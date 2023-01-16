The glittering ones Huawei FreeBuds 5i they recently fell into my hands, if you remember we talked about them in one of our articles. After replacing them for more than a few days with my faithful Samsung Buds +, I’m finally ready to tell you what I think. Is this a valid product? Is there any flaw? But most of all, they are worth the money required for purchase? Stay here with me and I assure you that at the end of the review you will have clear ideas!

Unboxing and features

The unboxing of these Huawei FreeBuds 5i that I will then buy on the Huawei store, is the classic that we can expect from any pair of Bluetooth headphones: the compact size of the box will surely allow anyone who wants to be able to keep the package. Below of course I leave you the list of everything you will find inside:

Huawei FreeBuds 5i

USB C charging cable

Spare rubbers

Manuals

We are talking about headphones TWS extension of excellent workmanship which of course, are not cheap but can boast a not inconsiderable quality. Having said that, let’s come to the technical specifications of these Huawei FreeBuds 5i, as they are much more important.

Let’s start with the case which boasts: 48.2mm in height, 61.8mm in width and a depth of 26.9mm. We then 410mAh battery. We now come to the earphones with a height of 30.9mm, a width of 21.7mm and a depth of 23.9mm. Each of the two headsets will boast 55mAh battery. On the case there will be only one physical key which will only be used for the initial pairing. Both earphones will instead be equipped with various touch functions really interesting. Even with regard to technology, there is no joking, with a Bluetooth 5.2, noise cancellation functions and awareness mode icing on the cake.

First pairing and impressions.

Being able to set up the Huawei FreeBuds 5i is child’s play! Just hold down the only physical button on the box for about 2 seconds. Once this is done, your phone will detect them as bluetooth devices without problems. Once configured, unlike other brands of perhaps cheaper headphones, every time you open the case you won’t have to worry about anything, time to place the headphones in your ear and they will already be connected to the phone! It is really a matter of a few moments and in the entire duration of my test, I have never had any kind of problem regarding the association of the headphones to the phone.

Having said that, it is important to make another small clarification: each of us has its own conformation with regard to the ears. I must say that the rubbers made available by Huawei for these Huawei FreeBuds 5i do not seem to leave any type of user uncovered.

Personally, I immediately found them comfortable headphones and I assure you that I am a very demanding user. Since I am often forced to spend hours with headphones in my ears, comfort in these devices is important to me. A praise to Huawei from this point of view which has managed to balance size, design and above all weight, resulting in headphones that are unlikely to bother you if worn. Beyond this, a further advantage is that once placed in the ear I have never perceived no yielding, not even during my tracking sessions. But we’ll talk about that shortly!

Huawei FreeBuds 5i, difficult to give up!

I reiterate what I mentioned at the beginning of the review: here we are talking about a premium product and the quality it hides in the details. In addition to the well thought-out shape, these Huawei FreeBuds 5i certainly give their best thanks to a 10mm dynamic driver. As you well know, in headphones the Drivers are mainly responsible for the sound quality and in this case Huawei has hit the mark!

You will hardly be constrained to resort to balances as this product gets along well with both highs and lows. The music will give its best and will almost always give you a clean sound, never making you doubt your purchase.

Furthermore, the icing on the cake of the Huawei FreeBuds 5i as far as one is concerned top-notch audio quality it is definitely the well-deserved certification Hi-Res Audio with support LDAC: without going too far, it is a recognition that certifies the ability of a product to be able to reproduce audio in much more than high quality, and LDAC is a further guarantee. It is one of Sony’s workhorses and here too this codec is no joke as it promises really high audio quality.

I then had the opportunity to thoroughly test the Huawei FreeBuds 5i even with different ones calls. I have never received any complaints from the other side of the handset, while as far as my listening is concerned, there is nothing to say indoors and without too many people. The situation is slightly complicated outdoors, where in the event of strong wind or particular noise there could be cases in which the microphone could be affected. However, these are borderline cases where even my Galaxy Buds + struggle a little, consequently, in addition to pointing it out, I don’t think it’s appropriate to make a tragedy out of it.

That said, it’s interesting IP54 certification which allows you to protect everything from dust and splashes. It is certainly not the case to bathe the product, but in a light drizzle situation this novelty makes itself felt.

Finally we have the noise cancellation and the Awareness feature which does the exact opposite. To begin with, the Huawei FreeBuds 5i by themselves don’t isolate much. I want to give an idea of ​​what I’m saying: having a person in front of me and both my Buds + on me, it’s almost impossible for me to follow the speech even if the music is at low volume. With these Huawei FreeBuds 5i instead it’s a whole other kettle of fish. This is obviously due to the type of headphones.

For this reason, the noise cancellation does not hurt and is a big deal merit, especially considering that it can reach 42dB if set to maximum (3 intensities are available). The modality is different Awareness. Let’s be clear, one more function is always better than one less function, but in this type of headphones I don’t feel the need to activate it. Even without it is possible to perceive any external sound and doing some tests in many cases I would not have been able to distinguish the difference between having it active or not.

There are some minor flaws

Now let’s talk about critical issues, and the Achilles’ heel of these Huawei FreeBuds 5i is the same from which the old Icon X from Samsung suffered, namely the headset touch controls. But let’s go in order: in general, these are fully customizable functions and in my opinion perfectly played by the company. In particular, I really appreciated a feature that I would pay gold to have in my Buds + and that is the possibility of adjust the volume by swiping up or down. Really a successful function that I love.

However, what led me to exasperation during my test of the Huawei FreeBuds 5i are the taps needed to pause / play the content being played. Not just the feature it works once out of three, but it’s virtually impossible to pause and resume content right away. Let’s give an example: let’s say you’re listening to a song and you want to pause it via touch on the headphones, once this is done, if you try to press the touch immediately to restore it, it won’t work and you’ll have to make another two or three attempts. Which becomes frustrating, not so much when you’re at home quietly, but maybe when you’re out and about and you may have to pause the content you’re listening to for various reasons.

Fortunately, thanks to the Huawei app, the keys are customizable and with a bit of trial and error you can choose a different combination to pause/play your tunes. I hope this aspect of the product is reviewed in the future.

Enviable autonomy and a well thought out app

I only have to address one last issue and that is the autonomy of the Huawei FreeBuds 5i. Huawei promises autonomy equal to about 6 hours of use with ANC enabled (this is about noise cancellation), for a total of 18.5 with case. If instead you decide to disable it you will have 7.5 hours, For a total of 28 hours with case.

Data in hand and tests performed, I can confirm that what is stated corresponds to the truth. Furthermore, the earphones will take about an hour to fully charge, while the case will take about 2 hours to reach 100%. These are products that are unlikely to leave you uncovered for the day. Worst case scenario you always will put a headset on charge and use the other, so you always have your music close at hand.

Finally, I want to tell you about theAI Life apps, as I have noticed that unfortunately it is not reported in any way and it is easy to miss it. However it is in my opinion a fundamental component for the use of these Huawei FreeBuds 5i! You will find it in the Huawei store here and will allow you not only to check the charge status of the product, but also to change many settings (including the touch controls of the headphones) and obviously update the Huawei FreeBuds 5i software. Simply put, using these headphones without the native app is a bit like driving a car without a steering wheel.