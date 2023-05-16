













Review: Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores is as beautiful as the base game

This DLC picks up exactly where the game ends, and to access it, you have to complete the story along with the singularity quest. Once this is done, you will receive a call from Sylens that will start this new adventure.

What awaits you at Burning Shores

New expansion, new map

Burning Shores takes place in Los Angeles, California, a region that preserves few vestiges of what was once a great city, since it now shows large accumulations of water that contrast with the presence of lava flows caused by high tectonic activity. This characteristic makes us have a truly captivating combination of landscapes.

As you know, in Horizon thousands of years have passed, but it is still possible to see iconic places of the city, for example, the famous Hollywood letters, so prepare your camera because there are hundreds of opportunities to capture spectacular images.

Source: Guerrilla Games

The design of each terrain is simply great, since everything is built with great detail, from the ancient ruins, to the natural landscapes.

Despite the fact that from the back of our Alasol we see a large expanse of land, the sensation is different when stepping on land, since the arrangement of the vegetation and the shape of the terrain mean that we are constantly colliding with some element, which is something stressful when fighting, because there is nothing more desperate than dying from getting stuck on a rock, and believe me, it will happen more often than you think.

Despite these details, we can say that the team at Guerrilla Games He knew how to take advantage of the power of playstation 5 to give us a superior quality in terms of graphics.

In search of a defense against Nemesis

As soon as we arrive at this stage we meet Seyka, a skilled warrior from the Quen tribe, who will be in charge of helping you on your journey.

This new character is vital for the development of the story presented to us in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores; however, it goes unnoticed at combat time. You soon realize that even though you see her fighting with you, it doesn’t really make a difference during the matches, so you pretty much fight alone while watching a choreography next to you.

Source: Guerrilla Games

Moving on to the story, we should note that it doesn’t progress as far into the main Nemesis story as we would have liked; however, it delves into the personal narrative of Aloy, who we see grow up once again in the face of his great confrontation with the fearsome space threat.

Don’t get me wrong, of course we will see new information that points us to a third installment and continues the events of the main game, but it is not that significant.

It seems that the main point, or at least one of the most important, is the relationship between Aloy and Seyka, who not only share similar interests, but also a similar past and goal.

As you probably already read, he ends up becoming a love interest for the protagonist, which annoyed many for some reason and generated a lot of controversy, even when taking the next step is up to you.

Getting back on the hunt is hard

Something that caught my attention is that Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores It throws you straight into brutal combat regardless of how much time has passed since we last played it, so it may take a few hours to get back into the groove, furthermore, we suggest you do some exploring before jumping in again. to this DLC or you will have a very bad time.

The game experience is identical to how you remember it, with brutal creatures that are capable of hindering you with successive attacks and that can make you want to play, but don’t worry, remember the hunting techniques and attack the weak points.

Source: Guerrilla Games

In this expansion you will encounter new threats that you will have to learn to combat, so be patient.

It is not revolutionary but it works well

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores It doesn’t feel like the definitive expansion to the game from Guerrilla Games; however, it provides just enough fun and expands the story to a point that we consider to be good.

In total it will take you about 6 or 7 hours to complete the DLC if you are not one of those who explores or completes every secondary mission that comes your way, so it is ideal for a weekend.

We can say that Burning Shores is not surprising in almost any way, but it fulfills the mission of bringing us a couple of extra hours to the game and showing us that there is more to come.

Do you agree with the rating? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

We played Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores with a code provided by a PlayStation representative in our region