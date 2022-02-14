It’s time to say if the wait was worth it

Horizon Forbidden West we were moved when it was officially presented during the event of PlayStation 5 in 2020, as the first part won over gamers with its story and gameplay.

After a couple of years, we finally had the opportunity to return to post-apocalyptic America to discover the strange plans of Sylens that they showed us at the end of Horizon Zero Dawn.

If you want to know in detail what awaits you in Horizon Forbidden Westthen we give you our impressions, in addition to the good, the bad and the ugly of this new bet of Guerrilla Games For PlayStation.

back to where we left off

Horizon Forbidden West begins shortly after the end of Zero Dawnwith what appears to be a fragment of Hades escaping from the core and causing a series of reactions that draw the attention of Aloy.

Sylenswho captures this program, appears as the warrior’s first target after he communicates with her through his focus, inviting her to visit him in the forbidden west.

With this argument begins Horizon Forbidden Westwhich welcomes us with a tour of the iconic places that defined its predecessor and its DLC.

In this new adventure, Aloy is no longer just a Nora and her exploits are known among various tribes distributed throughout the United States, which is vital to find allies.

The first thing you will notice is that the construction of the landscape is simply wonderful, with different biomes that hide echoes and remind us of the ephemeral nature of the passage of current humans on Earth.

The construction of the buildings is done very carefully to reflect the difference between the new tribes, and I must also say that the clothing has the same effect.

A new threat in Horizon Forbidden West

One of the main details is that Aloy will no longer be the only human with the ability to control the machines, as a group of rebels from the Tenakth tribe, led by the defiant Regalla, can also do it.

The presence of this faction not only serves as a guide for the main story, it also brings us extra activities that motivate you to travel the world.

During your travels you may come across surveillance posts that you will have to clear, but be careful, these have a good number of patrols and a leader that you will have to defeat to liberate the area. As you can imagine, it is not an easy task.

The presence of the rebels gift It is of vital importance, since you will have to face them to keep the friendly tribes safe and, in the process, find answers to the new questions.

When the machine surpasses the man

Horizon Forbidden West it takes up the best quality of its predecessor, and that is that at all times it makes you see that you are inferior to the machines, even when fully equipped.

The way combat works forces players to act tactically and plan every move, since attacking full force with your spear will most likely end up dead.

To defeat mechanical threats, Aloy It has an arsenal of weapons that you will have to use at the right moment to destroy armor, parts and even separate pieces that can be of help.

This system makes every matchup feel like a fun challenge, but I have to tell you that after a few hours you’ll really figure out how to be a more effective hunter and things will be easier for you.

Something worth noting is that the intelligence of the machines was improved in Horizon Forbidden Westand this you will notice when you get shot.

Instead of throwing all their ammo in one place, enemies can accurately predict where you’ll make your next move, making it difficult to escape from them.

If that wasn’t enough, you’ll occasionally come across creatures capable of knocking you down, and here’s a problem, as Aloy She doesn’t have the kung fu reflexes to get up right away, and is stunned for a few seconds before she can move.

This little detail adds a layer of realism (and frustration) that punishes you in a way for irresponsibly charging into opponents, so keep your distance.

A weapon and talent for every occasion

Like in Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West It has a wide arsenal of weapons that ranges from war bows or precision bows to grenade launchers with elemental effects.

Unlike the first game, here you will be able to upgrade your outfit using machine parts, which will increase its base stats as well as its damage.

Each machine has its own weaknesses that you can discover by scanning them, and thus, switch to the type of ammunition that does the most damage.

Of course, the skill trees could not be missing, and this time we will have 6 of them, each with access to different talents.

You can choose to prioritize close, ranged, trap, and stealth combat, or if you prefer others to fight for you, focus on machine control and survivability enhancement.

Ideally, you create a build that takes the best of several branches but we leave that to you.

In general, the controls are responsive and maintain the functionality of the first game, but if you have already forgotten them they will remind you of them as soon as you start, so new players will have no problem adapting.

There’s a lot to do at Horizon Forbidden West

Completing the main campaign is not your only goal in the game, as there are various activities you can do to increase your level and prestige.

The first of these are the secondary missions, where you will be able to help the allied settlements with some tasks that range from killing machines to collecting items.

Secondly we have some clashes with other NPCs through the arena, where you will become a kind of gladiator who will fight to become the best warrior.

This detail is entertaining, although a little frustrating if you do not master the movements of your spear and bow.

Horizon Forbidden West it’s not entirely focused on combat, and in fact we could say that it has a broader component of exploration.

During your travels you will come across ruins of old buildings where you can enter to search for treasures, although you will have to throw a little coconut to decipher how to reach certain corners that seem difficult. In a similar section we have cauldrons, a kind of machine factories that, when completed, give you plans to control machines.

This section is both interesting and challenging as obtaining the blueprint is only the first step of your quest as you will need hard to obtain parts on some enemies to investigate them and gain control over them.

Last but not least, you will also be able to compete in very aggressive races where speed is not enough to succeed. Let’s say it’s some kind of Mario Kart with bows, speed boosts and stun guns that can be a lot of fun.

Horizon Forbidden West shows us that our arrogance can lead to destruction.

Guerrilla Games He was very clear in the message he wanted to send with this new title, since the plot this time is not focused on how a civilization can rise from the ashes, but on how humans can end everything through arrogance.

Unfortunately we can’t give you many details of the specific moments when this approach is most evident, but on more than one occasion you will hear and see how post-apocalyptic humans seem to have a healthier idea of ​​preservation and teamwork than their ancestors.

The development of this thought as the main argument makes Horizon Forbidden West confronts you with the worst of us, although it makes it clear that we can change to correct the course.

I recommend you listen and read carefully the documents distributed in the scenarios, as some contain harrowing stories that show us how miserable some subjects could be in order to survive above others.

Even the future has its flaws

Fortunately, Horizon Forbidden West It doesn’t have so many flaws, but at certain times I experienced a brutal drop in frames when riding a mount that you will discover at a certain point in the game, however, all this is resolved with the day 1 patch, which would be 1.03.

I also ran into a game-breaking bug when attacking a stealthed character while being pushed by another opponent. This is a rare situation and seems to have been fixed with a patch, so don’t worry about it.

Although the story is well constructed in general, some characters that are presented to us as main characters do not have as extensive a development as I would have liked, and become mere narrative transition vehicles.

Game of the Year Candidate? Undoubtedly

Horizon Forbidden West It faithfully respects the mechanics of its predecessor and adds a few extra elements that give the world much more life.

Both the main story and the secondary ones are well created and although they are not spared from some clichés, they are not so exaggerated.

The combat is well crafted and maintains its premise of making you feel like a being much weaker than the machines, although as you progress they will no longer represent as deadly a threat as when you start.

Horizon Forbidden West It gives us a fun experience and at the same time shows us how our arrogance can lead to total destruction.

*This review was conducted on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by the publisher.