything would seem perfect apart from a few small lapses in style, but then where is the problem? The problem are the GMS (Google Mobile Services) many apps just can’t stand the absence of these services and end up to cause significant problems regarding notifications. Let’s take Telegram for example: notifications arrive perfectly as long as the app does not remain in the background for a few minutes, after which there is no way to receive notifications unless re-entering the app manually.

Contrary to what you might think, this isn’t a battery saving option from Huawei, it’s just a problem recurring of all these apps that use GMS more or less consistently. I had the opportunity to speak with some owners of Huawei devices, who confirmed this that unfortunately, the problem of notifications is very frequent.

As far as I’m concerned, this is the main problem of an excellent terminal: not receiving notifications properly. There is still a long way to go, because if I can easily ignore the use of Gmail or find an alternative to the official YouTube app, I just can’t do without notifications! Of course, nothing stops me from installing GMS unofficially, but what would have been the point of this Huawei P60 Pro review?

An incredible camera

I hardly use the words “Camera Phone”, but with the Huawei P60 Pro I really have to, because this Huawei P60 Pro it’s truly incredible in this respect. We have several cameras on the back: a 48 MP Ultra Lighting main with different apertures, a 13 MP ultra wide angle and a telephoto lens.

As if that wasn’t enough we also have a sensor that takes care of it to improve color accuracy along with a laser that takes care of of the image focus when you are close to an object. Finally we have the XMAGE technology which, without further ado, takes care of reprocessing the shots thanks to artificial intelligence making them even more incredible. The summary of this entire list just made: really beautiful photos!

Let’s start with the 48 MP main camera of the Huawei P60 Pro, undoubtedly incredible is the fact that you can manually adjust the aperture opening, but beyond the technicalities, even with simple point and shoot you will be able to give life to real ones great quality photos. The colors are all in the right place, there is no excessive retouching of the final result.

Even in the evening, the Huawei P60 Pro does not disappoint, managing to balance the artificial light with the real one and creating a truly not bad final product. While we’re at it, let’s talk about the 3.5x optical zoom. This is also a really interesting final result, there isn’t too much blur and you can create truly surprising results. Finally we have the wide angle which is inevitably slightly subdued compared to the others, not that it hasn’t convinced me, but in any case the difference is there, even if it can maintain good quality and good colors!

Top battery

The energy savings offered by Huawei are either loved or hated, in my case it’s a mix of opposing emotions. Without a doubt, this Huawei P60 Pro is capable of making you speechless when it comes to consumption. With its 4,815mAh it can easily last for more or less two days without a recharge. No, I’m not joking, this terminal it can really guarantee you two moderate days of use.

In addition to the stringent energy saving system implemented by the company, which most of the time will force you to go to the settings and decide to manually manage how optimize apps, Huawei P60 Pro no longer has to suffer the pressing battery consumption generated by Google services.

It is almost ironic that one of the terminal’s greatest weaknesses also becomes one of its greatest strengths. Quick charging then, in about 36 minutes it is able to give new life to the Huawei P60 Pro battery. In short, nothing to say about autonomy, passed with flying colors.

Audio and calls!

Making a call with the Huawei P60 Pro is a real pleasure. The audio is bright and bright, many times it is almost mandatory to lower the volume to almost minimumand to prevent others from hearing the conversation. As far as the audio is concerned, here too we are faced with excellent general quality, provided however that the maximum volume is not reached where the audio will begin to fade. muffle yourself slightly. Niceties, but they are worth reporting.

Generally speaking, an excellent job was done regarding the sound side. No particular problems either regarding Bluetooth audio. The quality is good and the connection stable in every situation.