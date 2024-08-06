Game of Thrones was a phenomenon that, from any angle, ended in a terrible way. Between the showrunners who didn’t know what to do and George RR Martin who had no more material, we had a truly pitiful ending. When HBO decides to adapt the book Fire and Blood in the form of House of the Dragonit was easy that everything could go wrong again.

Adapting Fire and Blood to television was the same as extending the Hobbit book. At most it would have been enough for two films, not three. The same thing happens with House of the DragonThe second season was an unnecessary, tiring and boring extension.

It must be admitted that the first season of House of the Dragon It was good and nothing more. The handling of time, the different actresses, all that was fine. But, the second season was already a narrative punishment in which only in 2 episodes something happened, everything else could be summarized – as they say in the office – in an email.

What follows is a two-year wait for the second season or, failing that, for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to fully comply with adapting what is a great adventure and not a tired political drama.

House of the Dragon: Second season point by point

Greens vs. Blacks: A civil war as slow as the arrival of the fortnight

The end of the first season of House of the Dragon and the plot to decide who would get the throne of King Viserys was not bad at all. In short, it fully fulfilled the task of placing all the pieces for the second season and the eventual prelude to “The Dance of the Dragons.”

The problem is not with the plot, which is respectable, because that’s what it is. The issue is that it was drawn out in an unnecessary, tiring, boring way. There were very few occasions when the black council did something and the greens half-agreed. The way in which Aegon II was built up with each episode was just right, even Aemond’s ardor was also excellently executed.

The problem is that nothing happened on the black side at all. Of course, it is not necessary for the forces to be balanced immediately, but it is questionable that so much emphasis is given to Daemon’s misadventures, who since arriving at Harrenhall does nothing but fall under the yoke of the witch.

The only memorable moments we had were the war between the dragons. There is no fault there. It was 2 against 1 and we were able to see in a spectacular way Meleys who was very close to getting his way along with Rhaenys Tarharyen. The bad thing is that Vhagar is very broken and it is not so easy to beat her. At least she took Sunfyre and Aegon II.

The traditional drama with action and reflection that you least expected

At the end of the second season of House of the Dragon They are fine with each other’s secrets. Jacaerys Velaryon is reminded that he is another father’s son, Alicent admits that she messed with Criston Cole, who also admits that he messed with the wrong person and that he “regretted it” and was not bothered by being sent to the wall.

Everything that was built around various secrets, well, was worth “3 hectares.” They even remind Corlys Velaryon that he has a couple of slip-ups there that he never supported and that they are now helping him, one as the manager of a ship and another that he is now a Dragon rider.

Of all the confessions, perhaps Criston Cole’s is the only one worth mentioning, especially since he is aware that he failed again and again, despite the fact that he made a real effort to be the highest leader of the Royal Guard and also even Aemond’s hand. The conversation he has with Alicent’s brother feels very real and it is clear that the worst is really coming as they are about to leave the war in the hands of the dragons.

All this happens in just 2 of 8 episodes. The second season gives House of the Dragon It must have been a movie or something else because really, a lot of time was wasted on slow plots that took too long to resolve.

House of the Dragon did have good locations and notable effects

What we cannot reproach the second season of House of the Dragon It’s the way Westeros was built. Harrenhall looks imposing, Dragonstone is a solid Targaryen stronghold, and Kingsland and its surrounding areas are nothing short of magnificent.

Perhaps we were more than happy to see a bit more of the Arryn home, The Eyrie, but it must also be admitted that this is one of the most difficult locations to execute and was not used as much as in Game of Thrones. Remember, it was here that we first saw a trial by combat.

The theme of dragons is also very important, as they take on greater prominence in the second season of House of the DragonThe way they were created, their designs, all of that fully fulfills its task of convincing the audience that they are enormous, prodigious creatures that cause fear and admiration at the same time.

The bad thing is that this season, we only saw a duel between dragons once. It was so that we would have more or even more dramatic moments, however, we have to stick with nothing more than the new riders who are a key part of the Fire and Blood story.

70 minutes trailer

The last episode of the second season of House of the Dragonfor many, provoked a very clear joke: it was a trailer of just over 70 minutes that came as a bucket of cold water. We are not going to have the Dance of the Dragons. Now, this could translate into the third season of the series being extended even further. I couldn’t tell you to what extent, however, it is a fact that they will not immediately give us the expected battle of the Gaznate.

If we’re really picky or meticulous, it’s still possible to extend the series or the prelude to what will be the eventual home of the dragons. What Alicent says to Rhaenyra may be part of the show, however, it’s almost a given that we’ll have the long-awaited showdown between Daemon and Aemond. The thing is, if it doesn’t happen by the middle of the third season, we’re going to suffer in a real way.

Sure, reading Fire and Blood will bring you closer to George RR Martin’s original vision and continue House of the Dragon It may take you away from what really happens, but in the end they are adaptations and that’s fine. What we must not overlook is that the real point is that the series is good, entertaining and not boring and slow.

House of the Dragon The third season has everything to make it memorable, but with a fourth confirmed, it seems that the third season will drag on and make us suffer. But maybe they'll surprise us. What do you think will happen?